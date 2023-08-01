デジタルトランスフォーメーションが失敗する8つの理由

\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u7d76\u597d\u306e\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u3067\u3082\u8ecc\u9053\u306b\u4e57\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304b\u3089\u306e\u3053\u306e2\u5e74\u9593\u306f\u3001\u3055\u3089\u306a\u308b\u5927\u6df7\u4e71\u306b\u9665\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30bf\u30a4\u30df\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u306a\u304b\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306b\u6ce8\u529b\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u3001\u554f\u984c\u306e\u3042\u308b\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u3092\u4fee\u6b63\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u306b\u7a81\u5165\u3057\u3001\u5909\u9769\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u306eDNA\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u300d\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b\u308f\u3051\u306b\u306f\u3044\u3051\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001IDC\u306e2023 FutureScape: Worldwide CIO Agenda 2023 Predictions\uff08\u4e16\u754c\u306eCIO\u30a2\u30b8\u30a7\u30f3\u30c0 - 2023\u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\uff09\u306f\u767a\u8868\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nIDC\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3092\u3001\u30aa\u30da\u30ec\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30e2\u30c7\u30eb\u3068\u305d\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u652f\u3048\u308b\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3079\u304d\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u3068\u5b9a\u7fa9\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u3001IT\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u57fa\u76e4\u305d\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u300d\u3068IDC\u306e\u5831\u544a\u66f8\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cCIO\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u6280\u8853\u306e\u89e6\u624b\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u3084\u305d\u306e\u30a8\u30b3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u306b\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u6df1\u304f\u5165\u308a\u8fbc\u3093\u3067\u3044\u304f\u306a\u304b\u3067\u3001IT\u3092\u7d71\u6cbb\u3059\u308b\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3060\u308d\u3046\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b8\u3064\u306e\u7406\u7531\u3092\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3057\u306e\u304e\u306e\u5909\u9769\n\n2020\u5e743\u6708\u306b\u65b0\u578b\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u300c\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u305f\u3089\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3092\u8003\u3048\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u300d\u5bfe\u51e6\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3001Hackett Group\u306e\u30d7\u30ea\u30f3\u30b7\u30d1\u30eb\u517c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306eMichael Spires\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u6839\u672c\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u7684\u554f\u984c\u3084\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u9032\u3081\u65b9\u306b\u306f\u5bfe\u51e6\u305b\u305a\u3001\u300c\u5371\u6a5f\u7684\u72b6\u6cc1\u306b\u9665\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3089\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u59ff\u52e2\u3092\u63a1\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002Hackett\u6c0f\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001IT\u304c\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u306e\u6a5f\u80fd\u3092\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u3001CIO\u306f\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u3067\u306e\u5730\u4f4d\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u305f\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u300c\u6700\u9069\u3068\u306f\u8a00\u3048\u306a\u3044\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u4e0a\u306b\u69cb\u7bc9\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u4ee3\u511f\u3092\u6255\u3046\u300d\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\nSpires\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001IT\u304c\u7d71\u5408\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u53e4\u3044\u57fa\u76e4\u306e\u6280\u8853\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3084\u3001\u8cb7\u53ce\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u5927\u304d\u304f\u306a\u308a\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u7570\u7a2e\u6280\u8853\u3092\u5171\u901a\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306a\u3069\u304c\u8003\u3048\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u826f\u3044\u610f\u5473\u3067\u3001IT\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306f\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5408\u7406\u5316\u3082\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3082\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u6280\u8853\u304c\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u305d\u308c\u307b\u3069\u5b89\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u5371\u6a5f\u7684\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u4e0b\u3067\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6295\u5165\u3057\u3066\u6210\u679c\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u306e\u3082\u4e00\u3064\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u306f\u6301\u7d9a\u6027\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3068Spires\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u306e\u305b\u3044\u3067\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u3053\u308c\u30926\u304b\u6708\u304b\u308918\u304b\u6708\u9593\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u306f\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