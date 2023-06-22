How AI is reshaping demand for IT skills and talent

“The half-life for hard skills or technical skills is getting shorter as technology rapidly changes,” says Chilton. “Just a few years ago there was a big push to have everyone learn to code. While we still need people who can code, the growth of low-code or no-code platforms now reduces the need for coding skills. Skills that are more enduring tend be those such as the ability to think critically, problem-solve, communicate effectively, and collaborate with others.”

With AI, there’s also the opportunity for organizations to decrease mundane, tedious, and administrative tasks, says Kim. This will free up workers to focus on projects that require more brainpower and require a stronger emphasis on time management, team collaboration, and leadership to ensure success.

Demand for workers invested in continuous learning and development will also continue. Going into tech, workers make an “implicit commitment to themselves that they’ll continuously learn and improve because tech changes so quickly,” says Hendrickson. Companies will be even more motivated to hire tech workers who demonstrate a passionate commitment to learning new skills and maintaining a finger on the pulse on emerging technologies.

An eye on upskilling

As with most things IT, demand for AI skills will outpace the talent market, so companies will need to turn inward and identify opportunities for training.

To address this, Hendrickson says Skillsoft has created teams around individuals with AI backgrounds, tasking them with upskilling others in the organization. Such approaches to building talent from within provide a huge benefit, he argues, as they emphasize the importance of domain and organizational knowledge.

“You want to upskill the people in your organization because they already have the knowledge of the potential products or any benefits,” he says. Rather than hiring from competitors or outside the organization, “take the talent you have and upskill them into the right roles,” he adds. You’ll not only gain the skills you need to advance with AI adoption, but you’ll retain that expertise, and domain and organizational knowledge that’s so vital to digital transformation.

Another area that will benefit from upskilling is AI ethics. Having employees with strong domain expertise and organizational knowledge who can keep an eye on ethical questions that arise surrounding AI will be crucial. Hendrickson calls these folks the “humans in the loop,” as they provide the human checks and balances to monitor the veracity and value of generative AI.

Hendrickson gives the example of using Bard and ChatGPT to write code to scrape a website, and using one AI to check the other AI’s work. The final programs didn’t work, yet both AI bots claimed the programming was correct. In this case, a human eye was necessary to identify the mistakes made by both bots. Ultimately, results from generative AI are not solid enough to be relied on without having humans involved to fact check.

“Even if we’re programming with a bot, the human is the one who’s going to hopefully make the final choice,” says Hendrickson.

Add AI sanity checks to your list of future must-have skills.