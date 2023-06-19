Six ways the right supplier for devices & Microsoft 365 can help SMEs overcome IT challenges

Small business leaders face several challenges when it comes to their IT devices. Finding the right functionality to support their business needs, while at the same time managing the impact that it has on their cash flows and minimising the disruption it has on users, are all key issues that can make procurement and deployment painful.\n\nFurthermore, SMEs don\u2019t really have the resources they need to dedicate themselves to a comprehensive IT fleet management program. Research shows that more than 60 per cent of SMEs have struggled to keep up with their day-to-day business operations due to skills shortages.\n\nThese SMEs need seamless IT experiences from their suppliers. Ideally, they are looking for a \u201cplug-and-play\u201d approach, that allows the end user within the SME to get up and started right away, helps to address this deficit of skills and resources within the organisation.\n\nOne of the benefits of using Lenovo Pro as a solutions provider for SMEs is its comprehensive \u201cplug-and-play\u201d approach to IT. The ability to have Microsoft 365 licensed at the same time as the equipment purchase provides SMEs with not just convenience, but a suite of other benefits, including:\n\nIt is possible to purchase Microsoft 365 as a separate license from the Lenovo Pro store, too. This can be advantageous when the SME wants to access leading support from both Microsoft and Lenovo but has existing hardware. There are a range of MS licences available, and billing is available on a both monthly or annual basis to accommodate a range of different business needs.\n\nWith Lenovo Pro's full solution offering, as well as the digital nomad capabilities of Microsoft 365 Business, and leading support from both companies, small business can quickly equip themselves with the tech setup to achieve a modern and dynamic computing environment.\n\nLearn more about Lenovo Pro, or purchase your next PC device (with Microsoft 365 bundled in) here.