2023 CIO100 ASEAN Awards: Nominations are now open

The annual awards celebrate the top CIOs and technology teams across Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

CIO ASEAN is proud to launch the CIO100 ASEAN awards for 2023, recognising the top 100 senior technology executives and teams in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong driving innovation and influencing rapid change.

The CIO100 ASEAN awards are aligned to Foundry’s global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise.

First launched as the CIO50 ASEAN awards in 2019, it expanded to 75 awards in 2021 in recognition of a wealth of standout submissions and a desire to showcase examples of best transformation practice across all markets and sectors in Southeast Asia, focusing on the ASEAN countries and Hong Kong.

In 2022, an additional 25 awards were added to establish the CIO100 ASEAN awards and sustained in 2023, reflecting the scale of innovation that IT leaders have delivered in the region and offering a platform that aptly acknowledges their achievements.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO100 ASEAN judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.

Whether a small project or large company-wide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.

CIO100 ASEAN Awards core pillars

In 2023, the CIO100 ASEAN awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within Southeast Asia and Hong Kong.

Under the innovation pillar, the nomination will describe the technology innovations introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business operates.

Under the leadership pillar, the nomination will describe the ways in which the technology leader has collaborated and influenced the organization and its leadership team.

New Next CIO Award

Apart from the prestigious CIO100 List, this year the awards will present the inaugural Next CIO Award, which will celebrate an emerging ICT leader who is on the pathway to becoming a CIO.

Against the backdrop of burgeoning innovation and to inspire the next generation of technology leaders, this award seeks to uplift an individual who is exceeding expectations and helping to drive innovation through their organisation.

CIO100 ASEAN Team of the Year awards

In addition to individual recognition, the Team of the Year awards – introduced in 2022 – will continue in this year’s awards season, spanning Innovation, Customer Value, Talent, Culture, and, a brand new category, Sustainability:

Innovation: This award recognises technology teams introducing innovative new solutions to enhance business value and meet strategic objectives. Innovation can be internal and help change the way an organisation operates or external and focused on meeting market growth aspirations. It can also inlclude new digital products and services.

This award recognises technology teams introducing innovative new solutions to enhance business value and meet strategic objectives. Innovation can be internal and help change the way an organisation operates or external and focused on meeting market growth aspirations. It can also inlclude new digital products and services. Customer Value: This award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer experience and value through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions, and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models, and operations.

This award recognises technology teams delivering increased levels of customer experience and value through a refreshed approach to user engagement. Customer Value can span new projects, solutions, and initiatives, in addition to processes, business models, and operations. Talent: This award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and upskilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives.

This award recognises technology teams creating an enhanced environment for talent development and growth, allowing skilled individuals to flourish and upskilling to thrive. Talent can include new capabilities and competencies, or employee talent programs and market initiatives. Culture: This award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins, and/or mentoring staff, among others.

This award recognises technology teams creating an internal culture that inspires individual growth and allows teams to achieve personal and professional goals. Culture can include increasing cultural diversity, celebrating team wins, and/or mentoring staff, among others. *new* Sustainability: This award recognises technology teams delivering sustainability benefits to the organisation via initiatives and innovation that aim to reduce the environmental impact of the ecosystem and organisation’s business operations.

CIO100 ASEAN Awards entry criteria

The CIO100 ASEAN awards are open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the ICT vision and direction for the company in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong. This C-level executive spearheads innovation while also operates at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

All nominations will be reviewed by a select and independent judging panel comprising of CIO.com editors, industry analysts, past CIO Awards winners, and IT executives from other regions who will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list and select the team-based award winners.

Specifically, the CIO100 ASEAN awards questionnaire seeks to determine:

The technology innovations that have changed the way an organisation operates

Why the innovations are unique in the marketplace

How the C-level executive collaborates with and influences the organisation and its leadership team

The role technology plays in helping the organisation achieve its objectives

The more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs are successfully providing value to their organisations, driving innovation, and leading their teams.

Awards winners will be unveiled at the annual CIO100 ASEAN Awards held in person on Thursday 23 November 2023 in the Singapore City Centre.