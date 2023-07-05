How an enterprise browser can help streamline IT management

IT teams are tasked with providing technology solutions that enhance employee experiences, while also increasing efficiencies in how they deliver and manage those products and services. Hybrid work models have complicated ongoing efforts to achieve these objectives. .\n\nFollowing the hectic sprint to ensure effective remote work and the acceleration of transformation projects, now is a good time to take stock of your tech stack:\n\nOne consideration toward the goal of easing IT complexity involves an asset that\u2019s frequently taken for granted: the web browser.\n\nA single destination\n\nThe right enterprise browsing platform can help streamline management, enabling IT teams to configure and manage browser policies, settings, apps, and extensions from a single console, across multiple operating systems and devices.\n\n\u201cThe \u2018old school\u2019 method of browser management involved having to set up policies and access rights on each separate operating system,\u201d says Anuj Goyal, Product Manager, Chrome Enterprise. This approach not only burdens IT admins, but also can create vulnerabilities, he said. For example, without a centralized approach that provides visibility across the tech stack, bring your own device (BYOD) policies risk inadvertent sharing of sensitive data.\n\nChrome Enterprise increases IT visibility across different operating systems, while providing a central destination for improved IT operations. For example, it offers built-in functionality to support IT admins, including:\n\nIn addition, Chrome Enterprise capabilities give employees the flexibility of using a secure platform with which they are familiar and comfortable \u2014 for both work and personal use. Google continues to innovate in this area.\n\n\u201cIT admins have asked Chrome to make it more apparent when their end users are in their work versus personal profiles,\u201d Goyal says. \u201cSo we are working on making profiles more transparent right inside the Chrome toolbar. This will give users an extra reminder, for example, that they\u2019re browsing within their work profile when they really should be using their personal profile.\u201d\n\nThe right balance\n\nGoogle\u2019s browser innovations around visibility, configuration management, and security help reduce complexity for IT teams. At the same time, employees get the familiar Chrome interface that supports their productivity and engagement.\n\nWant additional evidence? A Forrester Consulting study found that managing Chrome from the cloud led to a $3.7 million gain in employee productivity, while drastically reducing the amount of time that IT teams spend managing the browser.\n\nStreamline IT management and enhance end-user browsing experiences with Google Chrome Enterprise.