Lexmark International’s Vishal Gupta on next gen tech leadership

As software and data move to the center of a company\u2019s products and services, the background and skills of the executive leadership team must evolve. When IoT becomes the driver of a new solutions P&L, the general manager of that business will need more technology acumen than general managers of the past. And when software shifts from enabling the revenue stream to being the revenue stream, the focus of the chief technologist must expand from internal productivity to the external market.\n\nLexmark has explored these paths by moving into the solutions business with IoT platforms and IoT Edge devices that provide predictive services for connected devices, taking the company well beyond the printer market.\n\nAs the CEO of a search firm dedicated to developing this \u201cnext gen technology leadership\u201d talent pipeline, I\u2019m always on the lookout for executives on the edge of change, so I spoke with chief information and technology officer Vishal Gupta to learn more about Lexmark\u2019s growth strategy.\n\n\u201cOur history is being a leader in the imaging market, but with people printing less, we knew we needed to shift our strategy toward a growing market,\u201d says Gupta. \u201cWe\u2019re bringing our history of excellence to adjacent areas and redefining ourselves as a broader technology company.\u201d\n\nLexmark\u2019s redefinition and growth agenda is driven by a three-part strategy. The first is to expand its managed print services business beyond the traditional large enterprise market into small- and medium-sized businesses.\n\nThe second is to bring IoT and AI-driven predictive maintenance services to adjacent markets. \u201cBy putting IoT sensors on our printers, we provide predictive maintenance that allows our printers to last much longer than others,\u201d he says. \u201cThis also means we can provide predictive maintenance solutions for other industries with connected products, like transportation and medical devices.\u201d\n\nLexmark\u2019s primary entry into connected device management is Optra, an IoT platform that allows manufacturers to operationalize data from their connected devices for insights, asset management, and predictive maintenance. \u201cWith Optra, we\u2019re using the same technology that drove outcomes in our core imaging business and applying it to other manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies,\u201d he says.\n\nThe third part of Lexmark\u2019s growth and transformation strategy is Lexmark Ventures, a separate LLC that operates with the agility of a start-up. \u201cWe fund the business with seed rounds and can decide very quickly whether to kill an innovation or double down on it,\u201d he says. \u201cThis way, we can move quickly into any market, including consumer, which is new to us.\u201d\n\nUniting key technology groups\n\nLexmark CEO Allen Waugerman realized strategy alone won\u2019t transform the company. Strategy must be accompanied by a structural change in the organization.\n\nTo this end, the IT and software teams need to be tied closer together. Traditionally, IT would deliver the employee and partner experience, with the software teams developing the software products.\n\n\u201cWe thought about IT and software as different teams with different technology, principles, and audiences,\u201d Gupta says. \u201cWe decided to bring the two teams together with a common architecture and Scaled Agile (SaFE) approach to user design and software development.\u201d\n\nThat decision led to the realization that other key technology groups needed to work more closely as well. Today, Gupta leads the Connected Technology and Ventures (CTV) organization, which includes IT software and platforms, data science analytics, ventures, and even corporate strategy. \u201cTraditionally, corporate strategy would be under finance or legal organization,\u201d says Gupta. \u201cBut today, we\u2019re a technology company, with corporate strategy and technology strategy closed linked together. The silos were inhibiting our velocity. With CTV, we can build microservices once, use them many times, and launch new products very quickly.\u201d\n\nThe Lexmark leadership team also created a Product Delivery organization, separate from CTV, that combines R&D and supply chain teams for hardware development, since the working relationship between the hardware and software groups needs to be very tight. \u201cIn the past, R&D and supply chain would be pulled in two different directions, either to the printer or software business,\u201d says Gupta. \u201cWith both groups on one team, we can design both for manufacturing and for services. This was another way to remove silos and move faster.\u201d\n\nAs a result of the new structure, Lexmark, which had been an imaging company for 32 years, was able to launch Optra, its first major commercial software product outside imaging, in just 12 months. In the past, the product would have taken three times as long.\n\nFostering an inclusive culture\n\nIT, software engineering, strategy, and venture teams tend to have very different mindsets, so Gupta has been intentional about creating one inclusive culture. First, he leads a strategic offsite every quarter. \u201cWe have a lot of communication throughout the week, but we need to pause from day-to-day work to have a transparent discussion about what is and isn\u2019t working,\u201d he says. \u201cAre we moving too quickly in some areas? Are we taking too many risks? Is our talent enablement aligned with our strategy?\u201d\n\nSecond, understanding that innovation can bind teams together, the senior team created a customer advisory board, for the first time in the company's history, comprised of 16 CIOs from its largest customers. \u201cWe want our customers to co-create with us,\u201d says Gupta. \u201cThe big ideas need to come from them, and then we need the courage, velocity, and ability to execute.\u201d\n\nThird, Gupta has increased investment in training, especially in data science. When the team formed CTV, they had only five data scientists, and knew that, with data as a key part of their growth strategy, they\u2019d need a much bigger team. \u201cEach data scientist costs a quarter million dollars so we can\u2019t hire 50 of them,\u201d Gupta says. So he and his team partnered with North Carolina State University and the Department of Labor to build an AI Academy where Gupta enrolls a cohort of eight current Lexmark employees to train in data science. \u201cThey train for four hours a day for the entire year, are assigned a mentor, and receive coaching from professors at North Carolina State,\u201d he says. \u201cWe\u2019ve taken 50 people through the program so far with zero attrition.\u201d\n\nTechnology leadership skills for the future\n\nWith software transforming businesses, as with Lexmark\u2019s, boards need to be thinking differently about the skill sets and roles of their leaders. Leaders who have technology depth, a commercial lens, leadership skills, and an innovative mindset, like Gupta, don\u2019t grow on trees.\n\nIn looking at the skills of his own potential successors, Gupta identifies three. Courage, technology curiosity, and collaboration.\n\nWhile growth through acquisition is hard work, says Gupta, it doesn\u2019t require much courage. But for companies that grow organically through innovation, leadership courage is key. \u201cPeople can be afraid that if they try something new, and it fails, they risk their reputation,\u201d he says. \u201cWe need leaders who will stick their necks out in pursuit of innovation.\u201d\n\nSecond is a deep appreciation of technology and its commercial impact, which comes from curiosity, not necessarily a background in software engineering. Gupta encourages his team to speak at industry events, which requires them to dig more deeply into a technology topic, like generative AI. \n\nThe third skill is collaboration, or the ability to bring people together and let them know their voices are heard. \u201cYou need EQ not IQ to drive transformation,\u201d Gupta says.