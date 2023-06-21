Generative AI won’t automate your way to business model innovation

Generative AI is changing the world of work, with AI-powered workflows now slated to streamline customer service, employee experience, IT, and other fields. If we just slap the letters “GPT” to our efforts, everything will be right on track, right?

Nope.

Integrating artificial intelligence into business has spawned enterprise-wide automation. One report estimates that 4,000 positions were eliminated by AI in May alone. I get it. Restructuring and automating are necessary parts of business survival. But as legendary Apple designer Jony Ive once advised Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky as the company mulled cuts, “You’re not going to cut your way to innovation.”

In 2022, companies were still reeling from the rapid digital transformation efforts to survive the pandemic. Then ChatGPT came along and changed everything again. Generative AI is already starting to power the day-to-day tools we use, inspire a new wave of intelligent applications, and even reimagine the world of enterprise software and the world of IT. Not since the iPhone have we witnessed a technology change the course of human behavior and the imagination of people everywhere practically overnight. Future-proofing work now becomes a mandate and an opportunity to innovate.

This is a time when businesses are required to do so much more with less. At the same time, the tech sector is facing a severe skills shortage, with The Financial Times reporting managers having a harder, not easier, time finding the talent they need despite all the headlines of layoffs.

To guide business leaders in how to reskill their employees and hire new tech talent, they will first need to understand what’s changing and why. New research published jointly between Pearson and ServiceNow found that AI is already affecting the tech skills needed for tomorrow’s work. The study’s data shows that as automation eliminates repetitive tasks, the pendulum will swing toward the distinctly human skills of communication, creativity, and analytical thinking. The more we design AI to do the work where it excels, the less humans will have to behave like machines.