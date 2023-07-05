How an enterprise browser can help streamline IT management

IT teams are tasked with providing technology solutions that enhance employee experiences, while also increasing efficiencies in how they deliver and manage those products and services. Hybrid work models have complicated ongoing efforts to achieve these objectives. .

Following the hectic sprint to ensure effective remote work and the acceleration of transformation projects, now is a good time to take stock of your tech stack:

How has the proliferation of web apps affected IT management?

In what ways will the business’s transition to the future of work affect IT operations?

How can you ensure the sometimes competing priorities of employee productivity and security?

One consideration toward the goal of easing IT complexity involves an asset that’s frequently taken for granted: the web browser.

A single destination

The right enterprise browsing platform can help streamline management, enabling IT teams to configure and manage browser policies, settings, apps, and extensions from a single console, across multiple operating systems and devices.

“The ‘old school’ method of browser management involved having to set up policies and access rights on each separate operating system,” says Anuj Goyal, Product Manager, Chrome Enterprise. This approach not only burdens IT admins, but also can create vulnerabilities, he said. For example, without a centralized approach that provides visibility across the tech stack, bring your own device (BYOD) policies risk inadvertent sharing of sensitive data.

Chrome Enterprise increases IT visibility across different operating systems, while providing a central destination for improved IT operations. For example, it offers built-in functionality to support IT admins, including:

Centralized management: As more apps move toward the web, Chrome Enterprise provides a single location for all operating systems. This allows IT teams to centrally configure policies, more easily manage them, and more effectively meet compliance requirements.

Centralized reporting: Data can be aggregated to give IT admins a holistic view of their browser environment, which can improve productivity for end users and IT. For example, admins can easily configure browser extensions for individual employees, groups, or whole teams to enable fast access to the services they need.

Integration with third-party software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools: Chrome Enterprise also provides connectors to popular third-party solutions, such as Splunk, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and other security vendors. These connectors allow organizations to attach their own security tools to browsing data to better understand and manage risks.

In addition, Chrome Enterprise capabilities give employees the flexibility of using a secure platform with which they are familiar and comfortable — for both work and personal use. Google continues to innovate in this area.

“IT admins have asked Chrome to make it more apparent when their end users are in their work versus personal profiles,” Goyal says. “So we are working on making profiles more transparent right inside the Chrome toolbar. This will give users an extra reminder, for example, that they’re browsing within their work profile when they really should be using their personal profile.”

The right balance

Google’s browser innovations around visibility, configuration management, and security help reduce complexity for IT teams. At the same time, employees get the familiar Chrome interface that supports their productivity and engagement.

Want additional evidence? A Forrester Consulting study found that managing Chrome from the cloud led to a $3.7 million gain in employee productivity, while drastically reducing the amount of time that IT teams spend managing the browser.

Streamline IT management and enhance end-user browsing experiences with Google Chrome Enterprise.