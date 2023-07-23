Africa

デジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させる10の方法
Mary K. Pratt
著者: Mary K. Pratt
Contributing writer

デジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させる10の方法

特集
Jul 23, 2023
デジタルトランスフォーメーションIT指導者

重要なデジタルイニシアチブに関して言えば、破壊的要因にはスピードが要求されます。ここでは、ITリーダー達が戦略やプロセスを見直し、ITの合理化を図って迅速に成功を収めている方法をご紹介します。

japan-man-vision-leader-transform
クレジットShutterstock

コロナ禍にデジタルのタッチポイントやサービスの迅速な強化を推し進めたことで、変革を急速に進めることが可能であるとが証明されました。

この傾向は後々まで続いています。コロナが沈静化しても、企業経営者はCIOとそのIT部門に変革的な能力を急速なスピードで提供することを求め続けています。

もしこれを維持できていると考えているのであれば、もう一度考えてみてください。調査会社ガートナーの最近のある調査によると、CEOの大半（59%）がデジタルイニシアチブに時間がかかり過ぎており、52%が価値を実現するのに時間がかかり過ぎると回答しています。

CIO、研究者、アナリストに言わせれば、デジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させることがプレッシャーになっています。景気減速や景気後退の可能性に対する懸念が高まるなか、スピードの必要性はますます高まっていると言います。

ベテランのITエグゼクティブやエグゼクティブアドバイザー達による、IT業務の速度を上げ、変革的なイニシアチブを実現するためにCIOが採用できる10の戦略を次にご紹介します。

1.従来のマインドセットからの脱却

CIOは何年も前から従来のテクノロジーを排除してきましたが、US Silicaのバイスプレジデント兼CIOであるKen Piddington氏は、CIOも従来の考え方を一蹴する時期が来たと言います。

つまり、新しい技術の存続期間を短くし、リターンを得るまでの期間を短くするということです。言い換えれば、大きな利益を期待するのをやめ、より小規模で素早い勝利を求めるのです。

Piddinton氏は、技術投資の中には短命なものもあることを承知していると言います。これらの技術はその時々のニーズに合わせて設計・実装され、すぐに利益をもたらした後、使用を停止しなければならなくなります。

「すぐに廃棄しなければならなくなる可能性があり、これはサンクコスト（埋没費用）ではないことを理解してください」とPiddington氏は言い、結果として、CIOは技術スタックの頻繁な入れ替わりを受け入れ、かつてのような大規模プロジェクトではなく、小規模な投資と反復的な構築を中心とした技術戦略を真に受け入れる必要があると付け加えています。

2.最新のワークプロセス（特にアジャイル）を全面的に採用する

ITが革新的な機能やサービスをより迅速に提供できるようにするもう一つの方法は、仕事に対する最新のアプローチを全面的に採用することです。具体的には、アジャイル開発手法を全面的に採用するべきだとCIO達は述べています。

実際、大多数がアジャイルの実践に踏み切るのは、それが企業の取り組みにもたらすスピードが理由です。DevOpsプラットフォームメーカーのDigital.aiが発表が発表した、2022年アジャイルの現状レポートの52%の回答者が、市場投入までの時間を短縮するために、この手法の導入を優先していると回答しています。

Bobby Cain氏は、アジャイルが生み出すスピード感を証言できます。Schneider Electricで10年近く業務改革担当バイスプレジデントを務めた後、北米のCIOに就任したCain氏は、同社のIT部門がScaled Agile Framework(SAFe)を採用し、チームと連携するアジャイルコーチを招き入れ、従業員にアジャイル認定資格を取得させることで、「単にアジャイルな観点で考えるのではなく、アジャイルな観点で行動できるように」しました。

Cain氏は、このアジャイルの全面的な導入がもたらす価値を証明するものとして、最近のあるプロジェクトを挙げます。

「当社は単にアジャイルな観点で考えるのではなく、アジャイルな観点で行動しています。」

同氏は、「孤立した状態で設計し、ソリューションをスケーリングできなかったために6か月後に失敗した」ウォーターホールの試験運用と対比させ、アジャイルプロジェクトについて語ります。「リベートのモダナイゼーションプロジェクトは、実用的なソリューションをデプロイするのに6か月近くも短縮できた素晴らしい例です。」

