データセンターの持続可能性により多くの責任を負うことになるIT部門

\u6700\u5148\u7aef\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u3001\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u79d8\u3081\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u6ce8\u76ee\u304c\u96c6\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u6b21\u4e16\u4ee3\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\u306f\u65e7\u6765\u306e\u8a2d\u8a08\u3088\u308a\u3082\u9ad8\u6e29\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u3001\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u306e\u9650\u3089\u308c\u305f\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u4e2d\u3067\u3001\u4f55\u3092\u3059\u3079\u304d\u304b\u3092\u898b\u6975\u3081\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\n\n\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u304a\u3044\u3066\u3001IT\u6a5f\u5668\u304c\u679c\u305f\u3059\u3079\u304d\u5f79\u5272\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u3088\u308a\u53b3\u3057\u3044\u76ee\u304c\u5411\u3051\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u76f8\u4e92\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u306f\u3001Uptime Institute\u304c\u4eca\u5e74\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u6e2c\u306e\u4e0a\u4f4d\u306b\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u9ad8\u6e29\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u82e6\u52b4\u3059\u308b\u3060\u308d\u3046\u300d\u3068\u3001Uptime\u306e\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308bJacqueline Davis\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u7814\u7a76\u6240\u306b\u3088\u308b2023\u5e74\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e88\u6e2c\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u30a6\u30a7\u30d6\u4f1a\u8b70\u3067\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u300c\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u306f\u3001IT\u6a5f\u5668\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u306b\u3082\u5e83\u304c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u9045\u3059\u304e\u305f\u304f\u3089\u3044\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3082\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4e0a\u6607\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u767a\u71b1\u91cf\n\n\u73fe\u5728\u5efa\u8a2d\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u306a\u7af6\u4e89\u529b\u3068\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u80fd\u529b\u309210\uff5e15\u5e74\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u6280\u8853\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u5f93\u6765\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u8a2d\u8a08\u30ac\u30a4\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u306b\u7591\u554f\u3092\u62b1\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8a2d\u8a08\u3067\u306f\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u96fb\u529b\u3068\u51b7\u5374\u306e\u8981\u4ef6\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u9577\u5e74\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306f\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u8a2d\u8a08\u8005\u306f\u30011\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u3042\u305f\u308a4\uff5e6\u30ad\u30ed\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8a08\u753b\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001Uptime\u306e\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u3042\u308bDaniel Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u9023\u7d9a\u7684\u306aIT\u306e\u30ea\u30d5\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u96fb\u529b\u3084\u51b7\u5374\u306e\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u4eca\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u5909\u308f\u308a\u3064\u3064\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u30021\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u3042\u305f\u308a\u30011\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u30b7\u3042\u305f\u308a\u306e\u96fb\u529b\u5bc6\u5ea6\u306f\u4e0a\u6607\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001Intel\u306e\u7b2c4\u4e16\u4ee3Xeon\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30e9\u30d6\u30eb\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\uff08\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u30cd\u30fc\u30e0\uff1aSapphire Rapids\uff09\u306e\u71b1\u8a2d\u8a08\u96fb\u529b\uff08TDP\uff09\u306f\u6700\u5927350\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u3001AMD\u306e\u7b2c4\u4e16\u4ee3EPYC\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\uff08\u30b3\u30fc\u30c9\u30cd\u30fc\u30e0\uff1aGenoa\uff09\u306eTDP\u306f\u6700\u5927360\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eca\u5f8c\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u305f\u3063\u305f\u306e\u6570\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u3001TDP\u304c500\uff5e600\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\u304c\u4e3b\u6d41\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3053\u306e\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4e3b\u6d41\u306e\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u304c1\u53f0\u3042\u305f\u308a1\u30ad\u30ed\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u306b\u8fd1\u3065\u3044\u305f\u308a\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308c\u3070\u3001\u3059\u3050\u306b\u8a2d\u5099\u8a2d