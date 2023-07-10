With greater personalisation comes greater security

It can often feel as though trust and authenticity are in short supply these days. As we all know, content is becoming easier to create, manipulate and disseminate. Technology, such as Generative AI, has given marketers the power to create more engaging and uniquely personal offerings. This has reinforced concerns around data privacy and security.\n\nToday, anyone providing a digital experience has an increasingly tough job on their hands. In the midst of message and content overload, consumers demand personal, in the moment, experiences that feel safe and secure.\n\nFor retailers and brands, striking a balance between personalisation and security is the ultimate challenge. It all relies on a much needed value exchange to occur between brand and consumer \u2013 and for this to happen trust is key.\n\nThe trust game\n\nIt's obvious that for brands and retailers, security and trust matter. If consumers don\u2019t trust a brand or retailer\u2019s digital offering, then they won\u2019t interact or purchase from it. Research from Okta highlights that 85% of consumers are unlikely to purchase from a brand they don\u2019t trust. Every time a consumer interacts or purchases from a brand online, they are essentially trusting them with their personal information. Whether it\u2019s dates of birth, credit card details, or shoe sizes, the brand has a duty to keep this data safe and secure.\n\nIn an ideal world, businesses should only collect vital customer data, limit who has access to it, and implement a strong data management strategy around its storage. At every stage of the data sharing and storage process it should be encrypted. This is something we do at Sitecore. In fact we never actually see any external data that is shared with us. It is all encrypted. These steps all act to reduce the attack surface, limiting the risk of data breaches and keeping end-customers safe.\n\nPutting in place the correct security controls not only keeps customer data safe, but it also builds the trust necessary to deliver the personalised experiences that consumers are looking for. In fact, from our own research, we know that 70% of consumers say brands should connect with them on a personal level.\n\nThe role of regulation\n\nTo help brands and retailers manage their approach to data gathering, we\u2019ve seen a raft of regulations put in place, perhaps most famously (on infamously) is the European Union\u2019s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).\n\nAcross Europe, GDPR was originally introduced five years ago to protect consumers from having their data shared and sold across the internet without their consent. By and large, GDPR has been a success. It has sparked significant improvements in governance, monitoring, awareness, and decision-making regarding the use of consumer data. Because of the regulation, businesses worldwide were forced to take a closer look at their approach to consumer data privacy and security.\n\nHowever, many argue that the solution put in place to attain consumer approval for data sharing has led to a clunky experience, with disruptive pop-up banners greeting users upon their first visits to websites and asking them to opt into sharing cookie data.\n\nThese concerns, among others, are currently being debated as the UK seeks to amend its local version of GDPR and offer a more \u2018business friendly\u2019 approach. If these intended amends pass, we could see a reduction in the need for consent banners. In turn, this will improve the customer experience and give businesses more power to personalise their brand offerings.\n\nThe choice for brands\n\nRegardless of what the regulators say, brands and retailers still need to take certain measures to ensure they can collect needed customer data in a safe and secure manner.\n\nBroadly speaking, those looking to gather customer data currently have two options. Either they collect this data implicitly or explicitly. An explicit method could entail serving site visitors a questionnaire asking them about their age, gender, etc. An implicit method might rely on tracking social media behaviour and cross referencing with previous purchasing data.\n\nHowever, with third party cookie data likely to soon be a thing of the past, implicit data collection may become a less valuable option. In a future scenario, brands and retailers would only be able to gather implicit data from their own online properties \u2013 more commonly referred to as first party cookie data. Apple\u2019s Safari and Mozilla\u2019s Firefox already block third party cookies as a default whereas Google\u2019s Chrome continues to allow them, for now.\n\nIt's likely that a combination of explicitly asking consumers a few simple questions, such as age and gender \u2013 and then combining this with first party data, sought from previous on-site purchases \u2013 will be the winning formula.\n\nRegardless of what approach retailers and brands take, they will need to remain customer focused. Their offerings will need to take into consideration both customer concerns around security and their expectations for personalisation. Trust will need to be maintained throughout.\n\nMy advice to brands and retailers looking to personalise the online experience is to consider how they\u2019d treat a customer who just walked into their physical store. For example, would you ignore them or immediately try to offer them a two-for-one on dungarees? The likely answer is neither, you\u2019d greet them with a friendly smile and ask a few simple questions in order to understand their purchasing needs. If they made a purchase, you\u2019d then log this information and use it to inform future recommendations. The online experience should emulate this.\n\nIn today\u2019s crowded marketplace, security and some degree of personalisation should be a bare minimum. The key for brands and retailers is to find the sweet spot and offer a genuinely enjoyable experience that feels safe and leads to a worthwhile purchase. The experience should foster loyalty.\n\nHowever, the key to having a consumer open up and share their information with you? Trust. And how do we build and maintain that trust? Yep, you guessed it, security, safety, and data privacy.\n\nTo learn more about establishing and maintaining security, safety, and data privacy, visit Sitecore.