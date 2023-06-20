Oracle’s new EU Sovereign Cloud regions to help enterprises meet data regulations

Oracle on Tuesday said it is opening its EU Sovereign Cloud for enterprises and government bodies to help them meet evolving data residency and privacy regulations \u2014 such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) \u2014 while moving to the cloud. \n\nThe new EU Sovereign Cloud will comprise two data regions or data centers located in Frankfurt and Madrid, which will be operated by Oracle-owned EU legal entities incorporated in the EU, hiring EU-based personnel only, Oracle said. Enterprises across all 27 member states would be able to access the cloud at the same cost as its other cloud regions, the company added.\n\n\u201cOracle EU Sovereign Cloud gives customers the services and capabilities of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure\u2019s (OCI) public cloud regions with the same support, and service level agreements (SLAs) to run all workloads,\u201d Oracle said in a statement. \n\nThe two data centers have been put in place to manage disaster recovery, the company said. Oracle first announced its intent to launch the EU Sovereign Cloud in July 2022.\n\nThe newly opened EU Sovereign Cloud has implemented practices that support compliances as prescribed under the Schrems II ruling, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) guidelines, and evolving regulations such as NIS 2, said Leo Leung, vice president of products and strategy at Oracle. \n\n\u201cThe Sovereign Cloud regions are designed on the principles of our Government Cloud that we offer to the US and UK. In the US, we offer two different kinds of Government Cloud, separate for defense and administrative bodies with different security features,\u201d Leung said.\n\nOracle\u2019s Sovereign Cloud offers physical separation\n\nIn contrast to other public cloud services providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud that offer controls to meet data regulations within existing cloud regions or cloud services, Oracle\u2019s EU Sovereign Cloud is physically separate from its existing ten cloud regions in the EU.\n\nThe new Sovereign Cloud, according to the company, doesn\u2019t share any infrastructure with Oracle\u2019s other regions in the EU and has no backbone network connection to any Oracle cloud region globally.\n\nAdditionally, access to the Sovereign Cloud is managed separately from Oracle\u2019s other commercial regions in order to enhance data security, Oracle said. \n\nThe company claims to have added a new control layer, dubbed realm isolation, for the Sovereign Cloud, which imposes more restrictions based on security clearance and residency of personnel.\n\n\u201cAccess to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is based upon the concept of least privilege, which means restricting role entitlements to the minimum required to perform functions and implementing strict identity authorization policies,\u201d Oracle\u2019s senior manager Sarah Fujita wrote in a blog post.\n\n\u201cAccess of operations staff to the infrastructure and services supporting OCI requires multifactor authentication, a VPN connection, and an SSH (Secure Shell) connection with a user account and password or private key,\u201d Fujita added.\n\nOther mechanisms to secure data include audit logs and Vault Key Management.\n\nWhile audit logs can be used to monitor authentication logs for servers and network devices supporting OCI services, Vault Key Management provides centralized management of the encryption of an enterprise\u2019s customer data with keys inside the realm.\n\n\u201cEnterprises can create, rotate, enable or disable keys, assign keys to resources, and use keys for encryption and decryption to safeguard data,\u201d Fujita wrote, adding that enterprises can implement Vault either as a multitenant software-based key management service or as a dedicated hardware security module (HSM).\n\nAdditional measures for data security\n\nOracle also said it is adding two new additional data security measures to its Vault Key Management feature as part of the Sovereign Cloud in the form of OCI Dedicated Key Management Service and OCI External Key Management Service.\n\nWhile OCI Dedicated Key Management gives enterprise customers control over their encryption keys by using a dedicated, single-tenant HSM provisioned within OCI, the External Key Management ability allows enterprises to encrypt their data using encryption keys that are created and managed by the customer outside of OCI.\n\n\u201cThese encryption keys always stay within the custody of the customer and are never imported into OCI, enabling customers to move regulated workloads to OCI that require control over the physical storage of keys outside the cloud,\u201d Oracle said, adding that Dedicated Key Management was developed in partnership with the Thales Group.\n\nOracle EU Sovereign Cloud to support OCI FastConnect\n\nThe EU Sovereign Cloud supports Oracle\u2019s OCI FastConnect service which can be used to transfer data to OCI\u2019s virtual cloud network via a dedicated private connection.\n\nCurrently, the new Sovereign Cloud will support FastConnect partners such as Arelion, DE-CIX, Digital Realty, Equinix, and InterCloud, Oracle said, adding that Digital Realty and Equinix were the host partners for the EU Sovereign Cloud region\u2019s location in Madrid and Frankfurt respectively.\n\nThe Sovereign Cloud adds to Oracle\u2019s tally of 37 commercial regions and seven government regions across 23 countries. In May, the company announced its intent to open a new cloud region in Serbia.