306b\u5909\u9769\u3055\u308c\u305f\u6280\u8853\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u69cb\u7bc9\u3055\u308c\u305a\u3001\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u5fdc\u3048\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u304c\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u6163\u7fd2\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u30b3\u30ed\u30ca\u798d\u306e\u6280\u8853\u7684\u8ca0\u50b5\u3060\u3051\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u306a\u3044\n\n\u30de\u30b5\u30c1\u30e5\u30fc\u30bb\u30c3\u30c4\u5de5\u79d1\u5927\u5b66\uff08MIT\uff09\u30b9\u30ed\u30fc\u30f3\u7d4c\u55b6\u5927\u5b66\u9662\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u7814\u7a76\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\uff08CISR\uff09\u306e\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u517c\u4e3b\u4efb\u7814\u7a76\u54e1\u306eStephanie Woerner\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u5de5\u696d\u5316\u578b\u306e\u5909\u9769\u3092\u9078\u629e\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u307e\u305a\u6280\u8853\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u30b0\u30ec\u30fc\u30c9\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u304c\u3001\u521d\u671f\u306e\u5831\u916c\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u904b\u7528\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u4f1a\u793e\u3067\u3042\u308b\u304b\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u5909\u308f\u3063\u3066\u304f\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001SAP\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3084\u30b3\u30a2\u30d0\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u3092\u610f\u5473\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3084\u308a\u9042\u3052\u308b\u306e\u306f\u5c11\u3057\u5927\u5909\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3082\u3057\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u306a\u3044\u305f\u3081\u306b\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u751f\u7523\u6027\u3092\u5411\u4e0a\u3055\u305b\u308b\u307e\u3067\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u82e6\u52b4\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3068Woerner\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u3001\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u306f\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30dc\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u304a\u3088\u3073\uff08\u7406\u60f3\u7684\u306b\u306f\u30b3\u30f3\u30dd\u30fc\u30cd\u30f3\u30c8\u307e\u305f\u306f\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306e\u518d\u5229\u7528\u306b\u3088\u308b\uff09\u7c21\u7d20\u5316\u3068\u3044\u30462\u3064\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u540c\u6642\u306b\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u304c\u3061\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5148\u65e5\u767a\u58f2\u3055\u308c\u305f\u66f8\u7c4d\u300cFuture Ready: The Four Pathways to Capturing Digital Value\u300d\u306e\u5171\u8457\u8005\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308bWoerner\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30aa\u30f3\u30dc\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5834\u5408\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u305d\u306e\u6700\u9069\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3057\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u4f55\u5ea6\u3082\u518d\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6bce\u56de\u30bc\u30ed\u304b\u3089\u4f5c\u308a\u76f4\u3059\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u518d\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u4e3b\u5f35\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u904b\u7528\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\u3059\u308b\u969b\u306b\u3001\u4e0a\u7d1a\u5e79\u90e8\u306e\u5f79\u54e1\u9054\u304c\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u6ce8\u610f\u3092\u6255\u308f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u7f60\u306b\u306f\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Woerner\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e2\u5e74\u9593\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306b\u3082\u540c\u6642\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u304c\u898b\u904e\u3054\u3055\u308c\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\nCISR\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u4eca\u3001\u81ea\u793e\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u300c\u5909\u9769\u306f\u904b\u55b6\u306e\u57fa\u5e79\u696d\u52d9\u3060\u3051\u3092\u6307\u3059\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u540c\u6642\u306b\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u6e80\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3060\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u300d\u3053\u3068\u304c\u6307\u6458\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nBaptist Health South Florida\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u517c\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u517c\u60c5\u5831\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u3067\u3042\u308bTony