From details to big picture: how to improve security effectiveness

Benjamin Franklin once wrote: “For the want of a nail, the shoe was lost; for the want of a shoe the horse was lost; and for the want of a horse the rider was lost, being overtaken and slain by the enemy, all for the want of care about a horseshoe nail.” It’s a saying with a history that goes back centuries, and it points out how small details can lead to big consequences.

In IT security, we face a similar problem. There are so many interlocking parts in today’s IT infrastructure that it’s hard to keep track of all the assets, applications and systems that are in place. At the same time, the tide of new software vulnerabilities released each month can threaten to overwhelm even the best organised security team.

Not all vulnerabilities are created equal

However, there is an approach that can solve this problem. Rather than looking at every single issue or new vulnerability that comes in, how can we look for the ones that really matter?

In our TruRisk Research Report 2023 we analysed more than six billion scans and trillions of anonymised data points from across our customer base to build up a picture of what threats companies faced and why.

When you look at the total number of new vulnerabilities that we faced in 2022 – 25,228 according to the CVE list – you might feel nervous, but only 93 vulnerabilities were actually exploited by malware. Conversely, what might be a low priority risk to your organisation may be a critical issue to another, based on the software they use and how they deploy. By prioritising the right issues that might affect our organisation, we can get ahead of potential risks. We can focus on those problems that represent real threats, rather than feeling overwhelmed.

Automation makes the difference

Responding to all the thousands of issues that exist is hard, if not impossible, with manual effort alone. We have to automate around patching, so that issues get closed faster. According to our data, the difference is huge – automated patching is 36% faster compared to manual updates, and patches are deployed 45% more often.

Using this time, IT security teams can focus on results rather than alerts or detections. Your team’s talent and skills can be put to better use concentrating on risk and preventing attacks before they take place, rather than feeling under pressure to catch up all the time.

Your team needs assistance to prioritise the most severe vulnerabilities present in your mission-critical assets and resolve them before attackers can exploit them. Taking a risk-based approach allows you to quantify and prioritise your team’s efforts, and communicate effectively with their executives and boards. Effectively, you can know the right nails to concentrate on, so that your organisation can run smoothly and securely.

