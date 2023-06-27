The Milkman always delivers via efficient and green last-mile operations

You probably don\u2019t remember when the milkman from the local dairy delivered bottles of fresh cold milk to your front porch at dawn. Snug in bed, you could hear the glass bottles clinking in those old wire milk baskets as he replaced your empties with full ones. You could count on it like birdsong. Since then, much has changed, but the last-mile delivery KPI remains: \u201cdeliver on expectations.\u201d\n\nHave you ever wondered when a package will arrive and hope you\u2019ll be home when it gets there? Or, why it didn\u2019t arrive at all? \n\nMost likely, it\u2019s because last-mile logistics and delivery have not kept up with the growth of ecommerce channels that exploded during the pandemic. When retailers jumped on the trend, offering in-store and digital buying experiences, they struggled to deliver the frictionless and secure omnichannel journey that consumers expect from purchase to doorstep. Without it, customer loyalty wanes. It\u2019s a problem for the digital supply chain. \n\n\u201cBorn as a home delivery carrier, we experienced firsthand the challenges of an industry that relies on complex fulfillment networks supported by disjointed digital systems,\u201d says Antonio Perini, CEO, Milkman Technologies. \u201cOvercoming these silos and inefficiencies became our goal. We became a technology provider to enable transparency, efficiency, and a superior buyer experience.\u201d \n\nPost-pandemic online buying patterns favor lean, green shopping \n\nConsumer expectations of online shopping continue to grow as everything goes digital. When you consider sustainable delivery practices (all those trucks and packaging), most delivery carriers and local distributors in retailers\u2019 digital supply chains fall far behind. Many offer green options as an \u201cextra\u201d instead of by \u201cdefault,\u201d which pushes the responsibility to the customer and misses an opportunity to delight. \n\nConcerned about their carbon footprint and inflation, consumers look for retailers who offer sustainable delivery options and transparency at a price that doesn\u2019t force them to \u201cabandon cart!\u201d Plus, they expect options to reschedule or re-route their orders when the unforeseen happens. \n\nMilkman Technologies addressed these challenges with a last-mile delivery solution that enables retailers and logistics providers to offer sustainable and convenient delivery options The close integration with SAP Transportation Management and SAP Commerce Cloud enables the Milkman Last Mile Platform to deliver real-time delivery updates to recipients and efficient last-mile rescheduling options in the digital supply chain. \n\nGoing the last mile with recipient-centric home delivery \n\nThe Milkman Last Mile Platform gives organizations more accurate knowledge of customer data and better control of the delivery execution process. And multiple delivery options to prevent overbooking, with green choices, a fully branded tracking page, and feedback collection\u2014make for much happier customers. Plus, customer service can help customers better using interactive communication flows with full transparency over the order delivery process. This has created a 40% drop in \u201cwhere is my order?\u201d calls. \n\nSustainability is served with cutting-edge route optimization algorithms to maximize successful first-delivery attempts for better-distributed fleet saturation, volumes, and routes, with less mileage waste and vehicle impact on CO2 emissions and traffic congestion.\n\n\u201cWe are at the very intersection of a sustainable consumer experience and the digital supply chain,\u201d Perini says. \u201cTaming the complexity of today's fulfilment networks for omnichannel is the most exciting challenge ever.\u201d \n\nMoreover, Milkman Technologies\u2019 ability to address both the B2B and B2C markets through a single cloud platform for first and last-mile logistics bridges the gap between two previously separated ends of the digital supply chain. This greatly increases operational efficiencies while lowering costs. As a result, retailers have experienced:\n\nA winner of the SAP Innovation Awards for 2023 \n\nFrom order promise to physical delivery, the Milkman Last Mile Platform offers customers choices, control, and convenience while exceeding their expectations with reliability and trust. Automation and a quick and easy implementation boost economies of scale across the digital supply chain.\n\n\u201cThe Milkman Delivery Dashboard was the optimum tailor-made solution to create additional capacity to satisfy high consumer demand,\u201d explains Olaf van den Brink, chief operating officer, Public Group. \u201cAlong with its suite of mobile apps that were used to manage drivers (Milkman Driver App) and our fulfillment locations, it took less than two weeks to get the entire operating model up and running.\u201d\u00a0\n\nFor their accomplishments,\u00a0Milkman Technologies is a travel and transportation industry winner in the\u00a02023 SAP Innovation Awards\u00a0Program. 