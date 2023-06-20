Bajaj Allianz’s KV Dipu reveals the power of customer experience

How do you walk that tightrope of technological and business alignment as tech rapidly changes and business demands increase, and how have your expectations from your resources changed in these evolving times?

Regardless of your company’s position, it needs a startup mindset. It’s not about latching on to the latest buzzword in town but centring the customer when it comes to our advancements. It is also tactically important to involve all stakeholders at every step.

In today’s fast-paced world, it is important to embrace the idea of being a lifelong learner – being a ‘learn-it-all’ instead of a ‘know-it-all’. Bajaj Allianz has a strong internal learning infrastructure where we allow people access to curated courses to upskill themselves.

The evolution of technology has caused a renewed focus on core human traits. While it excels at processing, it may fall short in areas like creativity and empathy. Technology is complemented by our innate human abilities.

As the head of operations and senior president of Bajaj Allianz, how do you balance long-term goals and day-to-day operations?

Cultivate a mindset of balance. Practically, resist the urge to micromanage and instead empower your teams.

As a leader, you need a vision for your future, because thinking about tomorrow means that you can start building for it.

It is also integral to empathize with another’s point of view. I remember a training program where the trainer said, “to be in another person’s shoes, first you need to take off your own.” One needs to step out of their fixed mindset and truly comprehend what their team, partners and colleagues are saying.

Effective time management is integral to maximise productivity. Finally, mastering the art of people management is crucial. It’s a skill you develop every day, as each person requires a different approach. These are the areas I would emphasize when grooming someone for a higher leadership position.

What has been your greatest career achievement so far?

I measure my achievement in terms of the impact on both customers and my team. Nurturing and mentoring my team members have been incredibly rewarding. Their expressions of gratitude bring immense fulfilment.

Additionally, the positive feedback and recognition for our initiatives are satisfying. These moments of appreciation from customers and team members are moments that matter.