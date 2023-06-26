CIOが求めるデータスキルのエッセンスとは

\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306eCIO\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u306e\u9375\u3068\u3044\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Foundry\u306e2022\u5e74\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\uff06\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u8005\u306e\u3046\u3061\u300188\uff05\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3068\u5206\u6790\u304c\u6b21\u306e3\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u6839\u672c\u7684\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53ce\u96c6\u3068\u5206\u6790\u306f\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u5730\u70b9\u306b\u3059\u304e\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u305f\u3044\u306a\u3089\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u4f7f\u3044\u3053\u306a\u305b\u308b\u624d\u80fd\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5148\u99c6\u7684\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u9069\u5fdc\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u5411\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\u3002\n\n\u524d\u9032\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u307e\u305a\u4e00\u6b69\u4e0b\u304c\u308b\n\n\u4eba\u6750\u4f1a\u793e\u306eNash Squared\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u7d50\u679c\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u3092\u6301\u3064\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u5e74\u6b21\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u7d4c\u6e08\u306e\u5b9d\u77f3\u300d\u3068\u547c\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u306f\u8a8d\u8b58\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5b9d\u77f3\u3092\u78e8\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7d50\u679c\u3082\u793a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u53ce\u76ca\u306b\u7d50\u3073\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3068\u3066\u3082\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u3060\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u308f\u305a\u304b21\uff05\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002Nash Squared\u306eCEO\u3001\u30d3\u30fc\u30d6\u30fb\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u77db\u76fe\u306e\u7406\u7531\u306f\u8907\u96d1\u3060\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u65c5\u306b\u9023\u308c\u3066\u884c\u304f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u6574\u7406\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5206\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u3001\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3064\u3082\u308a\u306a\u3089\u3001\u524d\u9032\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u307e\u305a\u4e00\u6b69\u4e0b\u304c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u3092\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6539\u9769\u3078\u306e\u9006\u884c\u306b\u601d\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u904e\u5270\u3068\u4eba\u5de5\u77e5\u80fd\uff08AI\uff09\u3084\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\uff08ML\uff09\u306a\u3069\u306e\u65b0\u8208\u6280\u8853\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u3001\u306a\u305c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306f\u57fa\u76e4\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u9b45\u529b\u306e\u306a\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3059\u3079\u304d\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u305d\u306e\u7b54\u3048\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5358\u7d14\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u57fa\u790e\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30d5\u30a9\u30ec\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u306f5\u5e74\u524d\u306b\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u80fd\u529b\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8b66\u544a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u4eca\u65e5\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u57fa\u790e\u7684\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u304c\u4ee5\u524d\u3088\u308a\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Foundry\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u5206\u6790\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u6700\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u7d71\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u8ce2\u660e\u306aCIO\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u4fe1\u983c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u60c5\u5831\u6e90\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u793e\u5185\u3067\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u30fb\u30eb\u30a4\u30b9\u30fb\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30fb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30fb\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u30fb\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b5\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d0\u30ea\u30fc\u30fb\u30d1\u30ca\u30a4\u6c0f\u306e\u4f8b\u3092\u898b\u3066\u307f\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u300c10\u5e74\u524d\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u8a71\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306e\u3068\u3053\u308d\u4eca\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u6301\u3064\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u88fd\u54c1\u3092\u4f5c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u4eca\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u3082\u306e\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u88fd\u54c1\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d1\u30ca\u30a4\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3068Snowflake\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3068\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u300c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u5206\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u305f\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u69cb\u9020\u306b\u983c\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u3064\u306a\u304c\u3063\u305f\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a2\u30fc\u30b3\u30b9\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6VP\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30b8\u30a7\u30d5\u30fb\u30b7\u30f3\u30b0\u30de\u30f3\u6c0f\u3082\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u6574\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u6027\u3092\u4fe1\u3058\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u4e00\u4eba\u3067\u3059\u3002\u540c\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u3001\u75c5\u9662\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u60a3\u8005\u306e\u643a\u5e2f\u96fb\u8a71\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u6e90\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ce\u96c6\u3057\u3001\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u3057\u3001\u5909\u63db\u3059\u308b\u30e1\u30ab\u30cb\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5358\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30e2\u30c7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u30de\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u3068\u30ad\u30e3\u30d7\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6b63\u898f\u5316\u3092\u6271\u3046\u80fd\u529b\u306e\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u60c5\u5831\u304b\u3089\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u5275\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\n\n\u3053\u3053\u307e\u3067\u306e\u30e1\u30c3\u30bb\u30fc\u30b8\u306f\u660e\u5feb\u3067\u3059\u3002CIO\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u7d71\u5408\u3055\u308c\u6574\u7406\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u304a\u3088\u3073\u975e\u69cb\u9020\u5316\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u904e\u591a\u304c\u6574\u7406\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3092\u52a9\u3051\u308b\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u8a3c\u8a00\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u3053\u3053\u304b\u3089\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u30fb\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306e\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30e9\u30ab\u30b7\u30e5\u30fb\u30e9\u30aa\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u9375\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u554f\u984c\u306f\u4f55\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3001\u30d1\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3084\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u7d71\u8a08\u7684\u306a\u624b\u6cd5\u3068\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u30a2\u30eb\u30b4\u30ea\u30ba\u30e0\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u88dc\u5b8c\u3057\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u5206\u6790\u3084\u6700\u9069\u5316\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3082\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u5206\u6790\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u9069\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3068\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u89e3\u91c8\u3057\u3001\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3082\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6d1e\u5bdf\u306b\u5909\u3048\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3084\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u8907\u96d1\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u308f\u304b\u308a\u3084\u3059\u3044\u5f62\u3067\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306b\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7d50\u8ad6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u30a8\u30c3\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u62bd\u51fa\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u3001\u57fa\u76e4\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3001\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5099\u3048\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306f\u3001\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u904e\u5270\u3092\u514b\u670d\u3057\u3001\u7af6\u4e89\u4e0a\u306e\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002