Ambrozie\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u300c\u5fb9\u5e95\u7684\u306b\u660e\u78ba\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u6226\u7565\u304c\u306a\u3044\u300d\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3001\u512a\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u6226\u7565\u3001\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u300c\u6210\u529f\u304c\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3001\u5909\u9769\u304c\u6210\u529f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u9014\u4e2d\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3084\u30bf\u30fc\u30b2\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u304b\u3064\u9bae\u660e\u306b\u300d\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001Ambrozie\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8a08\u753b\u304c\u4e8b\u524d\u306b\u306a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u306b\u3082\u3001\u5931\u6557\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u8a08\u753b\u306f\u5f79\u306b\u7acb\u305f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u8a08\u753b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u5927\u5207\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u5272\u308a\u5f53\u3066\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u3001\u300c\u53b3\u5bc6\u306a\u5b9f\u884c\u306b\u4ee3\u308f\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u884c\u7a0b\u306b\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u542b\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306f\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3055\u305b\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u304c\u308f\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068Woerner\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u3001\u300c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u9280\u884c\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u753b\u671f\u7684\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u9280\u884c\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u304b\u304c\u308f\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u540c\u3058\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b2\u3064\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u304c\u7acb\u3061\u5f80\u751f\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3064\u307e\u308a\u3001\u4e00\u65b9\u306f\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30d0\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u65b9\u306f\u307e\u3060\u5bfe\u9762\u3067\u53d6\u5f15\u3092\u884c\u308f\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u9867\u5ba2\u3092\u79fb\u884c\u3055\u305b\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3089\u305a\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u62b5\u6297\u304c\u5927\u304d\u3044\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5bfe\u9762\u5f0f\u304b\u3089\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u30d0\u30f3\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u306e\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nCISR\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u9280\u884c\u3067\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u306e\u3092\u76ee\u306e\u5f53\u305f\u308a\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u81ea\u793e\u3092\u5909\u9769\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5f8c\u3001\u304a\u5ba2\u69d8\u3092\u542b\u3081\u308b\u306e\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u6c17\u3065\u304f\u306e\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068Woerner\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7814\u4fee\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3082\u7d44\u7e54\u7684\u306a\u7814\u4fee\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u5834\u5408\u304c\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3068\u3044\u3046\u5f62\u3067\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u4e3b\u305f\u308b\u76ee\u7684\u306f\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u6b21\u306b\u7d44\u7e54\u3001\u305d\u306e\u6b21\u304c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068Ambrozie\u6c0f\u306f\u540c\u610f\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30af\u3078\u306e\u6311\u6226\n\n\u540c\u69d8\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u306f\u4e00\u822c\u7684\u306b\u30a2\u30fc\u30ad\u30c6\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30bd\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u6587\u5316\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3053\u305d\u304c\u7b2c\u4e00\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3001Legal & General America\u306e\u4fdd\u967a\u90e8\u9580\u3067IT\u517c\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u62c5\u5f53\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u52d9\u3081\u308bRaju Seetharaman\u6c0f\u306f\u8ff0\u3079\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u3084\u308a\u65b9\u306b\u6163\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u62b5\u6297\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068Seetharaman\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u884c\u7a0b\u306b\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u3092\u542b\u3081\u308b\u300d\u3053\u3068\u3068\u3001\u5909\u5316\u3092\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u8003\u3048\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u5909\u9769\u3059\u308b\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u65e9\u671f\u30ea\u30ea\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u52e7\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5927\u304d\u306a\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3067\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u6700\u5c0f\u9650\u306e\u5b9f\u884c\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30c7\u30e2\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u30d5\u30a3\u30fc\u30c9\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u304c\u3053\u306e\u904e\u7a0b\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u6c17\u306b\u5165\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001IT\u306f\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u6539\u5584\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u305d\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3059\u308b\u904b\u547d\u3092\u305f\u3069\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nWoerner\u6c0f\u3082\u540c\u610f\u898b\u3067\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u306e\u8abf\u67fb\u3067\u306f\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u5931\u6557\u306f\u3001CIO\u3084\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u304c\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u6587\u5316\u306e\u5909\u5316\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u5b9f\u65bd\u3057\u3001\u5168\u54e1\u306e\u5354\u529b\u3092\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