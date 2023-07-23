デジタルトランスフォーメーションを加速させる10の方法

\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u798d\u306b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u30bf\u30c3\u30c1\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u8fc5\u901f\u306a\u5f37\u5316\u3092\u63a8\u3057\u9032\u3081\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3092\u6025\u901f\u306b\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u304c\u8a3c\u660e\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3053\u306e\u50be\u5411\u306f\u5f8c\u3005\u307e\u3067\u7d9a\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u304c\u6c88\u9759\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u7d4c\u55b6\u8005\u306fCIO\u3068\u305d\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u6025\u901f\u306a\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3067\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3082\u3057\u3053\u308c\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5ea6\u8003\u3048\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u8abf\u67fb\u4f1a\u793e\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u3042\u308b\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001CEO\u306e\u5927\u534a\uff0859%\uff09\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308a\u904e\u304e\u3066\u304a\u308a\u300152%\u304c\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308a\u904e\u304e\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCIO\u3001\u7814\u7a76\u8005\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u306b\u8a00\u308f\u305b\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u666f\u6c17\u6e1b\u901f\u3084\u666f\u6c17\u5f8c\u9000\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u61f8\u5ff5\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308b\u306a\u304b\u3001\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u306f\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d9\u30c6\u30e9\u30f3\u306eIT\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u3084\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30fc\u9054\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3001IT\u696d\u52d9\u306e\u901f\u5ea6\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306bCIO\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b10\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3092\u6b21\u306b\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n1.\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u30de\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u304b\u3089\u306e\u8131\u5374\n\nCIO\u306f\u4f55\u5e74\u3082\u524d\u304b\u3089\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001US Silica\u306e\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bKen Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u3082\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u3092\u4e00\u8e74\u3059\u308b\u6642\u671f\u304c\u6765\u305f\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5b58\u7d9a\u671f\u9593\u3092\u77ed\u304f\u3057\u3001\u30ea\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u307e\u3067\u306e\u671f\u9593\u3092\u77ed\u304f\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u8a00\u3044\u63db\u3048\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3092\u3084\u3081\u3001\u3088\u308a\u5c0f\u898f\u6a21\u3067\u7d20\u65e9\u3044\u52dd\u5229\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nPiddinton\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u6280\u8853\u6295\u8cc7\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u77ed\u547d\u306a\u3082\u306e\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u627f\u77e5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6280\u8853\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6642\u3005\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3066\u8a2d\u8a08\u30fb\u5b9f\u88c5\u3055\u308c\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u4f7f\u7528\u3092\u505c\u6b62\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3059\u3050\u306b\u5ec3\u68c4\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30b5\u30f3\u30af\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\uff08\u57cb\u6ca1\u8cbb\u7528\uff09\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u3001\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001CIO\u306f\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u983b\u7e41\u306a\u5165\u308c\u66ff\u308f\u308a\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3001\u304b\u3064\u3066\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5c0f\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u6295\u8cc7\u3068\u53cd\u5fa9\u7684\u306a\u69cb\u7bc9\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u3068\u3057\u305f\u6280\u8853\u6226\u7565\u3092\u771f\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2.\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\uff08\u7279\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\uff09\u3092\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\n\nIT\u304c\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u3088\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u958b\u767a\u624b\u6cd5\u3092\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068CIO\u9054\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5b9f\u969b\u3001\u5927\u591a\u6570\u304c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u5b9f\u8df5\u306b\u8e0f\u307f\u5207\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u304c\u7406\u7531\u3067\u3059\u3002DevOps\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306eDigital.ai\u304c\u767a\u8868\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u30012022\u5e74\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306e52%\u306e\u56de\u7b54\u8005\u304c\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u6295\u5165\u307e\u3067\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u77ed\u7e2e\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3053\u306e\u624b\u6cd5\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u56de\u7b54\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nBobby Cain\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u304c\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3059\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u611f\u3092\u8a3c\u8a00\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002Schneider Electric\u306710\u5e74\u8fd1\u304f\u696d\u52d9\u6539\u9769\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u305f\u5f8c\u3001\u5317\u7c73\u306eCIO\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305fCain\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306eIT\u90e8\u9580\u304cScaled Agile