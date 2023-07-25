Africa

データセンターの持続可能性により多くの責任を負うことになるIT部門
abednarz
著者: Ann Bednarz
Senior Editor

データセンターの持続可能性により多くの責任を負うことになるIT部門


Jul 25, 20231分


データセンターのITチームは、電力消費を抑える必要性と電力消費量の多い次世代シリコンを使用する必要性のバランスを取る必要があるとUptime Instituteは述べています。




最先端のサーバーチップで、パフォーマンスを向上させる可能性を秘めるサーバーチップに注目が集まっていますが、次世代プロセッサは旧来の設計よりも高温になるため、データセンターの事業者は、チップメーカーからの限られたガイダンスの中で、何をすべきかを見極めなければならないでしょう。

同時に、エネルギー効率化の取り組みにおいて、IT機器が果たすべき役割についても、より厳しい目が向けられることになるでしょう。これらの相互に関連するトレンドは、Uptime Instituteが今年のデータセンターに関する予測の上位に挙げているものです。

「事業者は、より高温の新しいサーバーチップに苦労するだろう」と、UptimeのリサーチアナリストであるJacqueline Davis氏は、同研究所による2023年のデータセンター予測に関するウェブ会議で述べています。一方、「エネルギー効率の焦点は、IT機器そのものにも広がっていくでしょう。これは、遅すぎたくらいだと思っています」とも語っています。

上昇しているサーバーの発熱量

現在建設されているデータセンターは経済的な競争力と技術的な能力を10～15年維持する必要がありますが、新しいチップ技術により、事業者は従来のデータセンター設計ガイドラインに疑問を抱いています。

「データセンターの設計ではサーバーの電力と冷却の要件に対応しなければなりませんが、長年これらは一貫していました。設計者は、1ラックあたり4～6キロワットとして計画を立てることができました」と、UptimeのリサーチディレクターであるDaniel Bizo氏は言います。「連続的なITのリフレッシュにより、電力や冷却のインフラストラクチャのアップグレードは必要なかったのです。」

今、それが変わりつつあります。1ラックあたり、1サーバーシャーシあたりの電力密度は上昇傾向にあります。たとえば、Intelの第4世代Xeonスケーラブルプロセッサ（コードネーム：Sapphire Rapids）の熱設計電力（TDP）は最大350ワット、AMDの第4世代EPYCプロセッサ（コードネーム：Genoa）のTDPは最大360ワットあります。

「今後の製品ロードマップでは、これからたったの数年間で、TDPが500～600ワットのサーバープロセッサが主流になると言われています」とBizo氏は説明します。「ですから、この傾向により、主流のサーバーが1台あたり1キロワットに近づいたり超えたりするようになれば、すぐに設備設計の前提を揺るがし始めることになります。」

すでに、GPUをベースにしたハイパフォーマンスコンピューティング（HPC）システムでは、ピーク時の電力が1チップあたり数百ワット必要になることもあります。高い熱出力に加え、これらのシステムでは温度限界も低くなっています。

「これらのシステムは、より多くの熱出力を生み出し、また多くの製品がより低い動作温度を要求するため、冷却システムに事実上二重の縛りをかけることになります」とBizo氏は述べます。低温に到達するために大量の熱を除去することは技術的に困難であり、そのため事業者は冷却に異なるアプローチをするよう迫られることになると、同氏は説明ます。たとえば、データセンター事業者の中には直接液体冷却への対応を検討するところもあるようです。

ニッチなHPCアプリケーションがもたらす設計のジレンマは、高TDPプロセッサがエンタープライズサーバーの主流市場にもたらす電力消費と冷却の課題に対する初期警告と考えることができます。「これはもうある程度推測するしかありません」とBizo氏は言います。「一般的なITラックの電力はどうなるのか？高密度ラックはどこまで威力を発揮するようになるのか？今後10年間、データセンターはどのような冷却モードに対応する必要があるのか？」

低密度のラック設計による保守的なアプローチは続くかもしれませんが、それではデータセンターが限界に達したり、さらには時代遅れになったりするリスクが高まります。しかし、ラックの高密度化を求めるよりもさらに積極的な設計アプローチは、十分に活用されていない容量や機能に対して過剰な出費をする危険性があると、Bizo氏は警告します。

「事業者は、新世代のIT技術を扱ううえで、さまざまな選択肢を迫られることになるでしょう。空気温度を制限し、効率的なペナルティを受け入れるのもいいでしょう。または、[米国の業界団体である]ASHRAEが推奨するクラスH1[温度基準]のように、温度制限のあるITシステム専用の環境を構築することで、設備効率への影響を最小限に抑えることもできます。あるいは、直接液体冷却への転換を促進することもできます」とBizo氏は言ます。「半導体の物理的な特性は物理的な根幹をなす要因である一方、インフラストラクチャの経済的な特性はデータセンターの設計や運用を左右します。また、チップメーカーからのガイダンスもほとんどないため、適応力がカギとなります。

