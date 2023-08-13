NovantaのCIOがデータドリブンな変革を実現させた方法

\u30dc\u30b9\u30c8\u30f3\u306b\u672c\u793e\u3092\u7f6e\u304d\u3001\u5168\u4e16\u754c\u30672,700\u4eba\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u308bNovanta\u306f\u3001\u30ec\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u5149\u5b66\u3001\u7cbe\u5bc6\u30e2\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30b3\u30f3\u30c8\u30ed\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30e7\u30f3\u6280\u8853\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b8\u5104\u30c9\u30eb\u898f\u6a21\u306e\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30b5\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30e4\u30fc\u3067\u3059\u30022019\u5e74\u306b\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u62c5\u5f53\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5165\u793e\u3057\u30012021\u5e741\u6708\u306b\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30ebCIO\u306b\u5c31\u4efb\u3057\u305fSarah Betadam\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30c8\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u65b9\u5411\u6027\u3001\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3001\u5b9f\u884c\u3092\u4efb\u3055\u308c\u3001\u8907\u6570\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3092\u540c\u6642\u306b\u3053\u306a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u306e\u591a\u304f\u306f\u3001\u5b8c\u5168\u306b\u6a5f\u80fd\u3059\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u306a\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3068\u79c1\u306f\u30012019\u5e74\u306b\u59cb\u307e\u3063\u305f\u5909\u9769\u3092\u3068\u3066\u3082\u8a87\u308a\u306b\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u304c\u5165\u793e\u3057\u305f\u5f53\u6642\u306f\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5168\u4f53\u306e\u3044\u305f\u308b\u3068\u3053\u308d\u306b\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u8ab0\u3082\u304c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u5831\u544a\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u6708\u6b21\u3084\u56db\u534a\u671f\u3054\u3068\u306e\u5408\u540c\u4f1a\u8b70\u3067\u306f\u3001\u540c\u4e00\u6761\u4ef6\u3067\u306e\u6bd4\u8f03\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3067\u3057\u305f\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u304c\u9031\u5358\u4f4d\u3001\u6708\u5358\u4f4d\u3001\u56db\u534a\u671f\u5358\u4f4d\u3067\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6df7\u4e71\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b5\u30a4\u30c9\u304b\u3089\u898b\u308b\u3068\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30aa\u30fc\u30c7\u30a3\u30a8\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u898b\u305b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u591a\u304f\u306e\u975e\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u306a\u4f5c\u696d\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3001\u305d\u308c\u81ea\u4f53\u304cBetadam\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u4e0a\u306e\u5927\u304d\u306a\u554f\u984c\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3069\u3053\u304b\u3089\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u300c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u304c\u3044\u304b\u306b\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3067\u3001\u5f79\u306b\u7acb\u3064\u304b\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u826f\u3044\u30ed\u30fc\u30c9\u30de\u30c3\u30d7\u306b\u306a\u308b\u304b\u3092\u7d39\u4ecb\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30013\u3064\u306e\u7570\u306a\u308b\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u3068\u63d0\u643a\u3057\u3001\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u7d5e\u3063\u305f\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u958b\u59cb\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u540c\u6c0f\u306f\u632f\u308a\u8fd4\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30b9\u30c6\u30fc\u30af\u30db\u30eb\u30c0\u30fc\u3068\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u95a2\u4fc2\u3092\u7bc9\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u81ea\u52a9\u52aa\u529b\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6587\u5316\u7684\u306a\u79fb\u884c\u306e\u7b2c\u4e00\u6bb5\u968e\u3067\u3059\u30023\u3064\u306e\u4e8b\u696d\u90e8\u3067\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u5b9f\u8a3c\u3092\u884c\u3046\u306e\u306b\u7d04\u534a\u5e74\u304b\u304b\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5927\u304d\u306a\u6210\u679c\u3092\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5b9f\u969b\u3001ROI\u304c\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u9ad8\u304b\u3063\u305f\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3092\u59cb\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u6295\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u3001\u7d4c\u55b6\u9663\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\nCIO\u5bc4\u7a3f\u7de8\u96c6\u8005\u306eJulia