Sitecore enhances Experience Manager (XM) Cloud Platform with generative AI, component capabilities

In just a matter of months, generative AI (GAI) has upended many job roles. And perhaps no role has been more immediately affected than that of the marketer. ChatGPT, arguably the best-known GAI platform, was introduced in November 2022. By March, a survey had found that three-quarters (74%) of U.S. marketers were already investing in GAI to support their customer experience program or other marketing functions. Nearly everyone else polled planned to do so ASAP.\n\nGAI has clearly struck a chord as a transformative addition to the marketing toolbox. That\u2019s why Sitecore recently announced an integration with OpenAI\u2019s ChatGPT alongside a host of other new features, including component capabilities, for its entire family of composable content management system (CMS) solutions.\n\nTaken together, these new features, combined with the powerful natural language processing capabilities of ChatGPT, will enable brands to deliver personalized customer experiences seamlessly. These new features include:\n\nOpenAI ChatGPT integration\n\nThe integration of OpenAI ChatGPT allows for seamless content creation and management within Sitecore XM Cloud CMS. ChatGPT can assist content authors and marketers by generating ideas, suggesting content variations, and helping with the overall content creation process. The integration enables a more efficient and streamlined content production workflow, saving time and effort for content teams.\n\nMarketers can leverage ChatGPT\u2019s understanding of natural language to enhance the personalization of customer experiences. ChatGPT can analyze user input and activities and provide intelligent responses based on customer intent, preferences, and historical data. This, in turn, enables more targeted and relevant interactions, resulting in improved customer engagement and satisfaction.\n\nFinally, ChatGPT is capable of understanding and generating text in multiple languages. Marketers can use it to translate content from one language to another within the Sitecore CMS. Content authors or translators can interact with ChatGPT, providing the source text and specifying the desired target language. ChatGPT can then generate translations, offering suggestions and variations for the translated content. This can speed up the translation process significantly. ChatGPT\u2019s translation capabilities also can be used for quality control of content translated by humans as well as by chatbots interacting with website visitors typing another language.\n\nXM Cloud Components\n\nAccording to another recent survey, most (85%) U.S. marketers said they would move some or all of their martech stack to a composable platform. Fully integrated with Sitecore XM Cloud Pages, XM Cloud Components enables marketing teams to bring unique and dynamic page components and remain responsive to customer interests and needs in real-time.\n\nSitecore XM Cloud Components enable marketers such as content authors and user experience designers to work in lockstep to speed the creation of digital experiences in line with their brand. XM Cloud Components is a front end as a service (FEaaS) platform on which campaign components can be created from scratch or by importing existing HTML assets. Components can be created from a variety of data sources and include page features such as images, link lists, navigation menus, page promos, and more.\n\nOther feature enhancements include:\n\nAll these new features and functionality are implicitly enabled through Sitecore\u2019s fully composable platform, which offers the flexibility for marketers to build a custom solution that exactly meets their campaign needs.\n\nFor more information about Sitecore and its family of CMS products, please visit www.sitecore.com.