デジタルトランスフォーメーションが失敗する8つの理由
Esther Shein
著者: Esther Shein
Contributing writer

デジタルトランスフォーメーションが失敗する8つの理由

特集
Aug 01, 20232分
デジタルトランスフォーメーションIT指導者

ビジョン、リーダーシップのサポート、長期的なコミットメントの欠如は、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの行程が間違った方向に進んだり、頓挫したりする原因のほんの一部にすぎません。

japan_frustrated-man-laptop-business
クレジットShutterstock

デジタルトランスフォーメーションは、絶好のタイミングでも軌道に乗らないことがありますが、従業員がリモートで仕事をするようになってからのこの2年間は、さらなる大混乱に陥っています。

しかし、このようなタイミングのなか、デジタル化に注力する企業にとって、問題に対処し、問題のあるプロジェクトを修正することはこれまで以上に重要です。「現在、デジタルビジネスの時代に突入し、変革が企業のDNAの一部でなければならない」のであれば、組織はデジタルトランスフォーメーションに失敗するわけにはいけないと、IDCの2023 FutureScape: Worldwide CIO Agenda 2023 Predictions（世界のCIOアジェンダ – 2023年の予測）は発表しています。

IDCは、デジタルビジネスを、オペレーティングモデルとその事業を支えるデジタルプラットフォームを継続的に進化させるべきダイナミックな企業と定義しています。「この新しい世界では、ITは組織ではなく、企業の基盤そのものである」とIDCの報告書は指摘しています。「CIOは、デジタル技術の触手が企業やそのエコシステムにますます深く入り込んでいくなかで、ITを統治する新しい方法を見つけなければならないだろう。」

ここでは、デジタルトランスフォーメーションが失敗する8つの理由をご紹介します。

その場しのぎの変革

2020年3月に新型コロナのパンデミックが発生したとき、「課題に直面したら、その場で解決策を考え出して」対処したと、Hackett Groupのプリンシパル兼テクノロジートランスフォーメーションリーダーのMichael Spires氏は言います。

つまり、根本的な技術的問題や仕事の進め方には対処せず、「危機的状況に陥ったから対応する」という姿勢を採っていたと同氏は説明します。Hackett氏の調査によると、ITがリモートワークの機能を実現し、CIOは組織内での地位を高めたものの、それは「最適とは言えないプラットフォーム上に構築されるという代償を払う」ことになりました。

Spires氏によると、これは、ITが統合されていない古い基盤の技術を使用していた場合や、買収によって組織が大きくなり、IT部門が異種技術を共通のプラットフォームに移行しなかった場合などが考えられます。

良い意味で、ITのビジネスに対応する方法は変わったと同氏は付け加えます。「しかし、合理化も最適化もされていない技術が使用されたため、プラットフォームはそれほど安定していませんでした。」

危機的な状況下でリソースを投入して成果を上げるのも一つの方法ですが、それでは持続性がないとSpires氏は言います。「コロナのせいで存在する市場の課題に対応するために、これを6か月から18か月間行うことはできますが、それでは長期的に変革された技術プラットフォームが構築されず、必ずしもステークホルダーに応える方法が変わったわけではありません。」

こうした慣習の結果、多くのITリーダーは、今になってコロナ禍の技術的負債だけを引き受けることとなっています

明確なビジョンがない

マサチューセッツ工科大学（MIT）スローン経営大学院の情報システム研究センター（CISR）のディレクター兼主任研究員のStephanie Woerner氏は、「企業が工業化型の変革を選択する場合、まず技術基盤をアップグレードしなければならないが、初期の報酬はほとんどない」と述べています。

組織の運用バックボーンは、その会社がどのような会社であるかによって変わってくると同氏は説明します。それは、SAPシステムやコアバンキングプラットフォームの実装を意味します。

「やり遂げるのは少し大変なことではあります。そして、もしビジョンがないためにそれを伝えることができなければ、生産性を向上させるまで、従業員は苦労することになるでしょう」とWoerner氏は言います。

さらに、企業はデジタルトランスフォーメーションが、実際にはバックボーンのデジタル化および（理想的にはコンポーネントまたはプロセスの再利用による）簡素化という2つのことを同時に行っていることを忘れがちであると、先日発売された書籍「Future Ready: The Four Pathways to Capturing Digital Value」の共著者でもあるWoerner氏は言います

たとえば、顧客のオンボーディングを行う場合、企業はその最適な方法を特定し、そのプロセスを何度も再利用する必要があります。また、データを毎回ゼロから作り直すのではなく、再利用することも必要だと同氏は主張します。

