8 best practices for building a single-vendor SASE solution

Over the past three or four years, the industry has been abuzz with the concept of delivering converged security and networking features via the cloud. Secure Access Service Edge combines networking solutions like SD-WAN with cloud-delivered security like firewall as a service (FWaaS), cloud access security broker(CASB), and secure web gateway (SWG). But even with all the hype, most considered SASE as something to put into practice in the future.\n\nThen came the pandemic, and an unprecedented number of new network edges and remote employees popped up overnight. SASE quickly went from concept to reality as organizations worked to support this massive shift in how they did business with the need to protect users and data on-premises, at the edge, and in the cloud. \n\nBecause SASE touches so many elements of security and networking, most enterprises use multiple vendors and point products to build a solution. But it\u2019s challenging for products from different vendors to work together cohesively, and even if organizations build costly workarounds to try to make a solution work, the end result often suffers from lack of visibility, limited control, and inconsistent security. \n\nAs vendors started to recognize this problem, they began offering single-vendor SASE, which is a complete SASE solution from one vendor. This approach simplifies deployment and ensures that security policies are applied across the entire environment. But implementing single-vendor SASE can be a daunting task, especially if an organization is already using various solutions from various vendors. It\u2019s unrealistic to rip and replace all point products at the same time to deploy a single-vendor SASE solution. This option would not only be expensive but would also strain IT teams, upset users, and leave networks exposed. \n\nBuilding a single-vendor SASE solution doesn\u2019t have to be complicated or rushed. Organizations can leverage several best practices to both build an offering that makes sense for their unique environment and improve their business outcomes at the same time. \n\nWhat is SASE?\n\nBefore we dive into best practices, let\u2019s define SASE. It consists of two elements: \n\nBy converging networking solutions with cloud-delivered security services, organizations can secure all edges and offer a seamless experience. For users, accessing the internet, corporate applications, or cloud-based applications works the same way whether they\u2019re working from headquarters, a branch office, or their dining room table. \n\n8 best practices for building single-vendor SASE\n\nAdditionally, look for a single-vendor SASE product that includes the following: \n\nFor example, if an organization is searching for a way to secure web traffic on agentless devices, work with your single-vendor SASE vendor to make sure the new security product will integrate with your existing and planned SASE solutions. \n\nThe single-vendor SASE market is projected to continue to grow, which means many companies will have to grapple with migrating to a single-vendor SASE solution. But migration doesn\u2019t need to be cumbersome. Just keep these best practices in mind and remember that in the end, you will have\u00a0consistent security, seamless user experience, and operational efficiency throughout your network, no matter where users are located.\u00a0\u00a0\n\nLearn more\u202fabout FortiSASE and Fortinet\u2019s ability to deliver single-vendor SASE that enables consistent security, seamless user experience, and operational efficiency across your entire distributed network.