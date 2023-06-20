Unbiased third-party testing is critical for network security

Today, CIO and CISO teams are tasked with multiple business-critical initiatives like securing and connecting work-from-anywhere employees, moving applications to the edge or the cloud, and securing operational technology (OT) and IT environments. At the same time, the threat landscape continues to evolve and cyber risk is escalating for all organizations. Cybercriminals are finding new ways to weaponize technologies at scale to cause more disruption and destruction. And they\u2019re spending more time on reconnaissance to evade detection, intelligence, and controls.\n\nAs cyber risk continues to escalate, CIOs and CISOs need to be just as nimble and methodical as their adversaries.\n\nDetermining how to provide adaptive and comprehensive protection against today\u2019s evolving threat landscape is complex. Cybersecurity products like next-generation firewalls, single vendor secure access service edge (SASE), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) are the best way to protect enterprise data and employees. But with so many vendors to choose from as well as layers of marketing hype, footnoted claims, and qualified conditions, it\u2019s not surprising that people get confused about selecting the right cybersecurity solutions for their business. \n\nChoosing a solution is challenging enough, but then after it\u2019s deployed, if the product doesn\u2019t meet the promised claims, it leads to trust issues and frustration. And when you think you\u2019ve purchased a proven and reputable security solution and it doesn\u2019t deliver, the results can be catastrophic.\n\nThe good news is that there are objective sources of information that can help organizations make more informed purchasing decisions. Third-party testing and validation can help CIOs find security products that do what they say they do and meet the specific infrastructure needs of their organization.\n\nThird-party testing and validation\n\nUnbiased, third-party testing involves evaluation by qualified, independent researchers with data-driven guidance to help organizations select effective security across a broad spectrum of solutions. Because organizations often don\u2019t have the time or resources to do in-depth testing on their own, third-party testing gives them objective data to make informed decisions about the products they need to protect their critical assets. \n\nCommon cybersecurity product testing issues\n\nCybersecurity products and services are specific to the needs of an organization\u2019s rapidly changing environment, and testing often doesn\u2019t properly cover new and emerging issues. Even worse, some technology testing firms still allow vendors to manipulate their methodologies to skew the test results in their favor. Because industry tests often lack standardized measurement criteria, the results can vary wildly. It\u2019s impossible to accurately compare solutions from different vendors when the tests don\u2019t have the same parameters. \n\nWhy third-party tests are different\n\nLegitimate third-party testing companies are disincentivized from inflating their results because their professional reputations are directly tied to the quantifiable reliability of the tests they conduct. And because third-party testing companies aren\u2019t influenced by vendors, their testing may expose weaknesses in a solution that the vendor wants to obscure.\n\nIndependent testing is also the only way for customers to accurately cross-compare solutions from different vendors because the testing measures performance across the same environmental and security challenges for an \u201capples-to-apples\u201d comparison. \n\nWith a good independent third-party test, organizations can qualify products not only in the context of their networks but also against the rapid changes in the threat landscape. \n\nSelecting a third-party testing company\n\nAll third-party testing companies aren\u2019t created equal. They each measure different criteria or have different objectives. Some are granular and others are broad. The research testing company you select needs to ensure their tests measure the most critical criteria for your organization. Be sure to select a third-party testing company that is open about its methodologies and replicates your organization\u2019s environment and challenges as closely as possible.\n\nUnbiased, ethical testing\n\nA few organizations perform comparative testing and reporting on how different products measure up under real-world conditions. CyberRatings.org, for example, has stepped in to conduct ethical testing without vendor influence and manipulation. In the wake of the closing of the independent testing organization NSS Labs in 2020, CyberRatings.org is also now the custodian of previous NSS Labs results.\n\nThe type of competitive benchmarking, certification, and validation performed by companies like CyberRatings.org provides open and transparent industry information that levels the playing field. Unbiased testing is critical to the health and future of the cybersecurity and networking markets not only because it provides clarity to customers but also because of the value it drives for the companies whose products are tested. \n\nTesting that\u2019s free from meddling can help incentivize vendors to release the best possible cybersecurity solutions, and for customers, a vendor\u2019s lack of participation can serve as an important red flag. \n\nA commitment to independent testing and validation\n\nFor years, Fortinet has been committed to independent testing and validation. Rigorous and reputable outside evaluation is critical to raising the bar for the security industry as a whole and helps ensure that our customers can make informed buying decisions.\n\nTo that end, we participated in the latest CyberRatings.org test for Enterprise Firewall, and the Fortinet FortiGate 600F next-generation firewall received CyberRatings.org\u2019s \u201cRecommended rating.\u201d Fortigate earned the highest AAA score in the threat prevention, SSL\/TLS functionality, stability and reliability, and routing and access control testing categories, with a 99.88 security effectiveness rating. These results highlight the effectiveness of the solution\u2019s artificial intelligence, machine learning, and threat intelligence capabilities and underscore the fact that FortiGate has the industry\u2019s highest return on investment (ROI). \n\nLearn more about the Fortinet FortiGate or download the full CyberRatings.org 2023 Enterprise Firewall report to read the results.