u5834\u5408\u306b\u8d77\u304d\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306e\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306f\u3042\u307e\u308a\u6210\u529f\u3057\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u306b\u306f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u7fd2\u6163\u5909\u3048\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u305a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3082\u3042\u308b\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4eee\u8aac\u3092\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u300c\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u3001\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070[\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092]\u30a2\u30b8\u30e3\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5f37\u304f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304a\u304f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u304a\u3059\u3059\u3081\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u6b20\u5982\n\nMorganFranklin Consulting\u306eCIO\u3067\u3042\u308bFranzuha Byrd\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u5341\u5206\u306a\u8cc7\u91d1\u3068\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30bb\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u5931\u6557\u3055\u305b\u308b\u78ba\u5b9f\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3092\u5b9f\u88c5\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306f\u9577\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30d7\u30ed\u30b8\u30a7\u30af\u30c8\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u3092\u8ca1\u52d9\u7684\u306a\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3068\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4eba\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068Byrd\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u73fe\u5b9f\u96e2\u308c\u3057\u305f\u8981\u6c42\u306b\u906d\u9047\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3088\u304f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f37\u529b\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u80cc\u666f\u3092\u6301\u305f\u306a\u3044\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306b\u3001\u671b\u307e\u3057\u3044\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u6210\u679c\u3068\u306e\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u4e00\u81f4\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u3001\u975e\u73fe\u5b9f\u7684\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u306f\u3001\u826f\u3044\u5e74\u3067\u3082\u60aa\u3044\u5e74\u3067\u3082\u7d99\u7d9a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u8907\u6570\u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u7b97\u3068\u30b3\u30df\u30c3\u30c8\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3060\u3068Ambrozie\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u7d44\u7e54\u3001\u7279\u306bCFO\u306b\u3001\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u9855\u5728\u5316\u3059\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3001\u3044\u3064\u306b\u306a\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u6295\u8cc7\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u30ea\u30bf\u30fc\u30f3\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u300d\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001ROI\u304c\u3059\u3050\u306b\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u671f\u5f85\u304c\u306a\u304f\u306a\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3046\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u59cb\u307e\u308a\u3092\u9577\u671f\u7684\u306a\u6210\u529f\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8a8d\u8b58\u305b\u305a\u306b\u3001\u5931\u6557\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u5371\u967a\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u6226\u8853\u7684\u306b\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\n\n\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5c0e\u5165\u3084\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5b9f\u88c5\u3092\u63a8\u9032\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u304d\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u7d44\u7e54\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u3092\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u898b\u3066\u8003\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001Spires\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3042\u308b\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u56fa\u57f7\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u4ed6\u306e\u5834\u6240\u3067\u3082\u4f7f\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u5224\u65ad\u3057\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5171\u901a\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6709\u610f\u7fa9\u306a\u8abf\u6574\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308b\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u304c\u5206\u65ad\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Spires\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5909\u9769\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u306a\u3053\u3068\u306f\u4f55\u304b\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8003\u3048\u305a\u306b\u300c\u6025\u3044\u3067\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u5224\u65ad\u304c\u4e0b\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u300c\u5927\u5c40\u7684\u306b\u8003\u3048\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u6226\u8853\u7684\u306b\u3001\u5371\u6a5f\u306b\u3072\u3093\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5834\u305d\u306e\u5834\u3067\u8003\u3048\u308b\u300d\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7e4b\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u307e\u3060\u591a\u304f\u306e\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u3001[IT\u306f]\u5168\u4f53\u7684\u306b\u7ba1\u7406\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u666e\u53ca\u3068\u5171\u901a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