Oracle’s new EU Sovereign Cloud regions to help enterprises meet data regulations

Oracle on Tuesday said it is opening its EU Sovereign Cloud for enterprises and government bodies to help them meet evolving data residency and privacy regulations — such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — while moving to the cloud.

The new EU Sovereign Cloud will comprise two data regions or data centers located in Frankfurt and Madrid, which will be operated by Oracle-owned EU legal entities incorporated in the EU, hiring EU-based personnel only, Oracle said. Enterprises across all 27 member states would be able to access the cloud at the same cost as its other cloud regions, the company added.

“Oracle EU Sovereign Cloud gives customers the services and capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) public cloud regions with the same support, and service level agreements (SLAs) to run all workloads,” Oracle said in a statement.

The two data centers have been put in place to manage disaster recovery, the company said. Oracle first announced its intent to launch the EU Sovereign Cloud in July 2022.

The newly opened EU Sovereign Cloud has implemented practices that support compliances as prescribed under the Schrems II ruling, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) guidelines, and evolving regulations such as NIS 2, said Leo Leung, vice president of products and strategy at Oracle.

“The Sovereign Cloud regions are designed on the principles of our Government Cloud that we offer to the US and UK. In the US, we offer two different kinds of Government Cloud, separate for defense and administrative bodies with different security features,” Leung said.