King\u306f\u6700\u8fd1\u3001Novanta\u304c\u65ad\u7247\u7684\u306a\u5831\u544a\u6587\u5316\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3088\u308a\u52b9\u7387\u7684\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30c9\u30ea\u30d6\u30f3\u306a\u7d44\u7e54\u3078\u3068\u7d71\u5408\u7684\u306b\u79fb\u884c\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066Betadam\u6c0f\u306b\u8a71\u3092\u805e\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u3053\u3067\u306f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u5bfe\u8ac7\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3092\u7de8\u96c6\u3057\u3066\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8a73\u3057\u3044\u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306e\u52d5\u753b\u5168\u7de8\u3092\u3054\u89a7\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u6a5f\u80fd\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3002BI\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30aa\u30d6\u30a8\u30af\u30bb\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3082\u306e\u3092\u7acb\u3061\u4e0a\u3052\u3001\u6bce\u6708\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30c3\u30d7\u3084\u30bb\u30df\u30ca\u30fc\u3092\u958b\u50ac\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001Novanta\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u3084\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u4f5c\u6210\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u305f\u3081\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u5185\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u306b\u5b66\u7fd2\u6307\u5c0e\u3092\u884c\u3046\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30ec\u30a4\u30e4\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e4\u5e74\u9593\u3067\u3001\u4f55\u3082\u306a\u304f\u30b5\u30a4\u30ed\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30c3\u30c9\u30b7\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3057\u3001\u7686\u304c\u305d\u308c\u305e\u308c\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u72b6\u614b\u304b\u3089\u3001KPI\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3055\u308c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304b\u3089\u53d7\u3051\u53d6\u308b\u3082\u306e\u3078\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u304c\u5f97\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u9032\u5316\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u5b66\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30c0\u30c3\u30b7\u30e5\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u4ee5\u5916\u306eIT\u306f\u5fc5\u8981\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u524d\u5411\u304d\u306a\u30e1\u30f3\u30bf\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u3002\u5909\u9769\u306f\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u4eba\u3084\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u3082\u5f15\u304d\u8d77\u3053\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3069\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u3044\u3066\u3082\u3001\u5909\u5316\u306f\u7c21\u5358\u306b\u306f\u8d77\u3053\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3067\u3059\u304b\u3089\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u8a71\u306b\u306a\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4eba\u306e\u50cd\u304d\u65b9\u304b\u3089\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u7ba1\u7406\u65b9\u6cd5\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u3082\u3068\u306b\u3057\u305f\u5831\u544a\u3084\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u307e\u3067\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5909\u5316\u304c\u8d77\u3053\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3069\u3093\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u3082\u4e0d\u53ef\u6b20\u306a\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u63d0\u6848\u3092\u884c\u3046\u969b\u3001\u3082\u3057\u7b54\u3048\u304cNo\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3001\u304c\u3063\u304b\u308a\u305b\u305a\u306b\u3001\u7acb\u3061\u8fd4\u3063\u3066\u306a\u305cNo\u3060\u3063\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u3082\u3046\u4e00\u5ea6\u8003\u3048\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u8ae6\u3081\u305a\u306b\u9811\u5f35\u3063\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u79c1\u3082\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066No\u3068\u8a00\u308f\u308c\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3082\u3057\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u56fa\u304f\u4fe1\u3058\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306a\u3089\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8ffd\u3044\u6c42\u3081\u3001\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3001\u7686\u306b\u8a8d\u3081\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u7c98\u308a\u5f37\u3055\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u6a5f\u904b\u3092\u3064\u304b\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u3089\u3001\u3053\u3053\u304b\u3089\u5148\u306f\u3054\u5b58\u3058\u306e\u3068\u304a\u308a\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\nBI\u306e\u6210\u719f\u5ea6\u3002\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3068\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u30af\u30b9\u3001\u307e\u305f\u306fBI\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306e\u4fe1\u983c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u5831\u544a\u3084\u4e00\u5143\u5316\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30d3\u30e5\u30fc\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u6b63\u78ba\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3068\u306f\