エネルギー効率化の焦点はITにシフトする

より高いIT効率を実現するために、企業やデータセンター事業者に対するプレッシャーは今後も続くだろうとUptimeは予測しています。

これまでは、施設側に責任がありました。持続可能性と効率性の要求の矢面に立たされたデータセンター事業者は、過去15年ほどの間に電力使用効率（PUE）を大幅に向上させたとBizo氏は言います（）PUEは、データセンター全体で使用されるエネルギーに対するIT機器の使用エネルギーの比率を測定します）。空気分離、より柔軟な温度許容値、冷却、ファン、配電の厳格な管理、再生可能な電源の使用などの取り組みにより、施設での資源の使用効率は格段に向上しています。

「データセンター事業者は、持続可能な社会の実現に向けて、さまざまな取り組みを行っています。その一方で、ITは概してこうした議論から遠ざかっているのが現状です」とBizo氏は言います。「これはどんどん受け入れられない状況となってきています。なぜなら、単純に、効率性を上げることができる点が、ITのエネルギー性能に潜んでいるからです。」

Uptimeによると、次の4つの主要分野でプレッシャーが高まっています。

  1. 新しい大型データセンターに対する自治体の抵抗。2019年以降、電力や土地の確保に対する懸念から、データセンターの新規建設に対する規制が強まっており、この傾向は今後も強まることが予想されます。たとえば、ドイツのフランクフルトでは、土地利用の拡大や街の景観の変化を懸念して、クラウドやコロケーションの新設を特定の区域に制限しています。
  2. 増加するデータセンターの容量をサポートするためのグリッド電源の利用可能性の制限。Uptimeは、アイルランドのダブリンと米バージニア州北部の2つの地域を例に挙げ、電力網がひっ迫状態にあり、電力会社が発電または送電容量の不足を理由に、新規接続を一時停止または制限していることを紹介しています。
  3. 持続可能性と炭素削減を管理する規制の増加、および報告義務の厳格化。欧州連合（EU）では、データセンターは新たにより詳細なエネルギー消費量の報告要件に直面しており、たとえば、エネルギーパフォーマンス指標を公開する必要があります。Uptimeによると、同様の取り組みが米国でも登場しています。
  4. 高いエネルギーコスト。エネルギー価格、ひいては電力価格は、ロシアがウクライナに侵攻する前から上昇基調にありました。2021年の欧米市場では、電力の卸売先渡価格がすでに高騰していました。電力コストの上昇に歯止めがかからず、変動しやすい環境になっています。

エネルギー価格の高騰、カーボンレポート、グリッドの容量不足への対応は、常に施設運営者の領域でした。しかし、Uptimeによれば、施設側には見返りが少なく、大規模な介入によってもたらされるメリットはますます少なくなっています。一方、IT部門は、データセンターのエネルギー性能を向上させるために、特にサーバーのハードウェアの領域で熟しています。

十分に活用されておらず、非効率なサーバーハードウェアは、ITがエネルギーパフォーマンスを向上させることができる重要な分野の一つです。たとえば、より高いパフォーマンス指標を有するサーバーをより少なくすることで、エネルギー利得を得ることができます。IT部門はハードウェアの構成をより適切に選択し、動的なワークロードの統合を利用することができるとBizo氏は指摘します。また、省エネ状態や電力調整機能などの電源管理機能も、エネルギー効率を大きく向上させる可能性があります。

エネルギー効率の向上を実現するために、ITインフラストラクチャを適切に設計・構築する必要性は、今後ますます高まっていくことでしょう。ITによって節約されるワットごとに他の場所への圧力が軽減され、報告要件によってITインフラストラクチャに隠されたエネルギー効率向上の可能性がすぐに明らかになると、Uptimeは主張します。

「ITインフラチームや運用チームは、かなり早い時期にサーバーインフラストラクチャの典型的な使用率を向上させるためにできる限りのことをしていることを証明することが求められるでしょう」と、Bizo氏は言います。

地政学、クラウド、データセンターの費用

まとめると、Uptimeによる2023年の予測のうちの2つは、IT部門がサーバーハードウェアにもっと注意を払うようになるということです。より高性能なサーバープロセッサが市場に出回るにつれ、電力需要は増加し、エネルギー効率への期待は設備チームだけでなく、ITチームにも及ぶようになっています。

2023年におけるUptimeの5つのデータセンター予測は以下のとおりです。

今後もサプライチェーンの悩みを深めていくこととなる地政学。Uptimeは、サプライチェーンの混乱リスクを高めている米国主導の西側同盟、中国、ロシアの間での政治的緊張を挙げています。半導体サプライチェーンと海底ケーブルシステムは、潜在的な経済的・軍事的対立の影響を特に受けやすいと同社は予測します。

ますます精査されるようになるクラウド移行。景気の悪化と経済の不確実性の時代には、移行にかかる費用とクラウド費用の高騰の脅威が、一部のミッションクリティカルな移行を遅らせたり抑止したりすると、Uptimeは予測しています。

上昇の一途を辿るデータセンターの費用。ITおよびデータセンターの設備費用は、近年減少傾向にありました。その流れは今、終わりを告げ、価格は上昇するとUptimeは予測しています。サプライチェーンの問題、エネルギー価格の上昇、人件費の高騰などがコスト上昇の要因となっています。しかし、価格の上昇によってデータセンターの需要が減少するわけではなく、効率化を図るための新たな取り組みが行われる可能性が高いでしょう。

