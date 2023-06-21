Africa

ホームCIOが最も求めるデータスキルを抽出する方法
著者: Mark Samuels

CIOが最も求めるデータスキルを抽出する方法

特集
Jun 21, 20231分
ヒューマンリソース

バックエンドエンジニアからデータサイエンティスト、ビジネスラインの専門家まで、溢れる情報からゲームチェンジを起こすためのインサイトを生み出せる人材を見つけるには？

Diverse team collaborating around table in a meeting analyzing reports
クレジットShutterstock

ほぼすべてのCIOがデータこそが競争優位性を生み出す鍵であると言っています。Foundryの2022年データ＆アナリティクス調査によると、IT意思決定者の88％もがデータの収集と分析は今後3年間で自社のビジネス方法を根本的に変える可能性があると考えています。

しかし、データの収集と分析は出発点に過ぎません。収集したデータを最大限に活用したい企業には、テクノロジーを駆使して情報を効果的な洞察に変えることができる有能な人材が必要です。では、先駆的なデジタル・リーダーは、この課題に適応し、正面から取り組むために何をしているのでしょうか？

前進するために後退する

人材紹介会社ナッシュ・スクエアードの調査結果も、デジタル・リーダーはデータが競争優位をもたらすために不可欠であると示しており、同社の年次デジタル・リーダーシップ・レポートでは、データを「デジタル経済における宝石」と呼んでいます。

しかし、データの重要性は認識されているものの、同調査によると、これらの宝石をどう磨くかが課題となっています。デジタル・リーダーのうち、自社のビジネスがデータ・インサイトを使って収益を上げることに非常に効率的、あるいは極めて効率的だと感じているのはわずか21％です。

つまり、企業はデータが重要であることを知っていながら、それを最大限に活用する方法を必ずしも知らないという矛盾があるのです。ナッシュ・スクェアード社のベブ・ホワイトCEOは、この矛盾の理由は複雑だと言います。

「多くの場合、人々を旅に連れ出すには、まず自分たちの家を整理整頓する必要があります。ですから、本当にデータを活用しようとするなら、前進するための後退をしなければなりません」

人によっては、それは改革に逆行するように見えるかもしれません。豊富なデータと、人工知能（AI）や機械学習（ML）のような新興テクノロジーの時代に、なぜ企業は基盤となるインフラやデータパイプラインといった、あまりセクシーではない分野になぜ注目しないとならないのでしょうか？

企業が堅固なデータ基盤を持たなければ、情報を洞察に変えることは困難になるという理由は非常にシンプルです。テックアナリストのフォレスターは5年前に警告しました。企業がデータから価値を生み出すためのエンジニアリング能力への投資を忘れているリスクがあると。

今日、デジタルリーダーは、基礎的な能力への投資がこれまで以上に重要であることを認識しています。Foundryの調査によれば、デジタルリーダーが自らの分析プログラムをサポートするために必要な最も重要なスキルには、データ管理、データ統合、データアーキテクチャ、データエンジニアリングが含まれています。

賢明なCIOにとって、前進するためには社内でのエンジニアリング能力の開発が必要です。これにより、ビジネス全体の人々が信頼できる情報源にアクセスできるようになります。ジョン・ルイス・パートナーシップの最高データ・インサイト・オフィサーであるバリー・パナイの例を考えてみましょう。

彼は「10年前は『データサイエンティストになれ』という話だった」と述べています。「しかし実際には、今はデータエンジニアにならなければならない。私はソフトウェアエンジニアリングのようなマインドセットを持つデータの専門家を求めています。なぜなら、製品を作っているからです。データとともにすべてが製品になっています。」

パナイは、データエンジニアとSnowflakeテクノロジーと協力して、エンタープライズ情報の統合アプローチを作り上げています。有用な分析結果を提供するための真実の一つのバージョンです。「過去の分散した構造に頼らずに、すべてのデータが連携したエコシステムにある」と彼は述べています。

Arkos HealthのテクノロジーエグゼクティブVPであるジェフ・シングマンも、適切な基盤を整えることの重要性を信じるデジタルリーダーの一人です。同組織は、病院のプラットフォームや患者の携帯電話のアプリなど、さまざまな情報源からデータを管理しています。

彼は「徹底的に分析してみると、データをキャプチャし、標準化し、変換するメカニズムを持つ必要があります」と述べています。「私は確かにデータエンジニアを求めています。データ取得だけではありません。データモデリングとデータスキーマも重要です。つまり、フィードとキャプチャに焦点を当てるだけでなく、正規化に対処する能力も必要です。」

情報から洞察を生み出すこと

これまでのメッセージは明快です。CIOは、企業データが統合され整理されるようにすることができる優れたデータマネージャーが必要です。この構造化されたデータと非構造化データのオーバーロードが整理された後、情報を洞察に変えるのを助ける専門家が必要になります。そして、さまざまなデジタルリーダーが証言するように、そこから本当の難しい課題が始まります。