\u8a08\u306e\u524d\u63d0\u3092\u63fa\u308b\u304c\u3057\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3059\u3067\u306b\u3001GPU\u3092\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u306b\u3057\u305f\u30cf\u30a4\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u30b3\u30f3\u30d4\u30e5\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\uff08HPC\uff09\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30d4\u30fc\u30af\u6642\u306e\u96fb\u529b\u304c1\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u3042\u305f\u308a\u6570\u767e\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u5fc5\u8981\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9ad8\u3044\u71b1\u51fa\u529b\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3067\u306f\u6e29\u5ea6\u9650\u754c\u3082\u4f4e\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u3088\u308a\u591a\u304f\u306e\u71b1\u51fa\u529b\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u307e\u305f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u304c\u3088\u308a\u4f4e\u3044\u52d5\u4f5c\u6e29\u5ea6\u3092\u8981\u6c42\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u51b7\u5374\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u4e8b\u5b9f\u4e0a\u4e8c\u91cd\u306e\u7e1b\u308a\u3092\u304b\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f4e\u6e29\u306b\u5230\u9054\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5927\u91cf\u306e\u71b1\u3092\u9664\u53bb\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306b\u56f0\u96e3\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u51b7\u5374\u306b\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u8feb\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u76f4\u63a5\u6db2\u4f53\u51b7\u5374\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3092\u691c\u8a0e\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30cb\u30c3\u30c1\u306aHPC\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u8a2d\u8a08\u306e\u30b8\u30ec\u30f3\u30de\u306f\u3001\u9ad8TDP\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\u304c\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u4e3b\u6d41\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u96fb\u529b\u6d88\u8cbb\u3068\u51b7\u5374\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u521d\u671f\u8b66\u544a\u3068\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3082\u3046\u3042\u308b\u7a0b\u5ea6\u63a8\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u3057\u304b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306aIT\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u96fb\u529b\u306f\u3069\u3046\u306a\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u9ad8\u5bc6\u5ea6\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3069\u3053\u307e\u3067\u5a01\u529b\u3092\u767a\u63ee\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u4eca\u5f8c10\u5e74\u9593\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306f\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u51b7\u5374\u30e2\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u304b\uff1f\u300d\n\n\u4f4e\u5bc6\u5ea6\u306e\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u8a2d\u8a08\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4fdd\u5b88\u7684\u306a\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u7d9a\u304f\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u304c\u9650\u754c\u306b\u9054\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306b\u306f\u6642\u4ee3\u9045\u308c\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30e9\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u9ad8\u5bc6\u5ea6\u5316\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3088\u308a\u3082\u3055\u3089\u306b\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306a\u8a2d\u8a08\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u306f\u3001\u5341\u5206\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u5bb9\u91cf\u3084\u6a5f\u80fd\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u904e\u5270\u306a\u51fa\u8cbb\u3092\u3059\u308b\u5371\u967a\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8b66\u544a\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u4e16\u4ee3\u306eIT\u6280\u8853\u3092\u6271\u3046\u3046\u3048\u3067\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u3092\u8feb\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u7a7a\u6c17\u6e29\u5ea6\u3092\u5236\u9650\u3057\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u30da\u30ca\u30eb\u30c6\u30a3\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u308b\u306e\u3082\u3044\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u307e\u305f\u306f\u3001[\u7c73\u56fd\u306e\u696d\u754c\u56e3\u4f53\u3067\u3042\u308b]ASHRAE\u304c\u63a8\u5968\u3059\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30b9H1[\u6e29\u5ea6\u57fa\u6e96]\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u6e29\u5ea6\u5236\u9650\u306e\u3042\u308bIT\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u5c02\u7528\u306e\u74b0\u5883\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u8a2d\u5099\u52b9\u7387\u3078\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306b\u6291\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3042\u308b\u3044\u306f\u3001\u76f4\u63a5\u6db2\u4f53\u51b7\u5374\u3078\u306e\u8ee2\u63db\u3092\u4fc3\u9032\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u534a\u5c0e\u4f53\u306e\u7269\u7406\u7684\u306a\u7279