Framework(SAFe)\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3059\u308b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u62db\u304d\u5165\u308c\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u8a8d\u5b9a\u8cc7\u683c\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u300c\u5358\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u3067\u8003\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u3067\u884c\u52d5\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u300d\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nCain\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306e\u5168\u9762\u7684\u306a\u5c0e\u5165\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u6319\u3052\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u5358\u306b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u3067\u8003\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u3067\u884c\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u5b64\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u8a2d\u8a08\u3057\u3001\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u304d\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u306b6\u304b\u6708\u5f8c\u306b\u5931\u6557\u3057\u305f\u300d\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u30db\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u8a66\u9a13\u904b\u7528\u3068\u5bfe\u6bd4\u3055\u305b\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30d9\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u30e2\u30c0\u30ca\u30a4\u30bc\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5b9f\u7528\u7684\u306a\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b6\u304b\u6708\u8fd1\u304f\u3082\u77ed\u7e2e\u3067\u304d\u305f\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u4f8b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a73\u3057\u304f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u64c1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3001\u8ca9\u58f2\u696d\u8005\u3068\u306e\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8981\u6c42\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u8ffd\u52a0\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30eb\u30c9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u3050\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a2d\u8a08\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u8ca9\u58f2\u696d\u8005\u3068\u9023\u643a\u3057\u3001VOC\uff08\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u306e\u58f0\uff09\u3092\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u8a2d\u8a08\u306b\u53cd\u6620\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u69cb\u7bc9\/\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u8abf\u6574\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u5909\u66f4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u30c7\u30d7\u30ed\u30a4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u3001\u4e88\u5b9a\u3088\u308a\u3082\u65e9\u304f\u640d\u76ca\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u6b63\u78ba\u3067\u3001\u7d1b\u4e89\u3084\u76e3\u67fb\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u8ca9\u58f2\u696d\u8005\u306b\u751f\u7523\u6027\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n3.\u518d\u5229\u7528\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3068\u518d\u73fe\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\n\nPrincipal Financial Group\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bKathy Kay\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u6642\u9593\u3092\u7bc0\u7d04\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u4f7f\u3048\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u78ba\u4fe1\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u652f\u63f4\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7de8\u6210\u3057\u3066\u3001API\u304b\u3089\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u307e\u3067\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u4ed6\u306e\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u304c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3084\u3059\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u3067\u30bb\u30ad\u30e5\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u78ba\u4fdd\u3057\u3084\u3059\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001\u3088\u308a\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u304c\u51fa\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u3088\u308a\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3053\u306a\u305b\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Kay\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nKay\u6c0f\u306f\u3001Principal Design System\u306e\u69cb\u7bc9\u3068\u6d3b\u7528\u3092\u4f8b\u306b\u6319\u3052\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u304c\u3069\u3053\u306b\u3044\u3066\u3082\u540c\u793e\u3068\u3084\u308a\u53d6\u308a\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u305f\u4f53\u9a13\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f5c\u3089\u308c\u305f\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u304c\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u9867\u5ba2\u4f53\u9a13\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u304a\u3088\u3073\u69cb\u6210\u3055\u308c\u305fAWS\u306e\u5404\u7a2e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001Kay\u6c0f\u306f\u300c\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u4f5c\u308b\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3001\u5b89\u5168\u3067\u4e00\u8cab\u6027\u306e\u3042\u308b\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u69cb\u7bc9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n4.\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u63a8\u9032\u8981\u56e0\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\n\n\u4eca\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3001\u3069\u306e\u56fd\u306eCIO\u3082\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3084\u305d\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3068\u306e\u6574\u5408\u6027\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u4f55\u304c\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u52d5\u304b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u4f55\u304c\u9006\u98a8\u3067\u4f55\u304c\u8ffd\u3044\u98a8\u306a\u306e\u304b\u300d\u3092\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u7d9a\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u6b69\u8abf\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u540c\u3058\u304f\u3089\u3044\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u79c1\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3063\u3066\u6559\u80b2\u7684\u306a\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\uff1f\u300d\u3068\u3001Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u7591\u554f\u3092\u6295\u3052\u304b\u3051\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nPiddinton\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u3092IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u5171\u6709\u3057\u3001\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4ed6\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5e79\u90e8\u3092\u62db\u3044\u3066\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u3068\u8a71\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u306f\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3084\u8ab2\u984c\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3057\u3063\u304b\u308a\u3068\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u79c1\u306e\u8cac\u4efb\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3069\u3046\u3084\u3063\u3066\u6559\u80b2\u7684\u306a\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\uff1f\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30fc\u306a\u6280\u8853\u958b\u767a\u306b\u3082\u751f\u304b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