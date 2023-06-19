Six ways the right supplier for devices & Microsoft 365 can help SMEs overcome IT challenges

Small business leaders face several challenges when it comes to their IT devices. Finding the right functionality to support their business needs, while at the same time managing the impact that it has on their cash flows and minimising the disruption it has on users, are all key issues that can make procurement and deployment painful.

Furthermore, SMEs don’t really have the resources they need to dedicate themselves to a comprehensive IT fleet management program. Research shows that more than 60 per cent of SMEs have struggled to keep up with their day-to-day business operations due to skills shortages.

These SMEs need seamless IT experiences from their suppliers. Ideally, they are looking for a “plug-and-play” approach, that allows the end user within the SME to get up and started right away, helps to address this deficit of skills and resources within the organisation.

One of the benefits of using Lenovo Pro as a solutions provider for SMEs is its comprehensive “plug-and-play” approach to IT. The ability to have Microsoft 365 licensed at the same time as the equipment purchase provides SMEs with not just convenience, but a suite of other benefits, including:

Seamless Integration: Microsoft 365 is designed to work seamlessly with Windows operating systems. By purchasing a Lenovo device and licensing Microsoft 365 together, the SME IT leader can ensure that the software and hardware are optimised to work together efficiently. This integration can lead to a smoother user experience and better overall performance. Cloud Services and Storage: Microsoft 365 provides cloud-based services, including OneDrive for file storage and SharePoint for team collaboration. When licensing Microsoft 365, the user typically receives a certain amount of cloud storage space, allowing them to back up their files, access them from any device with an Internet connection, and easily share them with others. This also extends the available storage within the Lenovo device, helping to give it greater longevity by helping to reduce the rate at which upgrades are required. Security and Updates: Microsoft 365 offers robust security features to help protect data from cyber threats. It includes built-in defences against malware, phishing attacks, and other malicious activities. Additionally, Microsoft regularly releases updates and patches to address vulnerabilities and improve security. By licensing Microsoft 365 while purchasing devices, the latest security features and updates will be there from the first load, helping to keep the Lenovo device and all data secure. Tech Support and Training: Licensing Microsoft 365 often comes with access to technical support and training resources. If a user encounters any issues or has questions about using the software, they can reach out to Microsoft’s support team for assistance. In addition, the Lenovo Pro platform provides customers with further support services, such as exclusive Lenovo Pro Community access, and a dedicated Account Manager, to ensure that there is always assistance for users when they need it. With people working flexible hours and outside of the normal work cycle, having this level of support is critical to optimising productivity. Assistance with Choosing the Right License: There are multiple different versions of Microsoft 365 licensing available, and it can be difficult to understand which licensing is the right fit for any given business. By purchasing the licensing at the same time as a Lenovo device from Lenovo Pro, the support team can bring their expertise to help look through the available options and decide which version of licensing will add the most value to any given SME business. Access the Benefits of as-a-Service Technology: Bundling hardware and productivity software licensing together into the one as-a-Service solution is a major benefit that Lenovo Pro offers its customers. This provides flexible financing and allows the SME to shift more of their IT to an OpEx expenditure model, helping them to preserve cashflow in the process.

It is possible to purchase Microsoft 365 as a separate license from the Lenovo Pro store, too. This can be advantageous when the SME wants to access leading support from both Microsoft and Lenovo but has existing hardware. There are a range of MS licences available, and billing is available on a both monthly or annual basis to accommodate a range of different business needs.

With Lenovo Pro’s full solution offering, as well as the digital nomad capabilities of Microsoft 365 Business, and leading support from both companies, small business can quickly equip themselves with the tech setup to achieve a modern and dynamic computing environment.

