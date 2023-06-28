Democratizing data to fuel data-driven business decisions

To compete\u2014and win\u2014in today\u2019s fast-paced, digital-first world, organizations must be able to collect, understand, and leverage data. Organizations that have higher confidence in their data based on a full picture of the organization\u2019s data landscape can make decisions that will ultimately drive better business outcomes.\n\nBut for too long, the ability to read, interpret, and act upon organizational data has been limited to only certain groups of employees within the business. This has put organizations at a disadvantage, unable to widely access, understand and leverage critical organizational data quickly. The result? Slowed decision-making or worse: decisions made without sound data to back them up.\n\nOrganizations need data intelligence tools that not only democratize data within the business but also function across IT systems. Here\u2019s what organizations should look for when evaluating data intelligence tools to enable optimized decision-making and a more productive workforce.\n\nBenefits to users across the organization\n\nIf only certain employees within an organization have access to the company\u2019s data and the context needed to understand which data can be trusted, the business will suffer major setbacks. According to IDC, organizations with a high level of data intelligence experienced 40% higher financial improvements and 20% higher operational improvements, compared to those with a low level of data intelligence.\n\nDifferent roles require data intelligence to achieve different goals related to their work. Therefore, tools must provide benefits to users across the entire organization and be user friendly enough for employees with varying backgrounds to leverage. This requires an intuitive interface and clear visualizations.\n\nWith Rocket\u00ae Data Intelligence, business and technical users can evolve their data management practices by:\n\nWhen more users in the business can access, share, and interpret data, that data only becomes more powerful and useful.\n\nFlexibility across IT systems\n\nGone are the days when all an organization\u2019s data lived in just one place. Business and technical users alike must be able to fully leverage data that spans cloud, distributed, and mainframe infrastructures. Because of this, effective data intelligence tools are those that can be applied at scale and support various technology connections to successfully plug and play into large organizations\u2019 complex environments.\n\nThis is increasingly critical as a growing number of organizations turn to hybrid solutions to leverage the benefits of both the cloud and the mainframe. According to a recent Rocket Software survey, an overwhelming 93% of respondents strongly agree with the sentence, \u201cI believe my organization needs to embrace a hybrid infrastructure model that spans from mainframe to cloud.\u201d\n\nToday\u2019s data intelligence tools need to remove the barriers that prevent organizations from leveraging their data assets to the fullest. From being able to find and use the right data to increasing data use and trust, maintaining a competitive edge requires organizations to leverage trusted data to make informed and strategic business decisions.\n\nLearn more about how Rocket Software Data Intelligence can fuel your organization\u2019s demand for data-driven insights and innovation.