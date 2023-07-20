3 technology trends set to revolutionize retail

Few verticals have undergone as massive a change as retail in the last couple of years. Driven by cutthroat competition and significant shifts in customer expectations, retail companies are striving to align themselves with the changing landscape, with IT playing a crucial role in their ability to achieve this.

To offer customers a shopping experience that is accessible, seamless, and engaging, retail IT leaders must devise revenue-focused strategies that, harness cutting-edge technology to address present and future needs of the business.

Here are three technology trends that IT leaders in the retail industry must adopt to create value for both their organizations and their customers.

Frictionless retail

These days customer experience is king. To ensure a richer, smoother shopping experience, retail IT leaders must be reduce any friction that might hinder a smooth transaction. That means delivering a seamless initial contact online or in-store, removing any issue related to adding products to a virtual or physical cart, and making checkout and payment processes intuitive and easy to complete.

To meet this need, leading retail CIOs are deploying innovative frictionless technology solutions that produce a no-queue grab-and-go experience. These solutions leverage the latest advances in IoT and weighing scale and camera technologies to minimize or even eliminate friction, as they can precisely track the items customers add to their baskets and bill them when they exit the store.

Brands such as Sam’s Club, 7-Eleven, Amazon, Wheelys 247, and Albertsons are already offering checkout-free shopping experience to customers.