「問題は、デジタルイニシアチブの運用基盤を構築する際に、上級幹部の役員達が顧客に対して注意を払わないという罠にはまることです」とWoerner氏は指摘します。「この2年間、顧客のイニシアチブにも同時に対応する必要性が見過ごされてきました。」

CISRの調査では、企業が今、自社を変革しようとする場合、「変革は運営の基幹業務だけを指すのではなく、同時に顧客に満足していただくことも含まれる」ことが指摘されています。

Baptist Health South Floridaのシニアバイスプレジデント兼最高デジタル責任者兼情報責任者であるTony Ambrozie氏は、「徹底的に明確なビジョンと戦略がない」場合、デジタルイニシアチブは失敗すると述べています。

ただし、優れたビジョン、戦略、取締役会のサポートがあっても、「成功が起きているか、変革が成功しているかを誰もが理解できるように、途中の目標やターゲットを明確かつ鮮明に」しなければ、失敗することもあると、Ambrozie氏は言います。

また、デジタルトランスフォーメーションのための計画が事前になされていない場合にも、失敗が起こることがあります。「計画は役に立たないかもしれませんが、それでも計画することは大切です」と同氏は言います。特化したリソースの割り当てとともに、「厳密な実行に代わるものはありません。」

行程に顧客を含めることを忘れている

デジタルトランスフォーメーションは、顧客を新しいビジネスのやり方に移行させる方法がわかっていなくても失敗する可能性があるとWoerner氏は言います。

たとえば、「デジタル銀行は非常に画期的ですが、顧客にどのようにしてこの新しい銀行を利用してもらうかがわかっていなければ、同じことをする2つのビジネスユニットが立ち往生する」ことになります。つまり、一方はオンラインバンキングに移行しても、もう一方はまだ対面で取引を行わなければなりません。

「顧客を移行させる方法が分からず、顧客の抵抗が大きいために対面式からオンラインバンキングに移行できないのであれば、それは失敗です」と同氏は指摘します。

CISRは、特に銀行でこのようなことが起こるのを目の当たりにしてきました。自社を変革するための素晴らしいアイデアがあるものの「その後、お客様を含めるのを忘れていたことに気づくのです」とWoerner氏は言います。

一般的に従業員に対して多くの研修を行うように、顧客に対しても組織的な研修を行う必要がある場合がほとんどです。これはコミュニケーションという形で行うことができると同氏は言います。

デジタルトランスフォーメーションの主たる目的は顧客により良いサービスを提供することであり、次に組織、その次が従業員であるとAmbrozie氏は同意します。

カルチャーショックへの挑戦

同様に、デジタルトランスフォーメーションには一般的にアーキテクチャやテクノロジーソリューションの課題がありますが、文化の変化こそが第一の課題であると、Legal & General Americaの保険部門でIT兼トランスフォーメーション担当シニアバイスプレジデントを務めるRaju Seetharaman氏は述べます。

「ステークホルダーは自分たちの仕事のやり方に慣れており、変化に対する抵抗があるため、その変化を管理しなければなりません」とSeetharamanは言います。「行程にステークホルダーを含める」ことと、変化をどのように管理するかを考え出すことが重要です。

同氏は変革する製品の早期リリースを従業員に提供することを勧めています。大きなプラットフォームの変更であれば、最小限の実行可能な製品やデモを提供することでフィードバックを得ることができ、自分たちがこの過程の一部であると感じてもらうことができると同氏は言います。また、ステークホルダーが気に入らないことがあれば、ITは迅速に改善を行う必要があります。そうしないと、その製品は失敗する運命をたどる可能性があります。

Woerner氏も同意見で、同氏の調査では、ほとんどの失敗は、CIOやその他のリーダーがデジタルがもたらす文化の変化に対応するためにトレーニングプログラムを実施し、全員の協力を得られなかった場合に起きていると言います。

「このような取り組みのほとんどはあまり成功しません。文化を変えるには自身の習慣変えなければならなず、それは人々の働き方を変えることでもあるからです」と同氏は指摘します。そのため、仮説を立てるのではなく、「新しい働き方、たとえば[従業員を]アジャイルに強く、データをプロセスに取り込むことができるようにしておくことをおすすめします。」

長期的なコミットメントの欠如

MorganFranklin ConsultingのCIOであるFranzuha Byrd氏は、十分な資金とビジネスセンスがないことも、デジタルイニシアチブを失敗させる確実な方法だと言います。

