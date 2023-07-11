How Investec marries foundational and pioneering tech forces

As CIO of Anglo-South African international banking and wealth management group, Investec, Shabhana Thaver has a multi-purpose approach to tech trends. On the one hand, there are foundational forces, which protect the existing business and include talent, information security and modernization. Then, on the other, there are pioneering forces, which drive business growth and include information, interaction and computation. Each needs to engage with the other to achieve desired results.\n\nModern CIOs must find a way to balance the new and the old, and embrace innovative tech while prioritizing the basics. This means making sure that the right foundations are in place to keep the business running as smoothly as possible. \u201cTechnology people are always after the shiny new toy but it\u2019s important to highlight the difference between experimentation and innovation, and actually implementing something in your business,\u201d she says. Getting this right is about staying abreast of new technologies and being open to exploring and experimenting with new things, while also remembering that technology doesn\u2019t work in isolation. When Thaver makes decisions, she considers how to protect the existing business by assessing the risks around new tech. This is important so the business stays relevant but also so it grows. \u201cIt sounds really easy but these are all tough decisions to make,\u201d she says.\n\nHigh touch, enabled by high tech\n\nAccording to Thaver, Investec differentiates itself by being high touch, enabled by high tech. To deliver this, she and her team have built an API fabric around their estate that allows them to expose the business to the market in a highly secure way.\n\nDescribing it as \u201csecure open banking,\u201d this API fabric makes it simpler for the bank\u2019s corporates and private business clients to connect with them. \u201cOur transactional banking clients can connect through these APIs in real-time,\u201d she says. \u201cThis enables them to access their transactions, and do their ERP integration or make bulk payments directly with us. In doing so, we\u2019ve created operational efficiency and helped them reduce costs, which is a big win because everyone wants lower costs.\u201d As this solution involves external stakeholders, Thaver says the idea started out as an internal business and technology conversation but, in order to make it real, they had to sit down with business leaders, and then with clients, to discuss possibilities, as well as potential stumbling blocks. \n\nThe bank wanted to use APIs to change the experience for the developer community and make their lives easier. According to Thaver, this was the impetus behind their programmable card. At a very high level, Investec issues a card that has generic transactional capabilities but because they\u2019ve wrapped it with APIs, they\u2019ve given the developer community the opportunity to personalize the card and program it to do whatever they want it to do. If someone wanted to keep track of their monthly budget, for example, they could use the API to do an analysis on spending habits. A developer could even program a card with a specific spend limit for a particular store. \u201cFrom a developer experience perspective, it's given us massive benefits because we might be the only organization that has a community of banking professionals or developers working on a programmable card API,\u201d she says. \u00a0And they\u2019re now trying to create a low code environment so anyone\u2014not just devs\u2014can benefit from this programmable functionality.\n\n\u201cAll of this also future proofs the business,\u201d she adds. \u201cIf Investec were to merge with another business or acquire a business, we want to do this at pace. Having our estate wrapped in APIs enables us to gain a consolidated view of all our systems and seamlessly integrate and plug into other systems.\u201d\n\nPrioritizing scalability\n\nJust like the rest of the industry, Investec needs to drive scale, and, to do so; it\u2019s going to use the cloud. \u201cBut cloud isn\u2019t going to give the cost efficiencies the business expects if we just lift and shift everything,\u201d she says. \u201cSo, we have to modernize first and then move smaller chunks into the cloud so we can enjoy the cost benefits we want.\u201d\n\nFor Thaver, it\u2019s important to have a technology state that is rent and assemble, meaning things need to be in these smaller instalments so it's faster to remove and replace things as and when technology shifts. \u201cRight now, we have a great deal of complexity because we have monolithic systems that are not well distributed,\u201d she says, noting that by eliminating these they can deliver the scale needed to deliver business growth. This will help the bank keep up with the rapid pace of technological change.\n\n\u201cWhen you come up with technology solutions that are going to drive business growth but are fundamentally different to how the business thinks, it\u2019s important to make sure you have business sponsorship and buy-in,\u201d she says. \u201cBecause without that, you won\u2019t succeed.\u201d