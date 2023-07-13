Sustainable IT: A crisis needing leadership and change

As demand for computing power continues to rise, the environmental impact of technology cannot be ignored. We recently held our annual corporate conference addressing many subjects top of mind with IT leaders and it came as no surprise that a session on sustainability was one of the most attended. As technology innovators, we all must take responsibility and develop strategies to impact meaningful change. My first step in that process is sharing some of the great insights I learned with all of you.

The rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), fueled by generative AI, is putting increasing pressure on data centers worldwide. With the number of connected devices expected to reach 55.7 billion by 2025, it’s critical that we understand the environmental consequences caused by big tech.

Enterprise IT is contributing significantly to the world’s carbon footprint. In fact, a Sustainable IT report by Capgemini states that 89% of companies surveyed recycle less than 10% of their IT hardware, and less than half of executives say they are aware of their organizations’ IT footprint. By 2025, Enterprise IT will have the equivalent carbon footprint of 463 million passenger vehicles driven for one year.

This environmental impact is a growing area of concern that needs change.

Understanding sustainable IT

Sustainable IT encompasses strategic leadership in enterprise technology to minimize negative environmental impacts and maximize positive outcomes across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas.

Let’s dive into the three pillars of ESG in the context of sustainable IT.