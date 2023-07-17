Havmor’s VP IT Dhaval Mankad on ‘melting’ hurdles with a scoop of digital innovation

Currently, we have not implemented any full-fledged AI solutions, but internal discussions with the management are underway to develop dashboard solutions with data analytics.

Since we already have the cloud native data lake, we are generating actionable business insights using that data, and plan to leverage them with AI and other new-age tools to uplevel in business. We need to define our business objective before adopting those new tools, because AI is simply algorithm.

We have undertaken small pilot projects last year under IoT, which have been scaled to more production lines. The objective is to have visibility on our operating efficiency, productivity, and the overall utilization level. This will improve machine efficiency, while simultaneously cutting down the manpower requirement on the production floor. Ultimately, all our projects are driven with business and not the IT agenda, and hence need to be backed up with robust ROI calculations. We are working on similar projects for supply chain as well.

How do you foster a culture of innovation and experimentation in your team to ensure consistent learning, and achievement of your digital transformation goals?

I work with a very lean team of four people. It’s part of a strategy we adopted in 2018 to outsource all standard support, including SAP support, IT helpdesk, and miscellaneous coding, so that the core team is free to focus on business over technology management.

We like to align some KRAs and KPIs of members from both from the IT and cross functional teams with learning and certification, so that they are encouraged to gain them. By delegating work effectively, I have ensured complete empowerment of the team.

How do you walk the tightrope of business and IT alignment? Have you experienced any roadblocks in having tech initiatives adopted across the organization?

In IT, it is integral that we stop operating as an internal vendor, and work as a business partner at the leadership level. As an IT leader, the department is meant to drive change management, but without buy-in or conviction at the functional leadership level, your initiatives are unlikely to work out. Ultimately, it’s a mix of people, processes, and technology.

At Havmor, initially I have encountered challenges where application silos were working without integration, there was a lack of buy-in from several counterparts, and people were resistant to trying out new ways of working.

Over the years, I have realized that it’s not about the volume you manage, but the value you deliver to the business. One needs to know the business, speak the business language, continuously challenge the status quo, and help business discover a new way of working. At Havmor we call it ‘The New Wow’.

Could you tell us about Havmor’s sustainability goals?

We are working on sustainability as part of our CSR initiative. The major focus is on zero plastic waste organization. We have already migrated to cloud, so we have reduced carbon emissions and cause lesser damage when compared to on-premises data centres.

We’ve also digitized 90% of our new processes, dramatically cutting down paper usage. Additionally, all our IT scrap is being disposed with certified e-waste vendors, thus contributing to sustainability.

How do you groom the next level of leadership that wants to ascend to the role of a tech leader?

Some traits that I consider vital are delegation, avoiding micromanagement, standing by your team, and instilling trust in them. My team knows that I am the kind of leader who will support them.

When grooming the next level of leadership, I believe in offering constructive feedback, and entrusting them with as many important responsibilities as possible. While this can be challenging, I do believe that’s the way to guide them, as that makes them well-equipped to manage the uncertainties that come with this mantle. Someone who holds these high aspirations can triumph over all challenges.