Lexmark International’s Vishal Gupta on next gen tech leadership

As software and data move to the center of a company’s products and services, the background and skills of the executive leadership team must evolve. When IoT becomes the driver of a new solutions P&L, the general manager of that business will need more technology acumen than general managers of the past. And when software shifts from enabling the revenue stream to being the revenue stream, the focus of the chief technologist must expand from internal productivity to the external market.

Lexmark has explored these paths by moving into the solutions business with IoT platforms and IoT Edge devices that provide predictive services for connected devices, taking the company well beyond the printer market.

As the CEO of a search firm dedicated to developing this “next gen technology leadership” talent pipeline, I’m always on the lookout for executives on the edge of change, so I spoke with chief information and technology officer Vishal Gupta to learn more about Lexmark’s growth strategy.

“Our history is being a leader in the imaging market, but with people printing less, we knew we needed to shift our strategy toward a growing market,” says Gupta. “We’re bringing our history of excellence to adjacent areas and redefining ourselves as a broader technology company.”

Lexmark’s redefinition and growth agenda is driven by a three-part strategy. The first is to expand its managed print services business beyond the traditional large enterprise market into small- and medium-sized businesses.

The second is to bring IoT and AI-driven predictive maintenance services to adjacent markets. “By putting IoT sensors on our printers, we provide predictive maintenance that allows our printers to last much longer than others,” he says. “This also means we can provide predictive maintenance solutions for other industries with connected products, like transportation and medical devices.”