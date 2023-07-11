One weird trick to accelerate your organization’s generative AI strategy

Bryan Kirschner, Vice President, Strategy at DataStax\n\nIgnoring the potential of generative AI to increase productivity is a surefire way to fall behind as an individual, a team, and an organization. You should put it to work as an \u201ceager intern\u201d or \u201cautonomous agent\u201d (or both) ASAP.\n\nBut positioning yourself, your team, and your organization to get ahead requires some strategic thinking.\n\nThe most powerful framework I\u2019ve found for effective strategic thinking is what Roger Martin calls the \u201cstrategy choice cascade.\u201d Winning strategies are a set of powerful and interrelated choices, made in mindful order: \u201cwhere to play\u201d precedes \u201chow to win.\u201d And the latter sets the stage for what distinctive capabilities and management systems will give you a competitive edge.\n\nAmplifying your organization\u2019s superpower\n\nApplying this to generative AI, we can be pretty confident that just about everyone, everywhere will leverage generative AI to delegate some \u201cknowledge worker legwork\u201d and create first drafts, for example. But its most impactful use will be found amplifying the power of the specific choices each organization has already made about how to compete and win.\n\nTo put it in more colorful terms: \u201cone weird trick\u201d to building a high-impact AI strategy is finding ways it can turbocharge a superpower you already have.\n\nA great example of how to go about finding the fit between the \u201cbig bets\u201d an organization has already made and the capabilities of generative AI can be found in a McKinsey discussion of generative AI and the future of HR.\n\nThe firm has a concept of \u201cmaking your own McKinsey.\u201d As a massive organization serving essentially every industry in every geography on any sort of question, there\u2019s a lot of room for people to craft career paths that lead to working on what they are most passionate about.\n\nAt the most basic level, this helps with retaining employees who are expected to put in long hours working on hard problems. But the real magic comes from the way it gives employees an opportunity to supercharge two strategic bets by the firm: deep expertise and strong client relationships.\n\nI\u2019ve worked alongside several McKinsey teams, and, at their best, senior consultants are excellent thought partners\u2014even outside of a paid project\u2014because they themselves are invested in the same sorts of issues you care about as an executive.\n\nBut the downside of being a massive organization serving essentially every industry in every geography on any sort of question is the level of effort required to research your options, pattern match, and find mentors. McKinsey partners Lareina Yee, Bryan Hancock, and Bill Schaninger home in on how generative AI could help in a discussion of employee evaluations:\n\nBut what if I, as the employee, can query, \u201cWho are five success models with my strengths and weaknesses, and what have they gone on to do? How can I visualize my career development? How can I continue to work on it?\u201d I could also have an assistant that helps me map my professional development. In that way, when we check in a year later, I\u2019ve really improved and increased my aspirations.\n\nWhat if Bill is someone I should model myself on? Instead of Bryan having to introduce me to Bill, generative AI helps me realize that I\u2019ve got the makings of a Bill Schaninger. I can be inspired by that. I think there\u2019s a lot that enhances what we\u2019ve been trying to do so laboriously for years.\n\nWinning with AI: Be mission driven and context aware\n\nA good way to test this sort of thinking is to assess whether an application of AI would be comparably valuable in a company that\u2019s made similar decisions about how to win (and less in the opposite case).\n\nFor example: at the time the Four Seasons hotel chain was founded, \u201cTraditionally, hotel employees were poorly paid and considered transient and replaceable.\u201d Its chairman and CEO chose a contrarian path: big investments in training and long-term career development.\n\nAlthough a Four Seasons employee\u2019s flexibility to shape their own job is probably somewhat more limited than at McKinsey, the hotel company does leverage its global scale to offer customizable growth opportunities, such as \u201cGlobal Task Force opportunities, offering short-term assignments in other locations,\u201d a program that lets employees travel the world to learn from and connect with employees at other Four Seasons properties, and \u201ca learning professional at each property to drive employee development.\u201d\n\nAn autonomous agent that helps purposefully map out professional development might make great sense for Four Seasons given this particular choice about \u201chow to win.\u201d But now imagine the opposite case: another hotel chain that still operates on a \u201chigh expected turnover\u201d model. Rightly or wrongly, it has chosen to win by keeping staffing investments, including training costs, low.

In that context, a more impactful use of generative AI might be an agent that acts like a "virtual coach" that new employees can ask questions 24x7 about how to get the basics of their jobs done or handle unusual situations in the moment.

I like to describe this choice about how to win with AI as "working mission-driven and context-aware." How is it that your organization differentiates itself for employees and customers? It's probably something that you and your colleagues understand well. That is likely a great jumping-off point for ideating about how generative AI can make your organization's strength that much stronger.

About Bryan Kirschner:

Bryan is Vice President, Strategy at DataStax. For more than 20 years he has helped large organizations build and execute strategy when they are seeking new ways forward and a future materially different from their past. He specializes in removing fear, uncertainty, and doubt from strategic decision-making through empirical data and market sensing.