同氏は詳しく説明します。「アジャイルなチームを擁することで、当社は、販売業者との既存のデータ要求やデータ移行において追加のデータフィールドが必要であることをすぐに理解しました。設計段階で販売業者と連携し、VOC（お客様の声）を素早く設計に反映させたことで、構築/テスト段階でソリューションを調整し、その場で素早く変更することができ、最終的にはかなり迅速にデプロイすることができました。これにより、ビジネスが価値を実現し、予定よりも早く損益を明らかにすることができるようになります。同様に重要なことは、より正確で、紛争や監査が少なくなることで、販売業者に生産性の向上をもたらすことです。」

3.再利用可能なツールと再現性のあるプロセスを構築する

Principal Financial GroupのCIOであるKathy Kay氏は、時間を節約するために何度も使えるツールやプロセスを作ることの価値を確信しており、クラウド支援チームを編成して、APIからパイプラインまでを構築して他の技術者に提供し、それを使って自分たちの仕事をスピードしています。

「そのため、エンジニアが新しい環境を構築しやすくなり、安全でセキュリティが確保しやすくなり、より一貫性が出ることで、これらのチームがより迅速に仕事をこなせるようになります」とKay氏は説明します。

Kay氏は、Principal Design Systemの構築と活用を例に挙げ、このシステムは、同社の顧客がどこにいても同社とやり取りする際に一貫した体験を得られるようにするために作られたと述べます。このシステムは、同社が目指している顧客体験を実現するために設計および構成されたAWSの各種サービスを利用しており、Kay氏は「活用すれば、エンジニアが自分で作るよりも、安全で一貫性のある環境を素早く構築できるようになります」と言います。

4.主要なビジネス推進要因についてITチームを教育する

今となっては、どの国のCIOも、ビジネスやその戦略との整合性が必要だということを理解しています。しかし、Piddington氏は、「何が本当に組織を動かしているのか、何が逆風で何が追い風なのか」をチームに伝え続けることが、ビジネスニーズの歩調に合わせるために、同じくらい重要であることに気づきました。

「これらについてしっかりとチームに伝えることが私の責任です。そうでなければ、どうやって教育的な意思決定をできるでしょう？」と、Piddington氏は疑問を投げかけます。

Piddinton氏は、これらの情報をITチームと共有し、また、他の部門の幹部を招いてスタッフと話すことで、スタッフは会社が直面している機会や課題を知ることができます。

「これらについてしっかりとチームに伝えることが私の責任です。そうでなければ、どうやって教育的な意思決定をできるでしょう？」

このコミュニケーションは、スピーディーな技術開発にも生かされています。Piddington氏は、同社の開発者の一人と交わした最近のやりとりを挙げます。同社では、顧客によるリアルタイムの物流情報へのアクセスを増やすことが市場シェアの獲得や維持につながると考えていたため、この開発者はたった1回の週末で、AmazonのAlexaを使って物流情報を提供するプログラムを開発しました。「可能性の技術、つまりデータへのアクセスの簡単さが素早く示されました」とPiddington氏は振り返ります。

5.ビジネスのデジタルリテラシーを高める

同様に、変革的な機能やサービスを提供するITの能力を高めることができたCIO達は、事業部門の同僚に新興テクノロジーの可能性と限界について伝えていると、『The Human Side Of Digital Business Transformation』の著者であり、 グローバルなビジネス変革企業であるValtechのスイス担当マネージングディレクターのKamales Lardi氏は言います。

「多くの場合、組織は技術的なことはCIOに任せようとしますが、そうすると複数の課題が生まれます。つまり、技術的なリテラシーを持つのはCIOだけで、『私たちは十分に積極的なのか』、『リソース配分は正しいか？』、『実現したいことに対して、これが最適なソリューションなのか』といった問いに答えることができる人が他に誰もいないのです」と、Lardi氏は説明します。

CIOは、テクノロジーソリューションと企業の目的を一致させることに率先して取り組んでいますが、Lardi氏は、このような疑問に対する答えを最も早く決定できるのは、真の意味での「ビジネスリーダー、役員、技術チームとの連携」であると言います。

6.ITトレーニングを優先する

教育に関してのもう一つの共通点としては、変革型のCIOは皆、ITチームのスキルを継続的に向上させることがスピード感を持って行動するために必要不可欠であると言います。