\u6027\u306f\u7269\u7406\u7684\u306a\u6839\u5e79\u3092\u306a\u3059\u8981\u56e0\u3067\u3042\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u306a\u7279\u6027\u306f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8a2d\u8a08\u3084\u904b\u7528\u3092\u5de6\u53f3\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c1\u30c3\u30d7\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30ac\u30a4\u30c0\u30f3\u30b9\u3082\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u3001\u9069\u5fdc\u529b\u304c\u30ab\u30ae\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u306fIT\u306b\u30b7\u30d5\u30c8\u3059\u308b\n\n\u3088\u308a\u9ad8\u3044IT\u52b9\u7387\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u7d9a\u304f\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3068Uptime\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u306f\u3001\u65bd\u8a2d\u5074\u306b\u8cac\u4efb\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3068\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u306e\u8981\u6c42\u306e\u77e2\u9762\u306b\u7acb\u305f\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u3001\u904e\u53bb15\u5e74\u307b\u3069\u306e\u9593\u306b\u96fb\u529b\u4f7f\u7528\u52b9\u7387\uff08PUE\uff09\u3092\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u305f\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\uff08\uff09PUE\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308bIT\u6a5f\u5668\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u306e\u6bd4\u7387\u3092\u6e2c\u5b9a\u3057\u307e\u3059\uff09\u3002\u7a7a\u6c17\u5206\u96e2\u3001\u3088\u308a\u67d4\u8edf\u306a\u6e29\u5ea6\u8a31\u5bb9\u5024\u3001\u51b7\u5374\u3001\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u3001\u914d\u96fb\u306e\u53b3\u683c\u306a\u7ba1\u7406\u3001\u518d\u751f\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u96fb\u6e90\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u306a\u3069\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u65bd\u8a2d\u3067\u306e\u8cc7\u6e90\u306e\u4f7f\u7528\u52b9\u7387\u306f\u683c\u6bb5\u306b\u5411\u4e0a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e8b\u696d\u8005\u306f\u3001\u6301\u7d9a\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u793e\u4f1a\u306e\u5b9f\u73fe\u306b\u5411\u3051\u3066\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001IT\u306f\u6982\u3057\u3066\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u8b70\u8ad6\u304b\u3089\u9060\u3056\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u73fe\u72b6\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3069\u3093\u3069\u3093\u53d7\u3051\u5165\u308c\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u72b6\u6cc1\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u5358\u7d14\u306b\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u6027\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u70b9\u304c\u3001IT\u306e\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u6027\u80fd\u306b\u6f5c\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nUptime\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6b21\u306e4\u3064\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30b7\u30e3\u30fc\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u4fa1\u683c\u306e\u9ad8\u9a30\u3001\u30ab\u30fc\u30dc\u30f3\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3001\u30b0\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u5bb9\u91cf\u4e0d\u8db3\u3078\u306e\u5bfe\u5fdc\u306f\u3001\u5e38\u306b\u65bd\u8a2d\u904b\u55b6\u8005\u306e\u9818\u57df\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001Uptime\u306b\u3088\u308c\u3070\u3001\u65bd\u8a2d\u5074\u306b\u306f\u898b\u8fd4\u308a\u304c\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3001\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u4ecb\u5165\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u306f\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e00\u65b9\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u6027\u80fd\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u7279\u306b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u9818\u57df\u3067\u719f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5341\u5206\u306b\u6d3b\u7528\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304a\u3089\u305a\u3001\u975e\u52b9\u7387\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306f\u3001IT\u304c\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5206\u91ce\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u3088\u308a\u9ad8\u3044\u30d1\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30f3\u30b9\u6307\u6a19\u3092\u6709\u3059\u308b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u3088\u308a\u5c11\u306a\u304f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u5229\u5f97\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002IT\u90e8\u9580\u306f\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u69cb\u6210\u3092\u3088\u308a\u9069\u5207\u306b\u9078\u629e\u3057\u3001\u52d5\u7684\u306a\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u306e\u7d71\u5408\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u7701\u30a8\u30cd\u72b6\u614b\u3084\u96fb\u529b\u8abf\u6574\u6a5f\u80fd\u306a\u3069\u306e\u96fb\u6e90\u7ba1\u7406\u6a5f\u80fd\u3082\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u3092\u5927\u304d\u304f\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u306e\u5411\u4e0a\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