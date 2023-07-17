What the CIO role will look like in 2026

Despite characterizations of the modern CIO as a straight-up business leader and strategist, many CIOs still spend the bulk of their time on technical issues. \n\nMany IT leaders today are focused more on security management as well as improving IT operations and systems performance than they are on top-line and strategic activities such as driving business innovation, identifying competitive differentiation opportunities, and even working on business strategy. \n\nTech execs listed security management and improving IT operations and systems performance as their top two responsibilities in CIO.com\u2019s 2023 State of the CIO survey, with 47% and 40% of tech execs respectively reporting as much. On the other hand, driving business innovation, identifying competitive differentiation opportunities and even working on business strategy fell in the bottom half of the CIO\u2019s top 10 activities in 2023. \n\nCIOs, however, expect those priorities to flip in the years ahead. \n\nAccording to the survey, CIOs see their No. 1 task by 2026 being driving business innovation. \n\nThose findings mirror what other studies and individual CIOs see for the role several years out. IT leaders say the near-future CIO will spend more time working on business strategy, developing revenue-generating products and services, and influencing ideas on the enterprise roadmap than they do now. \n\nGranted, many CIOs are already involved in these endeavors to varying degrees. But among those who are, most engage in such work in a limited fashion, according to research on the role. \n\nThat\u2019s what\u2019s going to change moving forward, with not just some but the majority of CIOs adding increasing levels of business-focused strategic responsibilities to their daily agenda and offloading more of the technical oversight tasks in upcoming years. \n\n\u201cThe CIO role in 2026 will be about influencing, leading, and governing, as opposed to technology selector, integrator, configurator, and customizer. And CIOs who are not on top of this before 2026 will find themselves having to catch-up,\u201d says Joseph Bruhin, CIO of Breakthru Beverage Group. \n\nIn other words, CIOs three years out will be even farther away from the technical chief of yesteryear and closer to corporate strategist. \n\n\u201cWith every company being digital, CIOs will take on the role of the architect of the company, not just the architect of digital,\u201d says Vipin Gupta, former chief information, strategy and digital officer at Toyota Financial Services International and the 2021 MIT Sloan CIO Leadership Award Winner. \n\nIT leaders describe the CIO of 2026 and beyond as an \u201cinfluencer,\u201d \u201cstrategic thinker,\u201d and \u201celoquence communicator and leader.\u201d They say the CIO will need to be flexible, innovative, and nimble. And they stress the need for CIOs to be even more visionary than they are today, because they\u2019ll have a lead role in shaping the organization\u2019s future, not just support it. \n\n\u201cCIOs will have an explicit role in creating business value,\u201d says Bobby Cameron, vice president and principal analyst at research firm Forrester. \n\nWhat\u2019s driving the CIO evolution \n\nAs veteran IT professionals know, the CIO position has been evolving since it first appeared in the late 20th century. \n\nThe role over the past several decades has moved away from a near-exclusive focus on uptime and availability to business enabler. And now the ever-increasing pace of technology change and the organization\u2019s full reliance on IT to operate are further elevating the CIO\u2019s contributions to enterprise success. \n\n\u201cLeading and executing business strategies that drive growth, increase revenue and competitiveness will become one of the primary responsibilities of the future CIO,\u201d says Rona Bunn, CIO of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD). \u201cAs I look at this from the lens of a CIO that leans on the progressive side, many CIOs have already started on the path to driving strategies focused on digital acceleration across the business.\u201d \n\nShe adds: \u201cWhile it has been common practice for years in tech and leading-edge companies, I am beginning to see the widespread shift in the CIO community as CIOs are held responsible for driving innovation and development products that enable market expansion, new offerings, and driving revenue.\u201d \n\nSeveral big events over the past several years have also pushed the CIO job into this new territory. \n\nThose events include widespread adoption of cloud and software-as-a-service; the arrival of digital natives in the workplace; the rapid embrace of AI and ChatGPT in particular; and the growing use of low-code software development platforms. All these trends have put more tech-creation capabilities into the hands of workers outside of IT and as a result have given CIOs and their teams time to pursue responsibilities other than basic software implementation. \n\n\u201cOne of the biggest drivers of the shift in the CIO role is less dependence from the business on the IT organization,\u201d Gupta says. \u201cAs technology capabilities have evolved related to the development and management of automated solutions, it has become less complex to democratize technology implementation. Digital acumen and dexterity across the business are increasing daily providing a great opportunity for the CIO to lead more strategic initiatives.\u201d \n\nChanging responsibilities ahead \n\nIT leaders expect those factors to change how IT operates within the typical enterprise and, consequently, how the CIO position itself works. \n\nTo start, workers throughout the enterprise will have the power to create new tech capabilities and implement SaaS products into their workstreams. As a result, CIOs essentially will manage and support a highly distributed team, says Mark Taylor, CEO of the Society for Information Management (SIM). \n\nResearch firm Gartner predicts that 55% of all successful emerging technology solutions will be delivered to \u201cnontraditional\u201d buyers \u2014 that is, business technologists and other workers outside IT \u2014 by 2025. \n\n\u201cSo IT\u2019s role as an advisor and trusted consultant to the business will be more important,\u201d says Erica Hausheer, senior vice president and CIO of software company Teradata. \n\nAt the same time, as workers throughout the enterprise take on more work and as more organizations become 100% cloud, \u201call the plumbing becomes an external service,\u201d Taylor says. \n\nThat may mean that positions which have been staples within the IT department and how the IT department itself has been organized will change, too. Future CIOs could see the sizes of their teams dwindle, as they buy both more technology and IT staff as a service. \n\n(In a side note, Taylor predicts that that trend will push today\u2019s IT workers who see themselves as specifically technologists \u201cto find their greatest opportunities for career growth at pure technology companies.