「テクノロジーのリーダーは、テクノロジーを実装することには長けていますが、デジタルトランスフォーメーションプロジェクトの価値を財務的な観点から明確に説明するよう求めると、ほとんどの人ができません」とByrd氏は指摘します。「現実離れした要求に遭遇することもよくあります。強力なビジネス背景を持たないテクノロジーリーダーに、望ましいビジネス成果との高度な一致を期待するのは、非現実的です。」

このような取り組みには、良い年でも悪い年でも継続できるよう、特化した複数年の予算とコミットメントが重要だとAmbrozie氏は言います。

「組織、特にCFOに、どのように顕在化するのか、いつになるのかといった投資に対するリターンを明確に理解してもらう」ことで、ROIがすぐに得られるという期待がなくなると同氏は説明します。「そうでなければ、始まりを長期的な成功のスタートとして認識せずに、失敗と判断してしまう危険性があります。」

ツールについて戦術的に考えていない

デジタル導入や技術の実装を推進するために必要なツールについて考えるとき、多くの組織は、まず組織が何を必要としているのかを全体的に見て考えていないと、Spires氏は指摘します。技術系組織の一部では、あるツールを使用することに固執して、それを他の場所でも使う必要があると判断しますが、それは共通のツールセットを採用するための有意義な調整の欠如につながると同氏は言います。

「これにより、複数のツールに関する専門知識が分断されてしまいます」とSpiresは説明します。その変革の取り組みに必要なことは何かについて考えずに「急いでその場で判断が下されています。」

これは、「大局的に考えるのではなく、戦術的に、危機にひんして、その場その場で考える」ことに繋がります。「まだ多くのサイロが見られ、[ITは]全体的に管理を行っていません。これはツールの普及と共通ツールの不足につながります。」

IT人材が不足している今、ツールを増やせば増やすほど、「適切なツールで対処するのではなく、問題を再現してしまうだけ」だとSpires氏は言います。

リーダーシップのサポートが不足している

経営幹部レベルのサポートがなければ、ほとんどの技術的イニシアチブは失敗します。これは、特に全従業員に多大な影響を与えることを考えると、デジタルトランスフォーメーションでも同様のことが言えると全米の会計・金融サービス企業であるThe Bonadio GroupのCIO、John Roman氏は言います。「経営幹部が声を大にして応援しなければ、誰もサポートしてくれる人はいません。」

「取締役会、CEO、上級管理職の揺るぎない支持」がない限り、それは失敗のもとだとAmbrozie氏は同意します。「[最高データ責任者は、]こうした取り組みの先頭に立ちますが、その背後には、取締役会のサポートが必要です」と、同氏は強調します。

事業部門が自分たちの役割を理解していない

IT部門の使命は基礎となる技術を変えることですが、ビジネスではIT部門に何が求められているのか理解されていないことが多いと、Spires氏は指摘します。「『成果は私のもの、その提供を担当するのは技術者』 と言えるようなビジネスリーダーシップが必要です。専門知識は双方とも不足しがちです。」

ビジネス側がその役割を明確にしない場合、技術チームは介入する義務があると感じているものの、多くの場合、「その役割を担うために、ビジネスが何を求めているかを適切に把握できていない」と、同氏は言います。その場合、技術チームが事業部門を代表して意思決定していることになり、適切な関与がなされていないことになります。「この状況を非常によく目にします」とSpires氏は言います。

また、IT部門が変革の「理由」や「メリット」を伝える役割を果たしていないこともあるとRoman氏は言います。

「IT部門が従業員にメリットや『自分にとってのメリット』を効果的に伝えていないことがあります」と同氏は指摘します。「効果的で一貫したコミュニケーションが欠如している場合、デジタルトランスフォーメーションの取り組みはしばしば失敗したり、ITが期待するような導入が実現しなかったりします。」

組織全体で協力し、全員がデジタル化に向かうようにしなければなりません」とSeetharaman氏は付け加えます。「上げ潮はすべての船を持ち上げる（好況になれば皆が潤う）というのがこの2年間で学んだ重要な教訓です。」

Esther Shein
著者： Esther Shein
Contributing writer

Esther Shein is a journalist with extensive experience writing and editing for both print and the web with a focus on business and technology as well as education and general interest features.

特集

デジタルトランスフォーメーションが失敗する8つの理由

著者： Esther Shein
Aug 01, 20232分
デジタルトランスフォーメーションデジタルトランスフォーメーションIT指導者
