Private 5G networks are sparking innovation at the edge

For the enterprise, planning edge strategies and reaping their rewards is often a complex and challenging process, with myriad applications to deploy, a proliferation of hardware devices to manage, multiple data types and sources to integrate, and significant security risks to avoid.

A crucial component to simplifying the edge experience is the network itself. In a recent post, we discussed connectivity options for the edge with the various pros and cons they entail. Compared with their predecessors, private 5G networks offer faster speeds, lower latency, enhanced security, and the ability to connect a vastly greater number of edge devices.

These capabilities introduce a world of possibilities for running time-sensitive, data-intensive edge applications and high-density use cases. They also provide a foundation for unprecedented business innovation and transformative new digital experiences.

A recent survey commissioned by Dell Technologies and conducted by the TechTarget Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) sheds light on the growing enthusiasm for private 5G across industries and where enterprise use cases might be heading over the next 12 months.

The shift is underway

Most notably, the survey suggests that majority of organizations (95%) have formally quantified or are in the process of quantifying the value of private 5G networks, with 89% already allocating the budget needed for private 5G investment.

Private 5G by industry: a closer look

When we investigate industry-specific applications enabled by 5G at the edge, things get interesting. The ESG survey provides deeper insights into the priorities of various sectors:

In transportation and logistics, advanced predictive maintenance, and industrial automation are taking the spotlight. This includes mobile asset tracking and real-time monitoring to improve safety and prevent unauthorized access.

Manufacturing organizations are focusing on computer vision for quality control and industrial automation applications like quality inspection, enhancing the efficiency of production processes, and improving workplace safety through real-time monitoring in hazardous areas.

The healthcare sector is emphasizing secure segmentation of network traffic and reliable cellular coverage capabilities to usher in advances like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality enhanced care, remote surgery, and robotic-assisted procedures, delivering medical expertise where it might otherwise be unavailable.

Energy and natural resources firms are prioritizing worker safety and environmental protection, with real-time monitoring to prevent accidents and injuries. Private 5G-enabled AR/VR technology facilitates remote training and maintenance, enhancing productivity and reducing downtime.

Retailers are looking to private 5G-enhanced video ingest and analytics to better understand flow analysis in the retail environment to better manage inventories, improve store design, improve workforce productivity, and boost customer satisfaction.

It’s not all or nothing

Over half of survey respondents expect private 5G and Wi-Fi to work together, meaning private 5G is not replacing traditional Wi-Fi networks any time soon but will instead complement them. Maintaining consistent network visibility and management capabilities across both 5G and Wi-Fi will become essential as users move seamlessly across various locations.

Technology innovation for our times

Even in a challenging global economy, 2023 is poised to be a big year for private 5G in the edge setting. Organizations are ready to embrace new technologies as they move to deliver next-gen experiences in an increasingly competitive time. Private 5G provides the foundation for radical innovation, particularly at the edge.

As edge applications grow in significance, so will the emphasis on private 5G. This emerging partnership between wireless service and enterprise computing is paving the way for a new era in digital innovation.

As leaders in developing private wireless solutions for your industry edge applications, Dell Technologies and Intel work together to ensure optimal performance across a broad range of workloads at the edge. We work with industry leaders and the open source community to produce powerful, comprehensive solutions for private networks that are being deployed today. Private networks powered by Dell Technologies and Intel deliver on use cases and help enterprises capitalize on 5G and edge computing.

Estefania de Sosa is a Product Marketing Manager at Dell Technologies. Her work focuses on creative market strategies, identifying growth opportunities, and developing content around the dynamic field of Edge computing. With over 15 years of technology experience, Estefania has a strong quantitative and marketing background and holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.