u9650\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3001\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u77e5\u3089\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u306a\u305c\u306a\u3089\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u6b63\u3057\u304f\u5165\u529b\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u30b4\u30df\u304c\u5165\u308a\u3001\u30b4\u30df\u304c\u51fa\u308b\u3060\u3051\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30b3\u30f3\u30bb\u30d7\u30c8\u306e\u5b9f\u8a3c\u3092\u884c\u3046\u969b\u306b\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\u4e00\u74b0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u300c\u5947\u8de1\u3092\u671f\u5f85\u3057\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3092\u610f\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u30de\u30c3\u30d4\u30f3\u30b0\u3059\u308bERP\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3082\u591a\u6570\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30de\u30c3\u30d4\u30f3\u30b0\u3084\u691c\u8a3c\u3092\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u57fa\u790e\u3068\u306a\u308b\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u304c\u6b63\u78ba\u3067\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u30e1\u30ab\u30cb\u30ba\u30e0\u3068\u306f\u307e\u3063\u305f\u304f\u95a2\u9023\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u6574\u7406\u6574\u9813\u306e\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u307f\u3067\u3059\u3002BI\u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u306b\u671f\u5f85\u3055\u308c\u308b\u3082\u306e\u304c\u4f55\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3059\u304b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u70b9\u3067\u3001\u900f\u660e\u6027\u3092\u4fdd\u3061\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u3092\u6559\u80b2\u3059\u308b\u306e\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3002Novanta\u306b\u306f17\u7a2e\u985e\u306eERP\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f53\u793e\u306f\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u8cb7\u53ce\u306e\u591a\u3044\u4f1a\u793e\u306a\u306e\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u306f\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u4e3b\u6d41\u306eERP\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u6280\u8853\u306b\u7cbe\u901a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u3067\u3082\u5fc5\u305a\u3057\u3082\u4e3b\u6d41\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044ERP\u306b\u906d\u9047\u3057\u305f\u5834\u5408\u3001\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u306b\u5165\u308a\u3001\u30ea\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3066\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3001\u4e2d\u592e\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30a4\u30af\u306b\u63a5\u7d9a\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3001\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u62b1\u3048\u308b\u7d99\u7d9a\u7684\u306a\u6280\u8853\u7684\u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u3067\u3042\u308a\u3001\u305d\u308c\u3092\u514b\u670d\u3059\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u30022019\u5e74\u306b\u5f53\u793e\u304c\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u5165\u529b\u3059\u308b\u5185\u5bb9\u3092\u898b\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3001\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u300cUnited States\u300d\u3068\u3044\u3046\u8a00\u3044\u65b9\u304c\u4f55\u901a\u308a\u3042\u308b\u304b\u306a\u3069\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5165\u529b\u30d0\u30ea\u30a8\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u5fd8\u308c\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u7d4c\u3066\u3001\u4eca\u3067\u306f\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u5168\u4f53\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u91cd\u8907\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4e0d\u4e00\u81f4\u304c\u898b\u3048\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3001Novanta\u5168\u4f53\u3067\u30b9\u30d4\u30f3\u30aa\u30d5\u3057\u305f\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u3084BI\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u4f5c\u6210\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u53ef\u8996\u5316\u3068\u52d5\u304d\u304c\u898b\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u9032\u884c\u5f62\u306e\u4f5c\u696d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u3060\u3053\u308c\u304b\u3089\u3082\u6c17\u4ed8\u3044\u3066\u3044\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u591a\u3005\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3092\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30f3\u30a2\u30c3\u30d7\u3057\u3001\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30c3\u30d4\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u7d71\u5408\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u53ef\u8996\u6027\u3068\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30ac\u30d0\u30ca\u30f3\u30b9\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001BI\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u304c\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u516c\u958b\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3064\u3053\u3068\u306f\u9593\u9055\u3044\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002