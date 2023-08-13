Africa

ホームデータ管理NovantaのCIOがデータドリブンな変革を実現させた方法
著者: CIO staff

NovantaのCIOがデータドリブンな変革を実現させた方法

特集
Aug 13, 20231分
データ管理デジタルトランスフォーメーションIT指導者

光工学、ビジョン、精密モーション技術のサプライヤーであるNovantaのCIO、Sarah Betadam氏は、全社的なレポート機能がゼロの状態から完全に機能するデータドリブンな企業へと移行する必要性とプロセスについて説明しています。

Visualization of data in motion through a data center corridor of servers.
クレジットGorodenkoff / Getty Images

ボストンに本社を置き、全世界で2,700人以上の従業員を抱えるNovantaは、レーザー光学、精密モーションコントロール、ビジョン技術を提供する8億ドル規模のグローバルサプライヤーです。2019年にビジネスアプリケーション担当バイスプレジデントとして入社し、2021年1月にグローバルCIOに就任したSarah Betadam氏は、同社のデジタルトランスフォーメーションの戦略的方向性、リーダーシップ、実行を任され、複数のイニシアチブを同時にこなしています。そのイニシアチブの多くは、完全に機能するデータドリブンな企業になるための取り組みに関するものです。

「チームと私は、2019年に始まった変革をとても誇りに思っています」と同氏は言います。「私が入社した当時は、組織全体のいたるところにサイロ化されたデータがあり、誰もが独自の報告を行っていました。ですから、月次や四半期ごとの合同会議では、同一条件での比較が行われていませんでした。また、さまざまなグループが週単位、月単位、四半期単位でこれらのデータを見つけ出していたため、多くの混乱がありました。」

そのため、ビジネスサイドから見ると、データをさまざまなオーディエンスに見せられるようにするためには多くの非効率的な作業が必要で、それ自体がBetadamのビジネス上の大きな問題になっていました。しかしどこから始めるべきでしょうか？

「データの一元化がいかに効率的で、役に立つか、そして会社にとって良いロードマップになるかを紹介するために、3つの異なるグループと提携し、焦点を絞ったビジネスケースから開始しました」と、同氏は振り返ります。「ステークホルダーとの信頼関係を築き、彼らの自助努力に貢献できることを証明する必要があります。それが文化的な移行の第一段階です。3つの事業部でコンセプトの実証を行うのに約半年かかりましたが、大きな成果を上げることができました。実際、ROIが非常に高かったので、データの一元化を始めるためのプラットフォームに投資するよう、経営陣の信頼を得ることができました。」

CIO寄稿編集者のJulia Kingは最近、Novantaが断片的な報告文化から、より効率的でデータドリブンな組織へと統合的に移行したことについてBetadam氏に話を聞きました。ここでは、その対談の一部を編集してご紹介します。詳しいインサイトは以下の動画全編をご覧ください。

機能への投資。BIセンターオブエクセレンスというものを立ち上げ、毎月ワークショップやセミナーを開催しており、Novantaのチームメンバーが参加して、データマートやデータソースを活用して独自のレポートを作成する方法について学んでいます。そのため、組織内のさまざまなグループに学習指導を行う可視化されたレイヤがあります。この4年間で、何もなくサイロ化したデータセットのスプレッドシートを利用し、皆がそれぞれ独自のことをしていた状態から、KPIに基づいて一元化され、データから受け取るものへの信頼が得られるように進化しています。従業員は自分でデータを可視化する方法を学んでいるため、自身のダッシュボードを作るために、データマート以外のITは必要ありません。

前向きなメンタリティ。変革はテクノロジーだけでなく、人やプロセスによっても引き起こされます。そして、どの組織にいても、変化は簡単には起こりません。ですから、データの話になると、人の働き方からデータの管理方法、そしてそのデータをもとにした報告や意思決定の方法まで、さまざまな変化が起こる可能性があるのです。これはどんなビジネスにも不可欠なことです。提案を行う際、もし答えがNoだったとしても、がっかりせずに、立ち返ってなぜNoだったのかをもう一度考えてみてください。諦めずに頑張ってください。私もキャリアを通じてNoと言われ続けてきました。もし、自分のビジネスに大きな影響を与える何かを固く信じているのなら、それを追い求め、理解し、説明しようとし、皆に認めてもらう粘り強さがあれば、機運をつかむことができます。証明することができたら、ここから先はご存じのとおりです。

BIの成熟度。レポートとアナリティクス、またはBIに関して言えば、チームメンバーの信頼を得るためには、データの報告や一元化されたビューからのデータへのアクセスだけでは、データが必ずしも正確であるとは限らないことを、教育するだけでなく知らせることが必要です。なぜなら、データを正しく入力しなければ、ゴミが入り、ゴミが出るだけだからです。コンセプトの実証を行う際に、チームメンバーを教育する一環として、「奇跡を期待しない」ということを意識しています。当社には、データソースだけでなくマッピングするERPシステムも多数あります。マッピングや検証を一緒に行うこともできますが、基礎となるデータが正確でなければ、それを提供するメカニズムとはまったく関連がありません。これは整理整頓の取り組みです。BIツールに期待されるものが何をもたらすかという点で、透明性を保ち、会社を教育するのです。

データガバナンス。Novantaには17種類のERPシステムがあります。当社は非常に買収の多い会社なので、これは継続的な課題です。しかし、当社のチームは、主流のERPのためのさまざまなバックエンド技術に精通しています。それでも必ずしも主流ではないERPに遭遇した場合、バックエンドに入り、リレーショナルデータを統合して理解し、中央のデータレイクに接続することが課題となります。それは、当社が抱える継続的な技術的リスクであり、それを克服する必要があります。2019年に当社が理解したのは、入力する内容を見ないと、たとえば「United States」という言い方が何通りあるかなど、さまざまな入力バリエーションを忘れてしまうことが多いということです。しかし、いくつかの重要なビジネスケースを経て、今ではグループ全体に対して、データの重複による不一致が見えるようになり、Novanta全体でスピンオフしたデータガバナンスやBIプラットフォーム、レポート作成のための可視化と動きが見られるようになりました。これは現在進行形の作業です。まだこれからも気付いていくことは多々ありますが、データをクリーンアップし、データマッピングを統合するための可視性とデータガバナンスがあれば、BIチームがデータマートを公開するのに役立つことは間違いありません。

