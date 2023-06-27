Generative AI headlines are outpacing enterprise adoption

Caution is king.

For all of generative AI’s allure, large enterprises are taking their time, many outright banning tools like ChatGPT over concerns of accuracy, data protection, and the risk of regulatory backlash. Even among the companies permitting the tools, many are publishing stringent usage guidelines, and are proactively working with technology partners to accelerate access to enterprise-grade solutions with more robust security.

Business fundamentals still apply.

While the backlogs of AI use cases generated in hackathons are long, the business cases for those use cases are not always compelling. Many CIOs suggest resisting the urge to invest in technology for technology’s sake. The recent gold rush is creating FOMO in board rooms and loosening the purse strings at a time when project dollars come at a premium. Be ready to ask tough questions to avoid short-sighted decisions. And remember that today’s price for enterprise licenses of, for example, OpenAI are “astronomical.” Many CIOs see this as an obstacle to scaling generative AI use cases in the short run.

Generative AI literacy is nascent.

Many CIOs have become the de facto generative AI professor and spent ample time developing 101 materials and conducting roadshows to build awareness, explain how generative AI differs from machine learning, and discuss the inherent risks. Some organizations have welcomed professors from renowned universities to educate their leadership teams. Others have established generative AI Centers of Excellence composed of business and IT resources with the mandate to drive a common knowledge base across the organization.

Building the right mindset is key.

Key to managing expectations and garnering buy-in is assuring that generative AI, for the most part, will augment and enhance—not replace—human capabilities. In a recent article, Rajeev Ronanki, CEO of Lyric and author of bestseller You and AI, attributes the failure of a 2013 joint venture between MD Anderson and IBM Watson Health to the wrong mindset. According to Ronanki, they aspired to replace human doctors with machines in diagnosing cancer. Ultimately, they set the bar too high. Ronanki posits that the venture might have succeeded had the goal been to position AI as an “automated second opinion,” one that could, for example, support X-ray analysis and thereby help detect cancer sooner. Given how skeptical many professionals are of generative AI’s accuracy, its use may be limited to a case of “Humans AND AI” for the foreseeable future. CIOs should position it accordingly within their own organizations, acknowledging its infancy, emphasizing its potential for productivity improvements, and heading off concerns that AI will mean rapid layoffs.