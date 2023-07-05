A powerful enterprise browser can power employee experiences — and productivity

Improving employee productivity and collaboration is this year\u2019s top digital objective among IT leaders, according to Foundry\u2019s 2023 Digital Business study. Given today\u2019s highly distributed workforces and their familiarity with getting work done on the web, it makes sense to personalize browsing experiences to help them more easily accomplish their tasks.\n\nA recent study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Google found that employees spend at least 70% of their workday across their web browser and virtual meetings, \n\nA seamless browsing experience\n\nWe\u2019ve become accustomed to shifting from one device to another without losing our web searches \u2014 similar to the streaming concept of watching a program on the living room TV, then continuing that show on a mobile device or bedroom TV.\n\nConsidering how many organizations now follow a hybrid work model, it\u2019s time for the enterprise browser to offer that same experience, allowing individuals to easily navigate their tasks whether they\u2019re on their laptop at the office or checking email on their mobile device at home.\n\n\u201cIndividuals are spending more work time in their browsers \u2014 collaborating, sharing documents, and accessing web apps,\u201d says Lorena Crowley, Head of Chrome Enterprise Marketing at Google. \u201cThey want the ability to easily jump between different projects and work streams, and on different devices.\u201d\n\nChrome Enterprise provides these capabilities with features such as tab management, which enables users to search, group, and share tabs.\n\nGoogle has also innovated the browser search function with Chrome Journeys. \u201cThis feature allows you to dive back into a previous search,\u201d Crowley says. \u201cFor example, if you were creating a vendor shortlist but got pulled away for another task, when you\u2019re ready, you can pick up where you left off, even if you\u2019re using a different device.\u201d\n\nThis device-switching capability is enabled by Chrome Sync, which gives users the ability to move from their laptop to their mobile device and continue their browsing experience \u2013 down to the same tasks, tabs, and information. This approach to work can create IT complexities, but with Chrome Enterprise, IT admins can provide safe browsing without requiring users to jump through multiple policy and access hoops.\n\n\u201cFor example, a user might get blocked from accessing a particular browser extension,\u201d Crowley says. \u201cThey may think that extension makes them more productive, while the IT administrator blocks it as a safeguard to protect the enterprise.\u201d\n\nChrome Enterprise balances productivity and security objectives with context-aware functionality that identifies where users are geolocated, enabling IT admins to approve or deny access to documents or extensions. It also provides seamless configurability that enables IT teams to easily apply policies across individuals, groups, and\/or whole departments.\n\nRoche, a global pharmaceuticals and diagnostics enterprise, uses Chrome Enterprise to help keep its data secure, while ensuring employee productivity. For example, the company uses the extension request workflow tool to help reduce support tickets, streamline extension approval processes, and reduce problems that might result from using extensions that IT administrators haven\u2019t approved.\n\n\u201cThe browser is easy and customizable for Roche employees,\u201d says Mario Rodriquez Maroto, Service Delivery Manager for Roche. \u201cEmployees are learning to create their own bookmarks so they can find cloud apps in a few seconds and log in. Chrome has become a productivity tool for our workforce, and as more apps are accessed through the browser, we expect to see even higher productivity levels at Roche.\u201d\n\nProvide admins the tools for the experiences that employees want\n\nAn enterprise browser should empower employees to do more on the web, from easily finding the information they need, to continuing their work journeys on their mobile devices after closing their laptops. This approach requires IT leaders to think holistically to meet both employee and IT operations needs.\n\n\u201cDon\u2019t deploy your browser in a vacuum,\u201d says Anuj Goyal, Chrome Enterprise Product Manager. \u201cSometimes, organizations lock down browsers to the point where they become unusable. Getting employee feedback needs to be part of the deployment process to improve and continually enhance the browsing experience.\u201dSee how you can empower your organization to work safely in the cloud with Google Chrome Enterprise.