u958b\u767a\u8005\u306e\u4e00\u4eba\u3068\u4ea4\u308f\u3057\u305f\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u3084\u308a\u3068\u308a\u3092\u6319\u3052\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u793e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3088\u308b\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306e\u7269\u6d41\u60c5\u5831\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u5897\u3084\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u7372\u5f97\u3084\u7dad\u6301\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3053\u306e\u958b\u767a\u8005\u306f\u305f\u3063\u305f1\u56de\u306e\u9031\u672b\u3067\u3001Amazon\u306eAlexa\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u7269\u6d41\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u958b\u767a\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3001\u3064\u307e\u308a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u7c21\u5358\u3055\u304c\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u793a\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n5.\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\n\n\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308bIT\u306e\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305fCIO\u9054\u306f\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u540c\u50da\u306b\u65b0\u8208\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3068\u9650\u754c\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3001\u300eThe Human Side Of Digital Business Transformation\u300f\u306e\u8457\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001 \u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5909\u9769\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308bValtech\u306e\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\u62c5\u5f53\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u306eKamales Lardi\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306fCIO\u306b\u4efb\u305b\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3068\u8907\u6570\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30c6\u30e9\u30b7\u30fc\u3092\u6301\u3064\u306e\u306fCIO\u3060\u3051\u3067\u3001\u300e\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u5341\u5206\u306b\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u306e\u304b\u300f\u3001\u300e\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u914d\u5206\u306f\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u304b\uff1f\u300f\u3001\u300e\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304c\u6700\u9069\u306a\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306a\u306e\u304b\u300f\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u554f\u3044\u306b\u7b54\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4eba\u304c\u4ed6\u306b\u8ab0\u3082\u3044\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001Lardi\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCIO\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u76ee\u7684\u3092\u4e00\u81f4\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7387\u5148\u3057\u3066\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001Lardi\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u7591\u554f\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u7b54\u3048\u3092\u6700\u3082\u65e9\u304f\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u771f\u306e\u610f\u5473\u3067\u306e\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3001\u5f79\u54e1\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u306e\u9023\u643a\u300d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n6.IT\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u512a\u5148\u3059\u308b\n\n\u6559\u80b2\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u306e\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u5171\u901a\u70b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306f\u3001\u5909\u9769\u578b\u306eCIO\u306f\u7686\u3001IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u611f\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u884c\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nFannie Mae\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517cCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bRamon Richards\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3092\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3066\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u300d\u3060\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u524d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u601d\u3046\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306fCIO\u304c\u5341\u5206\u306a\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3057\u3066\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u524d\u9032\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u8cbb\u7528\u3092\u8ca0\u62c5\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u78ba\u4fdd\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001Richards\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c[\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u306e\u52a0\u901f\u5316\u3068\u306f]\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3057\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3066\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nRichards\u6c0f\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u6700\u9069\u306a\u4f7f\u7528\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u78ba\u5b9f\u306b\u77e5\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\uff08\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30bb\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\uff09\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306b\u69cb\u7bc9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u3088\u308a\u65e9\u304f\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3057\u3001\u30b5\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u8105\u5a01\u304b\u3089\u5f53\u793e\u3092\u5b88\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5236\u5fa1\u3092\u5099\u3048\u3001\u8010\u6027\u304c\u3088\u308a\u5f37\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3055\u3089\u306b\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u696d\u52d9\u3092\u9042\u884c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3092\u5909\u3048\u3001\u30e2\u30c0\u30ca\u30a4\u30ba\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nRichards\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u808c\u3067\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4ee5\u524d\u306e\u5909\u9769\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u7d4c\u9a13\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u8db3\u308a\u305a\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u3084\u8acb\u8ca0\u696d\u8005\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u51fa\u5411\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u904e\u7a0b\u3067\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u7d0d\u671f\u306b\u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3068\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u62e1\u5f35\u3057\u3066\u3044\u304f\u904e\u7a0b\u3067\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u5341\u5206\u306b\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u9032\u6357\u304c\u9045\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u65e9\u304f\u304b\u3089\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n7.