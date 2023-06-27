Tata Communications: Empowering India and its highly regulated industries with a sovereign cloud

Rajesh Awasthi, global head of cloud and managed hosting services at Tata Communications, sees its sovereign cloud initiatives as an important element in the company\u2019s longstanding work to transform India. Although designed to support the evolving needs of highly regulated industries like banking and financial services, government, healthcare and insurance, he notes that they benefit all citizens.\n\n\u201cBeing a truly Indian company, Tata Communications aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society,\u201d says Awasthi. \u201cOur sovereign cloud offerings enable enterprises in regulated industries to build a resilient and self-reliant India by protecting the country\u2019s critical infrastructure with smarter and more secure solutions. These are systems India\u2019s citizens rely on each and every day \u2013 whether it\u2019s when managing their finances and healthcare, or while interacting with government agencies.\u201d\n\nWith a network that includes 30% of the world\u2019s internet routes, the world\u2019s largest wholly-owned subsea fiber backbone, and a tier-1 IP network that connects businesses in more than 190 countries to 80% of the cloud giants, Tata Communications\u2019 global connectivity is extensive and enables the company to provide hybrid and multi-cloud services to businesses in virtually any location. Its extensive portfolio also ensures that customers are free to choose the infrastructure and cloud journey that works best for them.\n\n\u201cWe enable enterprises to choose the infrastructure that best aligns with their needs, whether it\u2019s to host legacy or cloud-native workloads or to best manage mission-critical applications and core systems like ERP,\u201d adds Awasthi. \u201cRegardless of if it is for a self-service or fully managed deployment, we have deep experience delivering secure, efficient, and outcome-oriented cloud solutions that give enterprises the ease of managing their entire journey through a single partner and a single pane of glass.\u201d\n\nHe notes that the Tata Communications Sovereign Cloud Platform expands on this pedigree. It also reflects the growing need for cloud-scale capabilities in conjunction with robust on-premises systems and constantly evolving data protection regulations that require organizations to keep sensitive information \u201cin-country\u201d at all times.\n\n\u201cMany organizations are adopting hybrid cloud environments that combine public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure,\u201d adds Awasthi. \u201cSovereign cloud technology plays an important role in these environments because it enables organizations to maintain control over sensitive data while leveraging cloud-scale compute and storage capabilities. Enterprises get the flexibility and control they want with the assurance that they will stay compliant with ever-evolving regulatory guidelines.\u201d\n\nHe notes, too that Tata Communications streamlines this move to the hybrid cloud with its IZO\u2122 Cloud platform built on VMware technology. It\u2019s a platform that eliminates the data migration challenges many organizations face by enabling them to seamlessly expand their on-premises environments, and then expand to a hybrid, multi-cloud environment if needed.\n\n\u201cBy being VMware Cloud Verified, and now having received the VMware Sovereign Cloud distinction, we ensure that our customers can keep managing their environments with the VMware tools they already use while augmenting their applications with cloud-native services,\u201d he says. \u201cRegardless of whether their cloud strategy revolves around cloud migration, extension or protection, they can achieve it faster with existing skills, tools, processes and familiar, proven VMware technologies.\u201d\n\nThe demand for sovereign solutions reflects other imperatives as well. These include the desire to have greater control over data management and storage, and increased concerns around data privacy and security in the face of increasing cyber threats and geopolitical risks \u2013 as well as the efforts of many organizations and government entities to protect critical infrastructure.\n\nAwasthi also noted that in highly-regulated industries within India, all data \u2013 including meta data \u2013 must never leave the country or be exposed to people outside of its borders. This includes when accessing customer service or support.\n\nIndian law also requires compliance with a number of regulations, among them those from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, (STQC Audited), GDPR, and MTCS level 3 certifications, as well as industry regulations like RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, CERT IN, SOC \u00bd\/3, and Cyber Security Incident Reporting. Tata Communication\u2019s Sovereign Cloud Platform addresses all of these requirements and more.\n\n\u201cOur secure and compliant Sovereign Cloud offers peace of mind to regulated bodies by ensuring data privacy and sovereignty that safeguards extremely sensitive and valuable data, with both user data and meta data deployed, monitored, and managed 100% in-country and governed by the laws of India,\u201d says Awasthi. \u201cIt provides an enterprise-class, Infrastructure-as-a-Service cloud, complete with an architecture designed with the API economy in mind. This cloud platform, \u2018made in India\u2019 and \u2018made for India\u2019 takes care of data sovereignty, residency, and privacy requirements of regulated entities.\u201d\n\nLearn more about Tata Communications and its partnership with VMware here.