CIOが最も求めるデータスキルを抽出する方法

\u307b\u307c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306eCIO\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3053\u305d\u304c\u7af6\u4e89\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u9375\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Foundry\u306e2022\u5e74\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\uff06\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u8005\u306e88\uff05\u3082\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3068\u5206\u6790\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c3\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u6839\u672c\u7684\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3068\u5206\u6790\u306f\u51fa\u767a\u70b9\u306b\u904e\u304e\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u99c6\u4f7f\u3057\u3066\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u6709\u80fd\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5148\u99c6\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3001\u6b63\u9762\u304b\u3089\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f55\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u524d\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5f8c\u9000\u3059\u308b\n\n\u4eba\u6750\u7d39\u4ecb\u4f1a\u793e\u30ca\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30b9\u30af\u30a8\u30a2\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u7af6\u4e89\u512a\u4f4d\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u793a\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u5e74\u6b21\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30fb\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u7d4c\u6e08\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u5b9d\u77f3\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306f\u8a8d\u8b58\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u540c\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5b9d\u77f3\u3092\u3069\u3046\u78e8\u304f\u304b\u304c\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u3046\u3061\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u53ce\u76ca\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3001\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u6975\u3081\u3066\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3060\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u308f\u305a\u304b21\uff05\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u77e5\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u77db\u76fe\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30ca\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30b9\u30af\u30a7\u30a2\u30fc\u30c9\u793e\u306e\u30d9\u30d6\u30fb\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8CEO\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u77db\u76fe\u306e\u7406\u7531\u306f\u8907\u96d1\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u65c5\u306b\u9023\u308c\u51fa\u3059\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5bb6\u3092\u6574\u7406\u6574\u9813\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u524d\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5f8c\u9000\u3092\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\n\n\u4eba\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u6539\u9769\u306b\u9006\u884c\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u898b\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u3001\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\uff08AI\uff09\u3084\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\uff08ML\uff09\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u65b0\u8208\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u3001\u306a\u305c\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u57fa\u76e4\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u3001\u3042\u307e\u308a\u30bb\u30af\u30b7\u30fc\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u306a\u305c\u6ce8\u76ee\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u5805\u56fa\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u56f0\u96e3\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7406\u7531\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u30b7\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30d5\u30a9\u30ec\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u306f5\u5e74\u524d\u306b\u8b66\u544a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u80fd\u529b\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3002\n\n\u4eca\u65e5\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u57fa\u790e\u7684\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u304c\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Foundry\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u81ea\u3089\u306e\u5206\u6790\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7d71\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u8ce2\u660e\u306aCIO\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u524d\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u793e\u5185\u3067\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u80fd\u529b\u306e\u958b\u767a\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u6e90\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30d1\u30ca\u30a4\u306e\u4f8b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u3066\u307f\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u306f\u300c10\u5e74\u524d\u306f\u300e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u308c\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a71\u3060\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u88fd\u54c1\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d1\u30ca\u30a4\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068Snowflake\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6709\u7528\u306a\u5206\u6790\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u771f\u5b9f\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u30d0\u30fc\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u5206\u6563\u3057\u305f\u69cb\u9020\u306b\u983c\u3089\u305a\u306b\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u9023\u643a\u3057\u305f\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nArkos Health\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6VP\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30d5\u30fb\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30de\u30f3\u3082\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u6574\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u4fe1\u3058\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4e00\u4eba\u3067\u3059\u3002\u540c\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u75c5\u9662\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u60a3\u8005\u306e\u643a\u5e2f\u96fb\u8a71\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u6e90\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u306f\u300c\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306b\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3066\u307f\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30ad\u30e3\u30d7\u30c1\u30e3\u3057\u3001\u6a19\u6e96\u5316\u3057\u3001\u5909\u63db\u3059\u308b\u30e1\u30ab\u30cb\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u6301\u3064\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u78ba\u304b\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u53d6\u5f97\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u30de\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30d7\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u60c5\u5831\u304b\u3089\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\n\n\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306f\u660e\u5feb\u3067\u3059\u3002CIO\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u7d71\u5408\u3055\u308c\u6574\u7406\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30aa\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u6574\u7406\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u308b\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u8a3c\u8a00\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u305d\u3053\u304b\u3089\u672c\u5f53\u306e\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u5c0f\u58f2\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30db\u30b9\u30d4\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u306e\u5de8\u5927\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308bLandmark