Fannie Maeのシニアバイスプレジデント兼CIOであるRamon Richards氏は、これを「当社がサポートするビジネスにとって重要だと考えるデジタル機能をサポートするために適切なトレーニングに投資し、従業員が適切なスキルを持てるようにすること」だと説明します。

当たり前のように思うかもしれませんが、そのためにはCIOが十分なリソースを投入して、組織が前進する際に必要となるスキルを特定し、チームのトレーニング費用を負担し、チームがトレーニングを受けるための時間を確保する必要があると、Richards氏は言います。

「[デジタルの加速化とは]当社がサポートするビジネスにとって重要だと考えるデジタル機能をサポートするために適切なトレーニングに投資し、従業員が適切なスキルを持てるようにすることです。」

Richards氏にとって、これは、従業員がクラウドインフラストラクチャのツールやサービスの最適な使用方法を確実に知るためのトレーニングセッションを意味してきました。「（トレーニングセッションにより、）従業員がソフトウェアを効率的に構築できるようになるため、当社はソフトウェアをより早く提供できるようになりますし、サイバー脅威から当社を守るための制御を備え、耐性がより強化されたソフトウェアを提供できるようになります。」

同氏はさらに言います。「従業員が適切なスキルを持って業務を遂行できるようにすることで、テクノロジーやプロセス全体で働き方を変え、モダナイズするのです。」

Richards氏は、このようなトレーニングがもたらすスピードを肌で感じています。以前の変革プロジェクトでは、経験豊富な従業員が足りず、必要な人材を見つけるためにコンサルタントや請負業者の市場に出向く必要がありましたが、その過程でプロジェクトの納期に時間がかかってしまったと振り返ります。

「当社は、デジタル機能を拡張していく過程で、適切なスキルを持つ人材が十分にいなければ、進捗が遅くなることを早くから学んでいました」と同氏は言います。

7.モジュラー型アーキテクチャに投資する

プロセスや人材に加え、変革型のリーダーは、意外にもPPTフレームワークの3番目の部分であるテクノロジーにも着目しています。

具体的には、適切なコアテクノロジー、アーキテクチャ、デザインに投資することで、技術者がビジネスが必要とする変革的な技術を迅速に提供できるようにすることに重点を置いています。

ITサービスマネジメント企業であるTEKsystemsのレポート「2022 State of Digital Transformation （2022年のデジタルトランスフォーメーションの現状）」によると、87%の「デジタルリーダーは、組織が市場で競争する能力はテクノロジーアーキテクチャの柔軟性に大きく依存していることに同意」しています。

これは、クラウドコンピューティングやSaaS（Software-as-a-Service）を採用することにとどまらないと言います。むしろ、組織そのものが目指しているように、機敏でレスポンシブなITインフラストラクチャを構築することが重要です。

SamsaraのCIOであるStephen Franchetti氏は、「モジュラー、オープン、アジャイル」であること、そしてマイクロサービスを構築し、ビジネスニーズの変化に応じてチームが素早く構成や再構成ができるようにすることが重要だと言います。

「ビジネスの変化の速度とペースについていけるアーキテクチャが必要なのです」と同氏は説明します。「ですから、全体を見て、そのアーキテクチャを接続しやすく、簡単にデータにアクセスできるように意識的に構築する必要があります。

Franchetti氏は、こうすることによって作業がスピードアップすることを目の当たりにしてきました。「基本的にこれらのマイクロサービスを（おもちゃの）レゴのブロックのように使い、ビジネスの成果を実現するために素早く再配置することができます」と同氏は言います。

たとえば、Samsara ITは、顧客情報や製品の利用情報を中心としたマイクロサービスを迅速にまとめ、自社サイト上でのよりリアルタイムな請求、支払い、製品配送情報の提供を実現しました。さらに、IT部門は同じサービスを利用して、顧客の利用状況、サポートケース、自社ウェブサイトでのやり取りに関するより優れたデータを、同社の市場開拓チームに提供することができるようにしました。

「ほんのわずかな時間でこれらの成果を達成することができました。従来のアプローチだったら実現するのにさらに何か月もかかったことでしょう」とFranchetti氏は言います。

