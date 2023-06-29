Back to basics: Keys to taking a pragmatic approach to observability

In the world of IT operations, \u201cobservability\u201d is a concept that\u2019s been around for some time. Having been in IT operations for more than 30 years, I can say that, even before anyone called it \u201cobservability,\u201d we were in effect examining ways to achieve the same ends.\n\nWhile definitions can vary, in essence, observability is about gaining an understanding of a given system by tracking and analyzing its external outputs. When done right, observability should tell you two things:\n\nGetting back to basics: 4 steps to gain true observability\n\nIn spite of all the purported potential of observability, many IT leaders I speak with still don\u2019t feel like they\u2019re really getting what was promised. Over time the concept of observability has grown highly complex; unnecessarily so in my opinion. I think a lot of teams could realize the power of observability by taking a simpler approach. Here are a few key steps to get started.\n\n#1. Don\u2019t collect more data, collect the right data\n\nToday, large enterprises are awash in massive volumes of data points being collected by various monitoring systems. In time, enormous databases have emerged. Invariably, when issues arise, operators don\u2019t know where to start; no one has time to look at all the data captured. Further, the reality is that many of these data points have no bearing on what really matters: the user experience.\n\nStart by doing a cohesive inventory of all the data being collected, particularly with respect to application performance. Look at what needs to be captured, and, just as importantly, what doesn\u2019t need to be.\n\n#2. Do an honest assessment of approaches and tools\n\nNext, do an objective assessment of current tools and approaches. See how you can rationalize the disparate tools being used. By reducing the number of tools that need to be procured, implemented, and supported, teams can realize a number of benefits, including reducing costs, administrative overhead, and monitoring \u201cnoise.\u201d\n\n#3. Ensure you have the right team\n\nIn going through this process, it is important to take a look at the people who look at the data.\n\nIn recent years, as environments have continued to evolve, I\u2019ve often seen a disconnect in organizations. For example, a team of network engineers will be tasked with assessing increasing volumes of application-centric data.\n\nIn establishing a site reliability engineering (SRE) function in another organization, we were able to build a team with top talent from across key technology domains. We had network engineers, java programmers, database administrators, mainframe specialists, and more, and all were some of the company\u2019s top experts in these areas.\n\nHaving the right expertise in the right place was invaluable. With this team, we could make significant strides in terms of establishing observability and gaining actionable insights for improvement. Most critically, we had the expertise needed to execute those insights.\n\n#4. Break down silos\n\nTrue observability isn\u2019t achieved with monitoring silos. Ultimately, this isn\u2019t simply about networks or apps\u2014it\u2019s about holistic observability that reveals what the user experience is really like. All different aspects need to be looked at together to make decisions that are best for the user experience and the business.\n\nConclusion\n\nWithin many enterprise IT shops today, the promise of observability isn\u2019t being fully realized. By stripping out the data and tools that aren\u2019t creating value, and taking a holistic, user-centric approach, teams can establish effective, powerful observability.\n\nTo learn more, be sure to visit us here. Also, you can view an IDC report that reveals the critical capabilities that NetOps teams need to gain complete network visibility and control.