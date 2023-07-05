How AI is enabling powerful, secure browsing experiences

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are the No. 1 technologies being researched and piloted by IT leaders, according to the 2023 CIO Tech Priorities study. Generative AI is raising the interest level even further as organizations begin testing different use cases for deep-learning models. Many individuals want to use generative AI solutions at and for work.

These technologies are already improving productivity for end users and IT teams. For example, an enterprise browser that incorporates AI/ML can give individuals improved web search results, powerful language translation capabilities, and the ability to automatically share data and information across devices.

IT security personnel also benefit. Browser cloud management functionality that incorporates AI/ML can detect if users bypass warnings from malicious sites or alerts to risky data downloads. Another advantage: AI/ML can automatically log potential security events to ease team task loads.

A game changer

“There are many opportunities for AI within the browser,” says Lorena Crowley, Head of Chrome Enterprise Marketing at Google. For starters, Bard — Google’s conversational AI tool — uses large language models to help individuals more quickly find information, get creative, and boost their productivity.

AI technologies can also support enterprise security objectives. Chrome, for example, uses ML models to help organizations rapidly identify risky sites.

“Our AI features provide IT and security teams with much more information than they traditionally have had in the past,” Crowley says. “They can then use that data in their policy decision making or to investigate security incidents. Having access to that data is very much a game changer.”

AI and other management capabilities within Chrome Enterprise can make a substantial difference for organizations. A Forrester Consulting study found that managing Chrome from the cloud led to a $3.7 million gain in employee productivity, while drastically reducing the amount of time that IT teams spend managing the browser.

Innovating the way work gets done

Chrome Enterprise also enables IT teams to understand which browser versions individuals are using, as well as the devices on which they’re installed. This helps IT staff better troubleshoot and remediate issues and get more visibility into their browser fleet.

“AI is really doing the heavy lift, in terms of identifying risks,” Crowley says. “There is a lot of innovation happening.”

“We’re particularly thinking about the business user and what would help them be more productive and secure in their workflows,” says Crowley.

As organizations look to the future of work, an enterprise browser with embedded AI/ML capabilities plays a significant role in improving productivity and reducing risk.

