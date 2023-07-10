Edmunds sets stage for AI with data infrastructure consolidation

For a decade, Edmunds, an online resource for automotive inventory and information, has been struggling to consolidate its data infrastructure. Now, with the infrastructure side of its data house in order, the California-based company is envisioning a bold new future with AI and machine learning (ML) at its core.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve solved most of the consolidation challenges,\u201d says Greg Rokita, assistant VP of technology at Edmunds. \u201cNow, how do we stay ahead in this AI landscape? What foundation frameworks should we develop to make our product teams more productive and gain on our competitors?\u201d\n\nRokita has been with Edmunds for more than 18 years, starting as executive director of technology in 2005. His role now encompasses responsibility for data engineering, analytics development, and the vehicle inventory and statistics & pricing teams.\n\nThe company was born as a series of print buying guides in 1966 and began making its data available via CD-ROM in the 1990s. The shift to online started not long after. Rokita came onboard as the company launched its first free online magazine, and several years later, his team launched the company\u2019s first mobile phone apps.\n\nToday, Edmunds\u2019 website offers data on new and used vehicle prices, dealer and inventory listings, a database of national and regional incentives and rebates, as well as vehicle reviews and advice on buying and owning cars. The company was purchased by Carmax in 2021 for $404 million.\n\nOne of the ways Rokita is looking to stay ahead in the AI landscape is the creation of a new ChatGPT plugin that exposes Edmunds\u2019 unstructured data\u2014vehicle reviews, ratings, editorials\u2014to the generative AI.\n\nOpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, trained the generative AI on a corpus of billions of publicly available web pages called Common Crawl. But in a world that moves at internet speed, that data rapidly falls out of date. The idea behind Edmunds\u2019 new plugin is to give ChatGPT the ability to draw from its large collection of specialized and constantly updated data.\n\n\u201cIf you ask it, \u2018How does the Toyota Camry 2022 drive?\u2019 you\u2019re going to get nothing,\u201d Rokita says. \u201cBy developing a plugin, we\u2019re exposing our most recent data.\u201d\n\nFor Edmunds, the hope is that users of the generative AI who want more details or pictures of a vehicle will click on a link to its site, driving traffic.\n\nMuch like the internet revolution of the 2000s that transformed nearly every industry, Rokita firmly believes we now stand at a new inflection point.\n\n\u201cTwenty to 30 years ago, the internet became entrenched within every company,\u201d Rokita says. \u201cWe believe the same thing is happening right now with AI. It doesn\u2019t matter if you\u2019re an agricultural company, an industrial company, or a construction company, AI will be embedded within your company to optimize how you order materials, how you determine whether the crops need to be watered or not, and so on.\u201d\n\nIf AI doesn\u2019t become part of the fabric of the company, Edmunds will fall behind.\n\n\u201cPart of the challenge for my team is to create frameworks and jumpstart the company on that path,\u201d he says.\n\nRokita believes the key to making that transition is to stop thinking of data warehousing and AI\/ML as separate departments with their own distinct systems.\n\n\u201cPeople need to understand that these are really different manifestations of the same system,\u201d Rokita says. \u201cThe data warehouse is about past data, and models are about future data. Imagine a table where you have past behavior and future behavior that\u2019s predicted so it\u2019s all one timeline.\u201d\n\nThat idea drove Rokita\u2019s determination to consolidate Edmunds\u2019 data infrastructure, and like many companies that saw the advantage of new data technologies early, Edmunds\u2019 data infrastructure grew as a series of best-of-breed point solutions.\n\n\u201cWe started off with dedicated data warehouses built on Oracle racks, progressing through specialized systems like Netezza and Teradata,\u201d he says. \u201cWe used to have Hadoop to process the data and then we would load it into Netezza for people to query it.\u201d\n\nAbout 10 years ago, Rokita grew determined to start consolidating that infrastructure. The first step was moving to the cloud. The team replaced Netezza with Amazon Redshift and later added the Databricks cloud platform for data science and AI. But the consolidation still hadn\u2019t gone far enough: with different systems for data science, data warehousing, and data processing, the team still had to worry about data going out of sync.\n\n\u201cWhen you work with analysts and they see data in two different spots, and that data doesn\u2019t match, they lose trust,\u201d Rokita says. \u201cIt\u2019s critical that users within the organization have a consistent view of the data.\u201d\n\nAs Databricks added new data warehousing capabilities to its platform, Rokita made the decision to move away from Redshift and Hadoop and do everything using Databricks as a layer on top of AWS instead. That change has not only helped bring costs down, Rokita says it\u2019s also made things easier to manage operationally.\n\n\u201cNow we have one system that handles both data processing and serving with the additional benefit that you can create models on top of it without duplicating data,\u201d he says.\n\nNow Rokita and his team are working with one of Databricks\u2019 newest features, Databricks Marketplace, a marketplace for data, AI models, and applications. As part of the offering, Databricks is curating and publishing open source models across common use cases like instruction following and text summarization. Third-party data providers are also joining the marketplace, including S&P Global, Experian, Accuweather, LexisNexis, and more.\n\nRokita believes the ability to join third-party data to Edmunds\u2019 data at the click of a button, without any development time, will open new vistas for the company and its use of analytics and ML.\n\n\u201cYou can search for what you need, say, demographics data for potential shoppers for your cars, and then you can use it in your ad campaigns,\u201d he says. \u201cAll you do is click on a box and then this data set appears in Databricks.\u201d\n\nIn particular, he notes that Edmunds\u2019 parent company, Carmax, runs its own instance of Databricks, but it runs on Microsoft Azure, while Edmunds\u2019 instance runs on AWS. With Marketplace, there\u2019s no need to unify infrastructure.\n\n\u201cOften, we want to share data between each other,\u201d he says. \u201cNow, without development costs we can share a data set with them and they can share a data set with us. We\u2019re really excited not just about data sharing, but what\u2019s coming next, which is model sharing and dashboard sharing.\u201d