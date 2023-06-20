iomart: Making the cloud straightforward

Founded in 1998, iomart began providing cloud services as the new millennium arrived. In the quarter of a century since, the company has grown into one of the U.K.\u2019s most successful and trusted providers of cloud services and solutions.\n\nToday, the Glasgow-based firm has customers in both the public and private sectors, including businesses in virtually every industry. More than 400 employees and an extensive team of cloud experts work from six offices located within the U.K. and the 13 data centers iomart owns and operates throughout the country.\n\nWe recently caught up with Aaron Tebbutt, strategic vendor alliance manager, to learn more about iomart, get his thoughts on what it means for the company to be among the prestigious providers to have earned the VMware Cloud Verified distinction, and learn what he sees as the pivotal issues shaping the cloud.\n\n\u201cWe like to make the cloud straightforward for our customers,\u201d says Tebbutt. \u201cThat means making it clear which problems our technology services and solutions will help an organization solve. Our cloud experts have extensive experience working at every point in the cloud transition roadmap, so we have the knowledge needed to help decide what cloud strategy is best and then work closely with them to execute that vision.\u201d\n\nThe company offers private cloud, including a dedicated enhanced cloud, public cloud and seamless integrations with the major hyperscalers, and extensive hybrid-cloud options. Some of its many additional services include Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Backup-as-a-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service, and a full portfolio designed to address enterprises\u2019 security needs. These include robust, fully-encrypted networking solutions, an enhanced security operations center, and technologies like endpoint detection and response.\n\nNotably, iomart also works closely with its strong ecosystem of partners. In addition to VMware, these include Microsoft, Barracuda, Cohesity, and Dell among others. Such collaborations ensure that enterprises have access to the technologies, software-defined capabilities, and hardware they require on-premises and in the cloud.\n\n\u201cWe are very committed to strengthening our partnerships with industry leaders like VMware,\u201d adds Tebbutt. \u201cIt ensures we can offer our customers the very latest innovations. Honors like receiving the VMware Cloud Verified distinction are also reassuring to our customers. It shows we know our stuff, and can support and deploy solutions that reflect the very highest standards of our strategic partners.\u201d\n\nNot surprisingly given the many hundreds of organizations that rely on iomart for their success in the cloud, Tebbutt also has visibility into what is motivating enterprises to go to the cloud, and where they need the most help.\n\n\u201cIt is difficult for many organizations to decide where to start their cloud journey,\u201d he says. \u201cOur teams work closely with them to develop a clear timeline that plans exactly what will happen and when. It is important to remember there is no one-size-fits-all cloud product. It\u2019s about finding the right approach to address the challenges and demands any individual organization faces.\u201d\n\nTebbutt also notes that while there are important nuances to consider for specific industries and each organization is unique, several core challenges are particularly common. They include:\n\nAnd the future of the cloud? Tebbutt sees it enabling business disruption rather than technology disruption.\n\n\u201cWe will see a dramatic move to hybrid cloud as organizations address data protection and sovereignty requirements while still taking advantage of hyperscale systems that offer infinite-scale compute and storage capabilities. With this, data will become a currency and a differentiator that enables organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence, measure and predict customer behaviors, and innovate at an unprecedented pace. Having the tools and horsepower to store, control, manipulate, and draw insight from this wealth of data will be the future of cloud even as data becomes increasingly distributed and unfathomable in size.\u201d \n\nLearn more about iomart and its partnership with VMware here.