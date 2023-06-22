AWS invests $100 million in new Generative AI Innovation Center

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Thursday said that it was investing $100 million to start a new program, dubbed the Generative AI Innovation Center, in an effort to help enterprises accelerate the development of generative AI-based applications.

The new program will connect AWS AI and machine learning (ML) experts with enterprises to help them envision, design, and launch new generative AI products, services, and processes, the company said, adding that these applications can be targeted at industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services among others.

The program’s team members — consisting of data scientists, engineers, and application architects — will also support enterprises via free workshops and training, AWS said. Enterprises will also get added support from the AWS Partner Network.

The Generative AI Innovation Center will also provide AWS products and services such as Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon Bedrock and infrastructure including Amazon EC2 Inf1 Instances, and Amazon EC2 P5 instances powered by NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs.

Additionally, customers can build, train, and deploy their own models with Amazon SageMaker or use Amazon SageMaker Jumpstart to deploy some of today’s most popular FMs, including Cohere’s large language models and Hugging Face’s BLOOM among others, the company said.

Sales-enablement software provider Highspot and customer engagement software provider Twilio have already signed up for the program, it added.