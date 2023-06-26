Africa

ホームCIOが求めるデータスキルのエッセンスとは
著者: Mark Samuels

CIOが求めるデータスキルのエッセンスとは

特集
Jun 26, 20231分
ビッグデータ

バックエンドエンジニアからデータサイエンティスト、ビジネスエキスパートまで、すべての組織が求めるデータスキルについてこの記事では解説します。これらのスキルがなければ、情報の過剰をゲームチェンジングな洞察に変えることはできません。

Businessman and woman discussing on stockmarket charts in office
クレジットGround Picture / Shutterstock

ほとんどのCIOがデータは競争上の優位性の鍵といいます。Foundryの2022年のデータ＆アナリティクスの調査によると、ITの意思決定者のうち、88％がデータの収集と分析が次の3年間で会社のビジネス手法を根本的に変える可能性があると考えているとのこと。

しかし、データの収集と分析はスタート地点にすぎません。データを最大限に活用したいなら、情報を効果的な洞察に変えるためにテクノロジーを使いこなせる才能ある人材が必要です。それでは、先駆的なデジタルリーダーはどのように適応し、この課題に立ち向かっているのでしょうか。また、求められるデータスキルは何でしょうか。

前進のためにまず一歩下がる

人材会社のNash Squaredの調査結果によれば、デジタルリーダーたちはデータが競争上の優位性を持つ重要な要素であると認識しており、同社の年次デジタルリーダーレポートではデータを「デジタル経済の宝石」と呼んでいます。

しかし、データの重要性は認識されているものの、調査によれば、これらの宝石を磨くことは難しいという結果も示されています。データインサイトを収益に結び付けることにとても効果的だと感じていると回答しているのは、わずか21％のデジタルリーダーだけです。

つまり、ビジネスはデータの重要性を知っている一方で、それを最大限に活用する方法を必ずしも知っているわけではありません。Nash SquaredのCEO、ビーブ・ホワイト氏は、この矛盾の理由は複雑だと述べています。

「人々を旅に連れて行くには、まず自分の状況を整理する必要があります。ビジネスは多くのデータを持っているかもしれませんが、それは非常に分断され、一貫性がありません。本当にそれを活用するつもりなら、前進のためにまず一歩下がる必要があります。」

一部の人にとって、過去を振り返ることは改革への逆行に思えるかもしれません。データ過剰と人工知能（AI）や機械学習（ML）などの新興技術の時代に、なぜビジネスは基盤となるインフラストラクチャやデータパイプラインといった魅力のない分野に注力すべきなのでしょうか？

その答えは非常に単純です。データの基礎がなければ、情報を洞察に変えることはできません。テックアナリストのフォレスターは5年前に企業がデータから価値を生み出すためのエンジニアリング能力への投資を忘れているリスクがあると警告しました。

今日、デジタルリーダーたちは、基礎的な能力への投資が以前よりも重要であることを認識しています。Foundryの調査によれば、デジタルリーダーが分析プログラムをサポートするために必要な最も重要なスキルは、データ管理、データ統合、データアーキテクチャ、およびデータエンジニアリングです。

賢明なCIOたちは、ビジネス全体の人々が信頼できる情報源にアクセスできるように、社内でエンジニアリング能力を育成することを重視しています。ジョン・ルイス・パートナーシップのチーフ・データ・インサイト・オフィサーであるバリー・パナイ氏の例を見てみましょう。

「10年前はすべてがデータサイエンティストになることについての話でした。しかし、実際のところ今はデータエンジニアにならなければなりません。ソフトウェアエンジニアリングのようなマインドセットを持つデータの専門家を求めています。なぜなら、あなたは製品を作っているからです。今はすべてのものがデータとともに製品なのです。」

パナイ氏は、自身のデータエンジニアとSnowflakeテクノロジーと協力して、企業情報の統合アプローチを作り上げています。それにより、「すべてのデータが分断された過去の構造に頼るのではなく、つながったエコシステムの中にあります」と彼は述べています。

アーコスヘルスのテクノロジーエグゼクティブVPであるジェフ・シングマン氏も、適切な基盤を整えることの重要性を信じるデジタルリーダーの一人です。同組織では、病院プラットフォームや患者の携帯電話アプリからのデータなど、さまざまな情報源のデータを管理しています。

「実際には、データを収集し、正規化し、変換するメカニズムを持っている必要があります。データエンジニアを必要としています。そして、それは単にデータの取り込みに関することではありません。データモデリングとデータスキーマに関する能力が必要です。つまり、フィードとキャプチャに焦点を当てるだけでなく、正規化を扱う能力のセットが必要なのです。」

情報からインサイトを創出するために

ここまでのメッセージは明快です。CIOは、企業データが統合され整理されるようにすることができる優れたデータマネージャーを必要とします。この構造化および非構造化データの過多が整理されると、情報をインサイトに変えるのを助ける専門家も必要になります。さまざまなデジタルリーダーが証言するように、ここから本当に厳しい課題が始まるのです。

ランドマーク・グループのサプライチェーンプロジェクトのグループヘッドであるプラカシュ・ラオ氏は、「鍵はデータからインサイトを得ることです」と述べています。「解決しようとしている問題は何ですか？情報をインサイトに変えるために必要なものを理解する必要があります。」

具体的には、データサイエンスのスキルが必要とされます。データサイエンティストは、大量のデータを分析し、パターンやトレンドを見つけ出すための統計的な手法と機械学習アルゴリズムを使用します。この能力は、ビジネス上の意思決定を補完し、予測分析や最適化のための戦略を提案するために重要です。

一方、ビジネスの専門知識も欠かせません。データ分析結果をビジネスに適用するためには、ビジネスのニーズと目標を理解し、それに基づいて洞察を解釈し、実用的な解決策を提供することが必要です。

最後に、データストーリーテリングのスキルも重要です。データを洞察に変えるためには、効果的なコミュニケーションが欠かせません。データサイエンティストやアナリストは、複雑なデータをわかりやすい形で説明し、関係者にインパクトのあるストーリーを伝えることが求められます。

結論として、データスキルのエッセンスを抽出するには、基盤となるデータエンジニアリングの能力が重要です。そして、データサイエンスのスキルとビジネスの専門知識を組み合わせ、洞察を生み出すためのデータストーリーテリングのスキルを持つ人材が求められます。これらのスキルを備えたデータの専門家は、情報の過剰を克服し、競争上の優位性を築くことができるでしょう。