8.データへのアクセスを高速化する

もう一つ、スピードアップに欠かせないのが、高品質なデータにすぐにアクセスできることです。

プロセスの自動化やユーザーエクスペリエンスのパーソナライズ化など、変革的な取り組みの（ほとんどではないにしても）多くは、データに依存しています。そのため、CIOは残存するデータのサイロ化を解消し、必要なデータへの即時アクセスをサポートするデータアーキテクチャを構築することが必須となります。

Info-Tech Research GroupとそのSoftwareReviews部門のアドバイザリーディレクターであるThomas Randall氏は、この作業を行うことで、アジャイルチームがプロジェクトの途中で必要なデータを待つために一時停止する必要がなくなると説明します。

「独立したサイロでは成り立ちません。データポートフォリオ全体の統合が必要です」とRandall氏は付け加えます。「[各部門の幹部は]『他の部門にも利益をもたらすために、どのようにデータを取得、保存、活用できるか？』[と問う必要があります]。」

SamsaraのFranchetti氏は、CIOはデータに関する課題が非常に多いため、この面で苦労することが多いと言います。同氏のアプローチは、（南アフリカ聖公会のデズモンド・ツツ主教による）「象を食べる方法は一つだけ。一度に一口ずつ（大きな目標を達成するには小さな積み重ねが必要）」という言葉を参考にして、少しずつ取り組むことでした。

「企業間で、その象を一度に食べるために全額の投資を受けることは困難でした。そこで、成功させるためにデータイニシアチブをビジネス成果につなげたのです」と同氏は言います。「そして、これらの戦略的なユースケースを構築し、それぞれを適切な方法で行い、適切な方法でアーキテクチャを構築することで、より急速に拡大・拡張できる立場になるような作業体系を構築しています。」

データに対するこのような漸進的なアプローチは、フライホイール効果を生み出し、すでに行われた作業を基に、後続の各イニシアチブをより速く進めることができると同氏は説明します。「成功が成功を生むということです」とFranchetti氏は言います。

9.顧客と直接取引する

変革を加速させるもう一つの方法は、CIOと顧客の間に存在する中間段階の一部をなくすことです。

「すべてのCIOに、どのくらいの時間をお客様と過ごしているのか、そして、お客様からどのくらい直接的な知識を得ているのか疑問を投げかけたいと思います。ほとんどの組織では、お客様とのタッチポイントは、製品開発チーム、マーケティングチーム、セールスチームです。CIOがそのようなタッチポイントを持つことはほとんどありません」とValtechのLardi氏は説明します。「しかし、変革を加速させる一つの方法は、現在と未来のターゲットオーディエンスが誰なのか、彼らのためにどんな問題を解決しようとしているのか、彼らがどんな体験を望んでいるのかを理解し、売るためのソリューションではなく、お客様のためのソリューションを構築することです。」

同氏は、CIOとITチームは、顧客に関する分析情報を得るためにアクセスできる大量のデータを持っていると言います。また同氏は、CIOは顧客と直接関わる方法を見つけるべきであり、それは主要なCIOが採用しているアジャイル開発や人間中心設計といった最新のワークプロセスにうまく適合するものであると述べます。

10.ITのペースを各ビジネスユニットに合わせる

そうです。CIOは実際にビジネスニーズと同じ速さで動く必要があります。しかし同時に、速すぎてビジネスニーズのペースをしのいでしまうのも避けたいと、Piddington氏は言います。

「誰もが何かが大至急必要だと言うためには、組織を本当に理解する必要があります。しかし、すべてのビジネスユニットのすべての物ごとに、全力で対応する必要があるわけではありません。必要なスピードのレベルはそれぞれ違うのです」と同氏は説明します。

だからこそ、CIOはさまざまなビジネスユニットのペースや個々のニーズを理解する必要があると、Piddington氏は言います。同氏はその分析情報を活用してプロジェクトの優先順位を決めることで、インパクトを与える場所と時間にスピードを提供できるようにしています。

「IT部門が[何かを]素早く構築できても、ビジネスがそれを使う準備ができていなければ、棚上げされてしまいます。ですから、シェルフウェアを作成してしまったことになります。これらのリソースを使って、もっと早く別の場所に、すぐにROIを得られるものを提供できたはずです」とPiddington氏は言います。「投資のタイミングを理解して、そのリターンを最大化することが重要なのです。」

Mary K. Pratt
著者： Mary K. Pratt
Contributing writer

Mary K. Pratt is a freelance writer based in Massachusetts.

