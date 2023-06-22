Africa

Anirban Ghoshal
by Anirban Ghoshal
Senior Writer

AWS invests $100 million in new Generative AI Innovation Center

News
Jun 22, 20232 mins
Artificial IntelligenceEnterprise ApplicationsGenerative AI

The new center, which will offer free workshops and training, is expected to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications while promoting AWS technology.

Engineers Meeting in Technology Research Laboratory: Engineers, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table, Talking and Finding Solution Inspecting Industrial Engine Design
Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday said that it was investing $100 million to start a new program, dubbed the Generative AI Innovation Center, in an effort to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications.

The new program will connect AWS AI and machine learning (ML) experts with enterprises to help them envision, design, and launch new generative AI products, services, and processes, the company said, adding that these applications can be targeted at industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services among others.

The program’s team members — consisting of data scientists, engineers, and application architects — will also support enterprises via free workshops and training, AWS said. Enterprises will also get added support from the AWS Partner Network.

The Generative AI Innovation Center will also provide AWS products and services such as Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock and infrastructure including Amazon EC2 Inf1 Instances, and Amazon EC2 P5 instances powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs.

Additionally, customers can build, train, and deploy their own models with Amazon SageMaker or use Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart to deploy some of today’s most popular FMs, including Cohere’s large language models and Hugging Face’s BLOOM among others, the company said. 

Sales-enablement software provider Highspot and customer engagement software provider Twilio have already signed up for the program, it added.  

The move to launch a program around building generative AI applications can be seen as a strategic move to not only help reach more enterprise customers but also showcase a proof-of-concept.

The Generative AI Innnovation Center follows the blueprint of AWS’ Data Lab program, which was designed to bring enterprise customers and AWS data specialists together to solve complex data challenges in tangible ways, using AWS products and services.

In January, the company made the Data Lab program available in India.