「重要なのは、データから洞察を得ることです」と、小売およびホスピタリティの巨大企業であるLandmark Groupのサプライチェーンプロジェクトグループヘッドであるプラカシュ・ラオは言います。「解決しようとしている問題は何ですか？情報があると、さまざまな行動が起こります。そして、それらの行動を正しく行えば、すべてが改善につながります。」

ラオによれば、15年前の情報から洞察を生み出すための人材探しは、エクセルの専門知識に焦点を当てていたかもしれません。Foundryの調査において30％のデジタルリーダーがそう考えているのと同様に、彼あの歌詞やも優れたデータサイエンティストを求めることを優先しています。

休暇サービス会社TUIのアナリティクスおよびAIを担当するCIOであるマーク・ジェニングスは、Python、SQL、Rなどのデータサイエンスのスキルは最も欲しいスキルであることに間違いないという。しかし、彼は同時に技術的なスキルはバランスの取れたデータ専門家の要素の一つに過ぎないことも認識しています。

「TUIでは、私たちがスキルだけではなく、アティチュードも重視しています」と彼は言います。「私たちは、なぜかということを常に問い続ける好奇心旺盛な人々を探しています。私は課題の本質を突き止める人々が欲しいのです。技術的なスキルは問題ありませんが、それだけでは私をあまり助けることはできません。」

これは、Pangaiaという衣料品ブランドのアナリティクスおよびインサイトのグローバルヘッドであるダニエル・スミスと共鳴する感覚です。彼はバックエンドの視点から強い候補者を見ています。しかし、彼らの弱点はデータの視覚化であり、ITとビジネスの間のつながりが増しているため、その能力の欠如は問題です。

スミスは言います。「ビジネス部門は質問を出すでしょう。もしあなたの専門知識がデータサイエンスの側に偏っており、視覚化については不得意であれば、ビジネスの人々には何を話しているのか理解できる人はほとんどいないでしょう。」

小売業者DFSのデータ部門の責任者であるボブ・マイケルも、優れたコミュニケーターを求めています。彼は内部で強力なデータ管理と分析の能力を持っていますが、これらの技術スペシャリストにはデータとデータセットのキュレーターとしての役割も求めています。

成功の鍵は、ビジネスの人々に適切なツールを提供し、信頼できるデータソースにアクセスし、自分自身の質問に迅速かつ効果的に答えることです。「基本的には、400人もの大きなチームを求めているわけではありません」とマイケルは言います。「私はビジネスの人々がデータを使用する方法を形作りたいのです。最終的には、データはビジネスの一部でなければなりません。私はデータ管理の観点から助けにならないデータサイエンティストや統計学者を探していません。」

ビジネス支援のためのビジネス力

情報を洞察に変える鍵は、ビジネス全体の人々がデータを扱うためのツールと自信を持っていることです。Foundryの調査からも、デジタルリーダーにとって最も重要なデータスキルは、非ITスタッフのための分析トレーニングであると41％の回答者が述べています。

英国ハート基金のテクノロジー関与ディレクターであるメアリー・オコーナハンは、データ幹部と彼らのチームが協力することが最善の方法だと述べています。CDO、アナリスト、科学者、エンジニアなどのデータ専門家は、ビジネスの同僚と協力して情報を活用するために働かなければなりません。

「人々がPower BIの使用方法を考え始める前に、正しい質問の仕方を知る必要があります」と彼女は言います。「時には自信の問題だと思います。機能領域では、人々は非常に自信を持っており、自分のやっていることを知っています。ビジネスの人々に質問をさせ、一緒に答えを見つける必要があると思います。」

これは、英国ネットワーク鉄道の元CDOであり、現在Carruthers + JacksonのCEOであるキャロライン・キャルサーズも共感する考えです。彼女のコンサルティング企業が最近発表した「データ成熟度指数」によれば、データリーダーの約2/3が、自分たちの組織の従業員のほとんどまたはほぼ全員がデータリテラシーを持っていないと考えています。

データリテラシーが高い企業ほど、情報が専門的なデータチームだけのものではないことを理解している可能性が高いはずでこれは問題ある状態です。キャルサーズは、デジタルリーダーが組織全体でデータ文化を構築する必要があると述べています。

「データに関しては、しばしば少ない方が良い場合があります」と彼女は言います。「データを効果的に使用することは、数字だけではありません。人々に伝えることができる他の情報や洞察、ガイダンスのことです。仕事をより良く行うために人々が頼りにできるスマートなデータの山を作ることです。」

Carruthers + Jacksonのデリバリーディレクターであるアシュリー・ケアンズは、情報を洞察に変える能力の重要性はますます高まっていると述べています。バックエンドのエンジニアであろうと、フロントエンドのカスタマーサービスの専門家であろうと、ビジネスの全ての人々が情報に対して成熟したアプローチを開発する必要があります。

「データはあなたの日常の仕事の一部になります」と彼女は言います。「成功とは、すべての人に批判的思考と、彼らが語っているストーリーに文脈を提供する能力を与えることです。」