\u30e2\u30b8\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u578b\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\n\n\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3084\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u5909\u9769\u578b\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u610f\u5916\u306b\u3082PPT\u30d5\u30ec\u30fc\u30e0\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e3\u756a\u76ee\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306b\u3082\u7740\u76ee\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5177\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30b3\u30a2\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3001\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3001\u30c7\u30b6\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u304c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u3092\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u91cd\u70b9\u3092\u7f6e\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nIT\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u30de\u30cd\u30b8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308bTEKsystems\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u300c2022 State of Digital Transformation \uff082022\u5e74\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u73fe\u72b6\uff09\u300d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u300187%\u306e\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u7af6\u4e89\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u306f\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u306b\u5927\u304d\u304f\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u540c\u610f\u300d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3084SaaS\uff08Software-as-a-Service\uff09\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3068\u3069\u307e\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3080\u3057\u308d\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u304c\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u6a5f\u654f\u3067\u30ec\u30b9\u30dd\u30f3\u30b7\u30d6\u306aIT\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nSamsara\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bStephen Franchetti\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u30e2\u30b8\u30e5\u30e9\u30fc\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u300d\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u3066\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u69cb\u6210\u3084\u518d\u69cb\u6210\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306e\u901f\u5ea6\u3068\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3044\u3051\u308b\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5168\u4f53\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u63a5\u7d9a\u3057\u3084\u3059\u304f\u3001\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u610f\u8b58\u7684\u306b\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nFranchetti\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u3046\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u4f5c\u696d\u304c\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u57fa\u672c\u7684\u306b\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\uff08\u304a\u3082\u3061\u3083\u306e\uff09\u30ec\u30b4\u306e\u30d6\u30ed\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u4f7f\u3044\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6210\u679c\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u518d\u914d\u7f6e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001Samsara IT\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u60c5\u5831\u3084\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u5229\u7528\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u4e2d\u5fc3\u3068\u3057\u305f\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30ed\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u307e\u3068\u3081\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u4e0a\u3067\u306e\u3088\u308a\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u30bf\u30a4\u30e0\u306a\u8acb\u6c42\u3001\u652f\u6255\u3044\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u914d\u9001\u60c5\u5831\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u540c\u3058\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u5229\u7528\u72b6\u6cc1\u3001\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u30a6\u30a7\u30d6\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u3067\u306e\u3084\u308a\u53d6\u308a\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u3088\u308a\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u958b\u62d3\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u307b\u3093\u306e\u308f\u305a\u304b\u306a\u6642\u9593\u3067\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6210\u679c\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3089\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u3055\u3089\u306b\u4f55\u304b\u6708\u3082\u304b\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068Franchetti\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n8.\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u9ad8\u901f\u5316\u3059\u308b\n\n\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u3001\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u6b20\u304b\u305b\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304c\u3001\u9ad8\u54c1\u8cea\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u3059\u3050\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u81ea\u52d5\u5316\u3084\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u30a8\u30af\u30b9\u30da\u30ea\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u30d1\u30fc\u30bd\u30ca\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u5316\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5909\u9769\u7684\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306e\uff08\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3082\uff09\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u4f9d\u5b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001CIO\u306f\u6b8b\u5b58\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3092\u89e3\u6d88\u3057\u3001\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u5373\u6642\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u9808\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nInfo-Tech Research Group\u3068\u305d\u306eSoftwareReviews\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b6\u30ea\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bThomas