\u201d) \n\nMeanwhile, as technology creation and procurement continue to move out from the centralized IT function and become more democratized, IT leaders say they expect CIOs will need to rely more heavily on their ability to persuade and influence to get others on board with how technology can and should be used. \n\n\u201cThey need to create compelling rationalizations for IT investments through their storytelling. It\u2019s not only creating the vision but selling the vision,\u201d says Joel Schwalbe, CIO of biotech company Transnetyx. \n\nTech governor in chief \n\nSuch changes also will require CIOs to spend more time on governance, too, according to multiple sources. \n\n\u201cWe\u2019re going to have to get much, much better at governance, and we\u2019re not just governing what people can and can\u2019t do but how they do things,\u201d Bruhin says. \u201cWe will be helping our business in a different way, giving them the guardrails and guidance and governance to help them not make the wrong decisions.\u201d \n\nIT leaders say they already feel the increasing importance of establishing rules for whether, when, and how workers can use what technologies. As case in point, they cite the need to lead their C-suite colleagues in understanding the implications of workers using ChatGPT and their work in quickly setting policies to guide employees. \n\nAlthough the CIO role will morph into more of a business strategist position, many say it still will retain some technology responsibilities. \n\nFor example, CIOs will continue to have responsibilities for ensuring that all technology creation and implementation happening across the enterprise, as well as the data generated by those capabilities, will work within the larger IT ecosystem. \n\nAs Taylor says: \u201cThere still has to be someone who can knit all of it together.\u2019\u201d \n\nFurthermore, CIOs will be expected to do that work efficiently and effectively, just as they are today, Taylor and others say. \n\n\u201cTo sustain the effectiveness of technologies deployed, CIOs must take up the responsibility to reinforce practices such as agile product management that ensure expeditious delivery of value to customers. CIOs will also have a responsibility to lean in, ensuring that business practices use nascent technologies and good data management. CIOs will also own the advancement of digital capability at every level,\u201d says Bunn, one of the speakers at Foundry\u2019s May 2023 FutureIT event. \n\nYet even though CIOs will retain oversight of the IT infrastructure, how CIOs navigate that responsibility in the future will change. \n\nCIOs will be responsible for a more loosely coupled ecosystem with more \u2014 if not most \u2014technologies selected outside of IT and serviced by vendors. And because they expect technologies to evolve more quickly, they anticipate more turnover, and a more rapid pace of turnover, of technologies in the enterprise of the future. \n\n\u201cCIOs need to see themselves as chief integration officers and chief influence officers,\u201d Gupta says. \u201cCIOs need to not only understand the interrelationship of every component of the corporation\u2019s machine, but they also need to influence all component owners to ensure the interrelated components are assembled to operate for the best outcomes for the corporation.\u201d \n\nReady or not? \n\nAnother expected difference in the CIOs of the future: that more of them will come from outside of IT, from areas such as finance and operations and marketing. \n\nTaylor says SIM research has found that this trend is, in fact, already under way with the percent of CIOs who came from functional areas besides IT rising from about 10% to nearly 30% in the past decade. He also says aspiring CIOs who advanced along a tech-oriented career path will feel more pressure to have experience outside of IT in order to make it to the C-suite. \n\nThat said, Taylor says CIOs of the future will continue to need technical acumen to be effective. \n\n\u201cThey still have to have enough capability in technology to walk into rooms with technologists and really understand what they\u2019re saying,\u201d he adds. \n\nAll of which requires CIOs to be more flexible and agile than they are even now, experts say. \n\nCIOs will have to be able to quickly do deep dives into emerging technologies, rapidly understand how they\u2019d benefit their organizations, formulate governance policies, and be ready to go live at any time. As one CIO says, the days of slow, controlled rollouts may be numbered. (The rapid expansion of ChapGPT use illustrates that point.) \n\n\u201cA corporation\u2019s ability to change quickly and frequently is the biggest differentiator in the new, fast-changing digital and AI-driven world,\u201d Gupta adds. \u201cEvery aspect of the corporation is driven by some form of information technology. Any change to a corporation\u2019s capability runs through IT. CIOs are at the center of every change in the corporation. They are driving and influencing almost every decision for the next version of the corporation.\u201d \n\nHowever, Cameron says Forrester research from early 2023 shows most CIOs aren\u2019t ready to meet the expectations that the role will demand in the upcoming years. In fact, he says that research shows most CIOs (58%) are still in what Forrester calls the traditional mode of leading IT. Some 37% are modern and only 6% are \u201cfuture fit,\u201d with the speed, flexibility, and value-focus required to successfully be a transformative strategic leader for the entire enterprise, and not just the IT department. \n\nForrester has also found that organizations with CIOs who meet the firm\u2019s definition of future fit saw their revenue grow from 2021 to 2022 1.6 times more than those with modern or traditional-mode CIOs, Cameron says. \n\nDespite the percentage of CIOs who have yet to become future fit, Cameron and others say as a group CIOs are indeed up for the challenge of what\u2019s ahead and are working to become the executives needed for the future. As Gupta says: \u201cThese are exciting times for CIOs with strategic and transformative track records, who will grow into higher levels with broader influence.\u201d