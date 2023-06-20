Africa

by Beth Kormanik

Simply the best: Celebrating IT innovation at CIO 100 Symposium & Awards August 14-16 in Southern California

Opinion
Jun 20, 2023
Artificial Intelligence, Events, IT Leadership
Tina Turner was known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll for a reason. She inspired generations of performers and fans, made valuable contributions to the music industry, and won more awards than I can mention here. Tina died on May 24, but her legacy as a rock icon and role model for women will endure. If the idea of legacy and being “better than all the rest” interests you, register today to secure your place with the best in IT at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards on August 14-16 at Terranea – L.A.’s Oceanfront Resort.

The opening keynote, presented by Brad Meltzer, will motivate you to think differently about your legacy. Brad’s engaging, funny, and powerful message will inspire you to look at your life, work, and mission through the lens of legacy. Following the presentation, you will have a chance to meet and take a photo with this #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Lightning Rod and 12 other bestselling thrillers.

What factors need to come together for you to achieve lasting success that leaves a mark? CIO 100 Symposium provides a blueprint for answering that question. From a curated group of digital posters featuring award-winning projects to keynote speakers addressing AI adoption-including Generative AI — this leadership masterclass will knock your socks off. Deep Dives into cloud & data and customer & employee experience will provide insights and action items. And it’s all capped off by closing keynote speaker Ken Jennings, Greatest Jeopardy! Player of All Time and CIO 100 awards ceremony co-host.

This immersive three-day experience is designed to give you the insights and connections to enable you to be your best and leave a legacy you are proud of. Register here today.