001IT\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u30fb\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u5f8c\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002IT\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7bc0\u7d04\u3055\u308c\u308b\u30ef\u30c3\u30c8\u3054\u3068\u306b\u4ed6\u306e\u5834\u6240\u3078\u306e\u5727\u529b\u304c\u8efd\u6e1b\u3055\u308c\u3001\u5831\u544a\u8981\u4ef6\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066IT\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306b\u96a0\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u5411\u4e0a\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3059\u3050\u306b\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001Uptime\u306f\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3084\u904b\u7528\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u304b\u306a\u308a\u65e9\u3044\u6642\u671f\u306b\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u5178\u578b\u7684\u306a\u4f7f\u7528\u7387\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u9650\u308a\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068\u3001Bizo\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u5730\u653f\u5b66\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8cbb\u7528\n\n\u307e\u3068\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3001Uptime\u306b\u3088\u308b2023\u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u306e\u3046\u3061\u306e2\u3064\u306f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30cf\u30fc\u30c9\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306b\u3082\u3063\u3068\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3088\u308a\u9ad8\u6027\u80fd\u306a\u30b5\u30fc\u30d0\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30c3\u30b5\u304c\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u51fa\u56de\u308b\u306b\u3064\u308c\u3001\u96fb\u529b\u9700\u8981\u306f\u5897\u52a0\u3057\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u52b9\u7387\u3078\u306e\u671f\u5f85\u306f\u8a2d\u5099\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001IT\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3082\u53ca\u3076\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2023\u5e74\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308bUptime\u306e5\u3064\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u4e88\u6e2c\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u3068\u304a\u308a\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4eca\u5f8c\u3082\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u60a9\u307f\u3092\u6df1\u3081\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u308b\u5730\u653f\u5b66\u3002Uptime\u306f\u3001\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u6df7\u4e71\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u7c73\u56fd\u4e3b\u5c0e\u306e\u897f\u5074\u540c\u76df\u3001\u4e2d\u56fd\u3001\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u306e\u9593\u3067\u306e\u653f\u6cbb\u7684\u7dca\u5f35\u3092\u6319\u3052\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u534a\u5c0e\u4f53\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u3068\u6d77\u5e95\u30b1\u30fc\u30d6\u30eb\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u7d4c\u6e08\u7684\u30fb\u8ecd\u4e8b\u7684\u5bfe\u7acb\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u7279\u306b\u53d7\u3051\u3084\u3059\u3044\u3068\u540c\u793e\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u7cbe\u67fb\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308b\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u79fb\u884c\u3002\u666f\u6c17\u306e\u60aa\u5316\u3068\u7d4c\u6e08\u306e\u4e0d\u78ba\u5b9f\u6027\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u306f\u3001\u79fb\u884c\u306b\u304b\u304b\u308b\u8cbb\u7528\u3068\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u8cbb\u7528\u306e\u9ad8\u9a30\u306e\u8105\u5a01\u304c\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u30df\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30af\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30ab\u30eb\u306a\u79fb\u884c\u3092\u9045\u3089\u305b\u305f\u308a\u6291\u6b62\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3001Uptime\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4e0a\u6607\u306e\u4e00\u9014\u3092\u8fbf\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8cbb\u7528\u3002IT\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u8a2d\u5099\u8cbb\u7528\u306f\u3001\u8fd1\u5e74\u6e1b\u5c11\u50be\u5411\u306b\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u305d\u306e\u6d41\u308c\u306f\u4eca\u3001\u7d42\u308f\u308a\u3092\u544a\u3052\u3001\u4fa1\u683c\u306f\u4e0a\u6607\u3059\u308b\u3068Uptime\u306f\u4e88\u6e2c\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3001\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u4fa1\u683c\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\u3001\u4eba\u4ef6\u8cbb\u306e\u9ad8\u9a30\u306a\u3069\u304c\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u4e0a\u6607\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4fa1\u683c\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306e\u9700\u8981\u304c\u6e1b\u5c11\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u52b9\u7387\u5316\u3092\u56f3\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u3044\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002