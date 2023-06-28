Belcorp reimagines R&D with AI

Over the past three years, multinational beauty company, Belcorp, has grappled with numerous challenges stemming from the pandemic, shifts in consumer behavior, disruptions in supply chains, the war in Ukraine, and inflation. To address the challenges, the company has leveraged a combination of computer vision, neural networks, NLP, and fuzzy logic.\n\n\u201cThese circumstances have induced uncertainty across our entire business value chain,\u201d says Venkat Gopalan, chief digital, data and technology officer, Belcorp. \u201cAs a result, we\u2019ve found it imperative to foster greater agility and flexibility in our new product development process while maintaining high standards of efficiency, safety, and product quality.\u201d\n\nBelcorp operates under a direct sales model in 14 countries. Its brands include \u00e9sika, L\u2019Bel, and Cyzone, and its products range from skincare and makeup to fragrances. As Belcorp considered the difficulties it faced, the R&D division noted it could significantly expedite time-to-market and increase productivity in its product development process if it could shorten the timeframes of the experimental and testing phases in the R&D labs.\n\n\u201cThese stages significantly influence the iterative process of conceptualizing and rolling out a new product,\u201d Gopalan says.\n\nThe R&D laboratories produced large volumes of unstructured data, which were stored in various formats, making it difficult to access and trace. That, in turn, led to a slew of manual processes to make descriptive analysis of the test results.\n\nBelcorp\u2019s answer was a new AI Innovation Labs platform, which has earned the company a CIO 100 Award in IT Excellence.\n\n\u201cThe key objectives of this initiative can be summed up as first aiming to reduce our product development timeline by 20%,\u201d Gopalan says. \u201cSecond, we\u2019re striving to amplify the productivity of our lab sectors by 60%. Finally, our goal is to diminish consumer risk evaluation periods by 80% without compromising the safety of our products.\u201d\n\nBuilding the AI Innovation Lab Platform\n\nBelcorp developed the platform in two primary stages. The initial stage involved establishing the data architecture, which provided the ability to handle the data more effectively and systematically.\n\n\u201cWe transferred our lab data\u2014including safety, sensory efficacy, toxicology tests, product formulas, ingredients composition, and skin, scalp, and body diagnosis and treatment images\u2014to our AWS data lake,\u201d Gopalan says. \u201cThis allowed us to derive insights more easily.\u201d\n\nThe second stage focused on building algorithms and models to predict and simulate intricate biological conditions, accelerate discoveries, reduce risks, and optimize the cost-benefit ratio of technological developments using AI solutions. The team leaned on data scientists and bio scientists for expert support.\n\n\u201cThese algorithms were built on top of an advanced analytics self-service platform, enhancing the agility of our data modeling, training, and predictive processes,\u201d Gopalan explains.\n\nSelling the project to executive leadership\n\nGopalan notes that the team considered building the platform using third-party SaaS, but ultimately decided on custom-built solutions due to the unique requirements of the R&D division, and the breadth and nature of the initiative. When the team presented the AI Innovation Lab initiative to the executive leadership team for approval, it showed them the five use cases with which it planned to start, along with associated potential value and costs.\n\n\u201cThe business case studies highlighted how they would enable us to improve the safety, effectiveness, and performance of our formulas, and how that would translate into better time-to-market and operational savings,\u201d Gopalan says. \u201cTo support this, we provided data-backed evidence and examples that demonstrated the positive impact of utilizing these technologies.\u201d\n\nGopalan says that effectively communicating the potential benefits, demonstrating a clear ROI, and addressing any potential challenges were key to winning buy-in and support from the leadership team for the project.\n\nCreating a cross-functional team\n\nThe team brought in experts from the R&D, technology, factory, and supply chain departments to provide a holistic view of the requirements for the project. The team spent about six months building and testing the platform architecture and data foundation, and then spent the next six months developing the various use cases.\n\n\u201cDeliveries were made in phases, and complexity increased with each phase,\u201d Gopalan says. \u201cIt\u2019s worth noting that each initiative carried its own unique complexity, such as varying data sizes, data variety, statistical and computational models, and data mining processing requirements. Therefore, setbacks or surprises were not uncommon, and we dealt with them as they arose. Working with non-typical data presents us with a reality where encountering challenges is part of our daily operations.\u201d\n\nHurdles to success\n\nAs CIO, Gopalan says his biggest obstacles were the extensive and unstructured character of most of the data from R&D processes and external databases, the specific talent required for the project (including bio scientists, bio informatics professionals, technologists, and data scientists), and the cultural shift required to ensure the new platform\u2019s acceptance.\n\nTo tackle the first challenge, Gopalan says the team concentrated its efforts on automating and cleaning the diverse data sources and formats to attain enough high-quality data to support robust analytics. They utilized data mining technologies to scrape and compile data for models from 23 international public benchmark databases, and compared that with data generated internally since 2016.\n\nTo address the second challenge, Belcorp hired new talent to bridge the knowledge gap among different teams and established a technology hub to recruit first-rate data scientists and data engineers to aid with the project\u2019s design and implementation. Gopalan notes the data and technology team needed expertise and practical knowledge in a combination of areas, including:\n\nThe last obstacle involved addressing the cultural change resulting from eliminating many of the laboratories\u2019 manual processes.\n\n\u201cTo overcome this, we trained the laboratory analysts on how to use the platform and piloted the initial use case to gather feedback,\u201d Gopalan says. \u201cBased on this, we made iterative changes to fine-tune the platform and its user experience. Furthermore, we succinctly conveyed the platform\u2019s value and benefits to the end-users through a series of workshops and demos, thus ensuring the platform\u2019s adoption.\u201d\n\nNow fully deployed, the AI Innovation Labs Platform has delivered 12 use cases to date that Gopalan says have yielded significant results. He points to cost savings from the reduction in laboratory tests, formulations, external software licenses, and the optimization of activities.\n\n\u201cThe return on investment for the project stands at an exceptional 432%,\u201d he adds.\n\nNot only has the project delivered on expected results, Gopalan says it has also led to the digital transformation of R&D.\n\n\u201cThrough the project\u2019s implementation and exploration of data-driven insights, we have gained deeper insights into our product development process and customer needs,\u201d he says. \u201cThis has opened doors to discovering new avenues for innovation and business growth, enabling us to identify and pursue additional opportunities that were previously untapped.\u201d\n\nInsights gleaned\n\nGopalan says developing the AI Innovation Labs Platform has given him five key insights into successful digital transformation involving AI and analytics: