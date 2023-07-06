Cost and Complexity Drive Multicloud Networking

Traditional networking is boring. But multicloud networking is hot, according to the more than 1,000 global IT leaders surveyed for F5\u2019s 2023 State of Application Strategy report.\n\nWhen asked to identify the most exciting technologies of 2023, multicloud networking was cited by 42% of survey respondents. That\u2019s higher than trendy topics like AIOps and edge computing, and a close third to Zero Trust and IT\/OT convergence, which each came in at 44%.\n\nWith 85% of organizations operating multiple application architectures, multicloud networking has become a priority. Organizations recognize they need to get a better handle on an IT stack that extends across the network core, the cloud, and the edge.\n\nMulticloud networking challenges\n\nWhen asked to list the challenges associated with deploying applications in multiple clouds, the top concerns were managing the complexity of multiple tools and APIs (39%), applying consistent security policies (36%), optimizing application performance (36%), and determining the most cost-efficient cloud for the app (35%).\n\nF5 Distinguished Engineer Lori MacVittie explains, \u201cWhen most people think networking, they think Layer 2\/Layer 3 switches and routers. That\u2019s easy. There are lots of standards. We know how to connect all that together. We\u2019ve been doing VPNs and MPLS forever. But what about all of the app delivery and security that goes with those applications? That\u2019s not standardized. With hybrid IT there are multiple clouds, multiple apps, multiple services. How do you get a secure connection at that layer to make sure that you\u2019re protecting your apps, protecting your APIs?\u201d\n\nMulticloud networking delivers secure connectivity and consistent network services for distributed workloads across multiple public and private clouds.\n\n\u201cI think practitioners are especially excited because it\u2019s going to reduce friction and make their jobs easier. And I think technology leaders and business leaders are excited because they recognize that there are challenges getting these things connected securely. They want to hear that it\u2019s easier, it\u2019s cheaper and it\u2019s secure,\u201d she adds.\n\nHow does Zero Trust play into multicloud networking?\n\nZero Trust is a mindset and an approach to security based on the premise that users and devices are untrusted by default and must be properly \u2013 and continuously \u2013 authenticated before being allowed to access digital assets.\n\nZero Trust leads to the use of tools and techniques such as network segmentation, two-factor authentication, and granular access controls. MacVittie adds, \u201cIf you\u2019re not addressing the next layer of connectivity at the application delivery and security layers, then you\u2019re not doing Zero Trust. You\u2019re just doing Zero Trust Network Access, which is fine. But you should be doing the whole thing. Why would you lock down and secure your network with Zero Trust and then not care about access to the applications or the APIs?\u201d\n\nMost companies don\u2019t have the internal expertise to tackle multicloud networking on their own, but there are technology partners who can help organizations reduce complexity, while providing comprehensive protection and consistent performance across hybrid IT stacks.\n\nSolutions to the challenges of mutlicloud networking exist, check out the State of Application Strategy Report to find out more.