Group\u306e\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30ab\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30e9\u30aa\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u554f\u984c\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u60c5\u5831\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u884c\u52d5\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3089\u306e\u884c\u52d5\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u884c\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u6539\u5584\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30e9\u30aa\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u300115\u5e74\u524d\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u304b\u3089\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u4eba\u6750\u63a2\u3057\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30af\u30bb\u30eb\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u305f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002Foundry\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u304a\u3044\u306630\uff05\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u305d\u3046\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3068\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3042\u306e\u6b4c\u8a5e\u3084\u3082\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4f11\u6687\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f1a\u793eTUI\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u304a\u3088\u3073AI\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308bCIO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30b8\u30a7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u306f\u3001Python\u3001SQL\u3001R\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u6700\u3082\u6b32\u3057\u3044\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u9593\u9055\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u306f\u540c\u6642\u306b\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u53d6\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306e\u8981\u7d20\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u306b\u904e\u304e\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cTUI\u3067\u306f\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30a2\u30c6\u30a3\u30c1\u30e5\u30fc\u30c9\u3082\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u306a\u305c\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u554f\u3044\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u597d\u5947\u5fc3\u65fa\u76db\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u8ab2\u984c\u306e\u672c\u8cea\u3092\u7a81\u304d\u6b62\u3081\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u6b32\u3057\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u554f\u984c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u79c1\u3092\u3042\u307e\u308a\u52a9\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001Pangaia\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8863\u6599\u54c1\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c0\u30cb\u30a8\u30eb\u30fb\u30b9\u30df\u30b9\u3068\u5171\u9cf4\u3059\u308b\u611f\u899a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u8996\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u5f37\u3044\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u5f31\u70b9\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u8996\u899a\u5316\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001IT\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u9593\u306e\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u304c\u5897\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u305d\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306f\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30b9\u30df\u30b9\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u51fa\u3059\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u3082\u3057\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u5074\u306b\u504f\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u8996\u899a\u5316\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u4e0d\u5f97\u610f\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u306f\u4f55\u3092\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5c0f\u58f2\u696d\u8005DFS\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dc\u30d6\u30fb\u30de\u30a4\u30b1\u30eb\u3082\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u5185\u90e8\u3067\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3068\u5206\u6790\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30da\u30b7\u30e3\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30ad\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3082\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6210\u529f\u306e\u9375\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u8cea\u554f\u306b\u8fc5\u901f\u304b\u3064\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001400\u4eba\u3082\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u30de\u30a4\u30b1\u30eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5f62\u4f5c\u308a\u305f\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u79c1\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u52a9\u3051\u306b\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u7d71\u8a08\u5b66\u8005\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u652f\u63f4\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u529b\n\n\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u9375\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6271\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002Foundry\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u304b\u3089\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u975eIT\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5206\u6790\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u306841\uff05\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u304c\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u82f1\u56fd\u30cf\u30fc\u30c8\u57fa\u91d1\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u95a2\u4e0e\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30e1\u30a2\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30aa\u30b3\u30fc\u30ca\u30cf\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5e79\u90e8\u3068\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u5354\u529b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6700\u5584\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3060\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002CDO\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3001\u79d1\u5b66\u8005\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u540c\u50da\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u50cd\u304b\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u304cPower BI\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u8003\u3048\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u524d\u306b\u3001\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u8cea\u554f\u306e\u4ed5\u65b9\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6642\u306b\u306f\u81ea\u4fe1\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6a5f\u80fd\u9818\u57df\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u81ea\u4fe1\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u3084\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u3055\u305b\u3001\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u82f1\u56fd\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u9244\u9053\u306e\u5143CDO\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u73fe\u5728Carruthers + Jackson\u306eCEO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ad\u30e3\u30ed\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30fb\u30ad\u30e3\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ba\u3082\u5171\u611f\u3059\u308b\u8003\u3048\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u5973\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u6700\u8fd1\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6210\u719f\u5ea6\u6307\u6570\u300d\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u7d042\/3\u304c\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u307e\u305f\u306f\u307b\u307c\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u4f01\u696d\u307b\u3069\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u304c\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3060\u3051\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3053\u308c\u306f\u554f\u984c\u3042\u308b\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30ad\u30e3\u30eb\u30b5\u30fc\u30ba\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6587\u5316\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u5c11\u306a\u3044\u65b9\u304c\u826f\u3044\u5834\u5408\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u6570\u5b57\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4ed6\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3084\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3001\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3088\u308a\u826f\u304f\u884c\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u983c\u308a\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u30b9\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5c71\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nCarruthers + Jackson\u306e\u30c7\u30ea\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30a2\u30b7\u30e5\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30b1\u30a2\u30f3\u30ba\u306f\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306f\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30f3\u30c8\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3067\u3042\u308d\u3046\u3068\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5168\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u65e5\u5e38\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6210\u529f\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u6279\u5224\u7684\u601d\u8003\u3068\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u306b\u6587\u8108\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d