Democratizing data to fuel data-driven business decisions

To compete—and win—in today’s fast-paced, digital-first world, organizations must be able to collect, understand, and leverage data. Organizations that have higher confidence in their data based on a full picture of the organization’s data landscape can make decisions that will ultimately drive better business outcomes.

But for too long, the ability to read, interpret, and act upon organizational data has been limited to only certain groups of employees within the business. This has put organizations at a disadvantage, unable to widely access, understand and leverage critical organizational data quickly. The result? Slowed decision-making or worse: decisions made without sound data to back them up.

Organizations need data intelligence tools that not only democratize data within the business but also function across IT systems. Here’s what organizations should look for when evaluating data intelligence tools to enable optimized decision-making and a more productive workforce.

Benefits to users across the organization

If only certain employees within an organization have access to the company’s data and the context needed to understand which data can be trusted, the business will suffer major setbacks. According to IDC, organizations with a high level of data intelligence experienced 40% higher financial improvements and 20% higher operational improvements, compared to those with a low level of data intelligence.

Different roles require data intelligence to achieve different goals related to their work. Therefore, tools must provide benefits to users across the entire organization and be user friendly enough for employees with varying backgrounds to leverage. This requires an intuitive interface and clear visualizations.

With Rocket® Data Intelligence, business and technical users can evolve their data management practices by:

Quickly and comprehensively identifying critical data for business and regulatory requirements

Creating robust plans for change, from updating data flows to managing cloud migration

Streamlining data-driven decision-making as business and data needs grow and evolve

Optimizing the organization’s data footprint so it evolves based on the organization’s needs

When more users in the business can access, share, and interpret data, that data only becomes more powerful and useful.

Flexibility across IT systems

Gone are the days when all an organization’s data lived in just one place. Business and technical users alike must be able to fully leverage data that spans cloud, distributed, and mainframe infrastructures. Because of this, effective data intelligence tools are those that can be applied at scale and support various technology connections to successfully plug and play into large organizations’ complex environments.

This is increasingly critical as a growing number of organizations turn to hybrid solutions to leverage the benefits of both the cloud and the mainframe. According to a recent Rocket Software survey, an overwhelming 93% of respondents strongly agree with the sentence, “I believe my organization needs to embrace a hybrid infrastructure model that spans from mainframe to cloud.”

Today’s data intelligence tools need to remove the barriers that prevent organizations from leveraging their data assets to the fullest. From being able to find and use the right data to increasing data use and trust, maintaining a competitive edge requires organizations to leverage trusted data to make informed and strategic business decisions.