u4e0d\u8db3\u306b\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nIT\u4eba\u6750\u304c\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eca\u3001\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u5897\u3084\u305b\u3070\u5897\u3084\u3059\u307b\u3069\u3001\u300c\u9069\u5207\u306a\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u306f\u306a\u304f\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u518d\u73fe\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3060\u3051\u300d\u3060\u3068Spires\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\n\n\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u6280\u8853\u7684\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306f\u5931\u6557\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u7279\u306b\u5168\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u591a\u5927\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u3082\u540c\u69d8\u306e\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3068\u5168\u7c73\u306e\u4f1a\u8a08\u30fb\u91d1\u878d\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u3042\u308bThe Bonadio Group\u306eCIO\u3001John Roman\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u7d4c\u55b6\u5e79\u90e8\u304c\u58f0\u3092\u5927\u306b\u3057\u3066\u5fdc\u63f4\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3057\u3066\u304f\u308c\u308b\u4eba\u306f\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u3001CEO\u3001\u4e0a\u7d1a\u7ba1\u7406\u8077\u306e\u63fa\u308b\u304e\u306a\u3044\u652f\u6301\u300d\u304c\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u5931\u6557\u306e\u3082\u3068\u3060\u3068Ambrozie\u6c0f\u306f\u540c\u610f\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c[\u6700\u9ad8\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u8cac\u4efb\u8005\u306f\u3001]\u3053\u3046\u3057\u305f\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306e\u5148\u982d\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u80cc\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u3001\u53d6\u7de0\u5f79\u4f1a\u306e\u30b5\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u5f37\u8abf\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u81ea\u5206\u305f\u3061\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\n\nIT\u90e8\u9580\u306e\u4f7f\u547d\u306f\u57fa\u790e\u3068\u306a\u308b\u6280\u8853\u3092\u5909\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u3067\u306fIT\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u4f55\u304c\u6c42\u3081\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304b\u7406\u89e3\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3068\u3001Spires\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u300e\u6210\u679c\u306f\u79c1\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3001\u305d\u306e\u63d0\u4f9b\u3092\u62c5\u5f53\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u6280\u8853\u8005\u300f \u3068\u8a00\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u5c02\u9580\u77e5\u8b58\u306f\u53cc\u65b9\u3068\u3082\u4e0d\u8db3\u3057\u304c\u3061\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u5074\u304c\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u660e\u78ba\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3044\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u4ecb\u5165\u3059\u308b\u7fa9\u52d9\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3082\u306e\u306e\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u300c\u305d\u306e\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u62c5\u3046\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u308b\u304b\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u628a\u63e1\u3067\u304d\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u5834\u5408\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u9580\u3092\u4ee3\u8868\u3057\u3066\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u95a2\u4e0e\u304c\u306a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u306e\u72b6\u6cc1\u3092\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u3088\u304f\u76ee\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Spires\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u307e\u305f\u3001IT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u5909\u9769\u306e\u300c\u7406\u7531\u300d\u3084\u300c\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u300d\u3092\u4f1d\u3048\u308b\u5f79\u5272\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308b\u3068Roman\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u90e8\u9580\u304c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306b\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u3084\u300e\u81ea\u5206\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306e\u30e1\u30ea\u30c3\u30c8\u300f\u3092\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306b\u4f1d\u3048\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u6307\u6458\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u3067\u4e00\u8cab\u3057\u305f\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u6b20\u5982\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u5931\u6557\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001IT\u304c\u671f\u5f85\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306a\u5c0e\u5165\u304c\u5b9f\u73fe\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u5354\u529b\u3057\u3001\u5168\u54e1\u304c\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u5316\u306b\u5411\u304b\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068Seetharaman\u6c0f\u306f\u4ed8\u3051\u52a0\u3048\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4e0a\u3052\u6f6e\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u8239\u3092\u6301\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\uff08\u597d\u6cc1\u306b\u306a\u308c\u3070\u7686\u304c\u6f64\u3046\uff09\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u304c\u3053\u306e2\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u5b66\u3093\u3060\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u6559\u8a13\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d