Randall\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u9014\u4e2d\u3067\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u5f85\u3064\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4e00\u6642\u505c\u6b62\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u72ec\u7acb\u3057\u305f\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u3067\u306f\u6210\u308a\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Randall\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c[\u5404\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u5e79\u90e8\u306f]\u300e\u4ed6\u306e\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u3082\u5229\u76ca\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3001\u4fdd\u5b58\u3001\u6d3b\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\uff1f\u300f[\u3068\u554f\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059]\u3002\u300d\n\nSamsara\u306eFranchetti\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u591a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u3053\u306e\u9762\u3067\u82e6\u52b4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u6c0f\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u3001\uff08\u5357\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab\u8056\u516c\u4f1a\u306e\u30c7\u30ba\u30e2\u30f3\u30c9\u30fb\u30c4\u30c4\u4e3b\u6559\u306b\u3088\u308b\uff09\u300c\u8c61\u3092\u98df\u3079\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u4e00\u3064\u3060\u3051\u3002\u4e00\u5ea6\u306b\u4e00\u53e3\u305a\u3064\uff08\u5927\u304d\u306a\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u306b\u306f\u5c0f\u3055\u306a\u7a4d\u307f\u91cd\u306d\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\uff09\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a00\u8449\u3092\u53c2\u8003\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u5c11\u3057\u305a\u3064\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u9593\u3067\u3001\u305d\u306e\u8c61\u3092\u4e00\u5ea6\u306b\u98df\u3079\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5168\u984d\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u3053\u3067\u3001\u6210\u529f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u306b\u3064\u306a\u3052\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u30e6\u30fc\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3001\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u884c\u3044\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3088\u308a\u6025\u901f\u306b\u62e1\u5927\u30fb\u62e1\u5f35\u3067\u304d\u308b\u7acb\u5834\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u4f53\u7cfb\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u6f38\u9032\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30db\u30a4\u30fc\u30eb\u52b9\u679c\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u3059\u3067\u306b\u884c\u308f\u308c\u305f\u4f5c\u696d\u3092\u57fa\u306b\u3001\u5f8c\u7d9a\u306e\u5404\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u3088\u308a\u901f\u304f\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6210\u529f\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3092\u751f\u3080\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Franchetti\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n9.\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u76f4\u63a5\u53d6\u5f15\u3059\u308b\n\n\u5909\u9769\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001CIO\u3068\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u9593\u306b\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u4e2d\u9593\u6bb5\u968e\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3092\u306a\u304f\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306eCIO\u306b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u304f\u3089\u3044\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3092\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u3068\u904e\u3054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u304b\u3089\u3069\u306e\u304f\u3089\u3044\u76f4\u63a5\u7684\u306a\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u5f97\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u6295\u3052\u304b\u3051\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u3068\u306e\u30bf\u30c3\u30c1\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u958b\u767a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u30bb\u30fc\u30eb\u30b9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3059\u3002CIO\u304c\u305d\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30bf\u30c3\u30c1\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068Valtech\u306eLardi\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u3068\u672a\u6765\u306e\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u30aa\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u8ab0\u306a\u306e\u304b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3069\u3093\u306a\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3069\u3093\u306a\u4f53\u9a13\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u58f2\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u3068IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u3001CIO\u306f\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u76f4\u63a5\u95a2\u308f\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4e3b\u8981\u306aCIO\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u958b\u767a\u3084\u4eba\u9593\u4e2d\u5fc3\u8a2d\u8a08\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u3046\u307e\u304f\u9069\u5408\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n10.IT\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5404\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\n\n\u305d\u3046\u3067\u3059\u3002CIO\u306f\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3068\u540c\u3058\u901f\u3055\u3067\u52d5\u304f\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u901f\u3059\u304e\u3066\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u3057\u306e\u3044\u3067\u3057\u307e\u3046\u306e\u3082\u907f\u3051\u305f\u3044\u3068\u3001Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u4f55\u304b\u304c\u5927\u81f3\u6025\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u3092\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u7269\u3054\u3068\u306b\u3001\u5168\u529b\u3067\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306f\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u9055\u3046\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3053\u305d\u3001CIO\u306f\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30da\u30fc\u30b9\u3084\u500b\u3005\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u305d\u306e\u5206\u6790\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u512a\u5148\u9806\u4f4d\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30d1\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u5834\u6240\u3068\u6642\u9593\u306b\u30b9\u30d4\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u90e8\u9580\u304c[\u4f55\u304b\u3092]\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u69cb\u7bc9\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3082\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4f7f\u3046\u6e96\u5099\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u68da\u4e0a\u3052\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30b7\u30a7\u30eb\u30d5\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u4f7f\u3063\u3066\u3001\u3082\u3063\u3068\u65e9\u304f\u5225\u306e\u5834\u6240\u306b\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306bROI\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3067\u304d\u305f\u306f\u305a\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Piddington\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u6295\u8cc7\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30ea\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u6700\u5927\u5316\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d