How real-time operational insights drive superior tech platform development

This approach also fosters an environment of continuous improvement. Direct, real-time input from the operational front lines enables developers to iteratively refine the system. They can identify issues, implement solutions, and immediately assess the impact of changes. This leads to a tech platform that’s not just a static product, but a dynamic tool that evolves along with the operation it supports on a daily basis.

In addition, real-world feedback helps developers discern the relevance and priority of potential improvements. They can more effectively allocate resources to enhancements that will provide the most benefit to users, thus ensuring the efficiency of development efforts and the overall value of the tech platform.

This approach, in essence, transforms the operational environment into a ‘live’ development space. Daily operations become a real-world testing ground where improvements can be trialed, adjustments can be made, and the impacts of changes can be assessed in real-time. In this way, tech platform development offers a promising pathway to create solutions that are finely tuned to the needs of the organization, and can flex and evolve along with it. The difference between good and great software is often found in the subtle details hard won in practical experience.

As an example of this approach, consider the story of Boston-based Zeelo, a global provider of software and managed services that enable shuttle-based commuter transport programs, primarily serving blue chip companies with complex corporate employee transportation networks.

Zeelo began as an operations business and developed its software platform primarily to meet its own day-to-day needs. From an operator’s viewpoint, it was able to pragmatically apply cutting-edge technology, such as advanced ML algorithms, to data-driven route optimization, or self-service web systems for operator partner procurement and journey safety.

“The difference between good and great software is often found in the subtle details hard won in practical experience,” says Chris Hall, Zeelo’s CIO. “As organizations strive for digital transformation, it’s crucial to develop tech platforms grounded in real-world experience. By integrating advanced tracking and monitoring systems, we can provide controlled visibility into operations, enabling effective decision-making and optimized resource allocation. This approach fosters continuous improvement, with real-time feedback shaping the evolution of the technology.”

One element Zeelo has leveraged to foster technology development is the collocation of its operations and product teams. The physical proximity enables a rapid flow of information and facilitates seamless collaboration. As a result, the company can process and implement fast releases of product features, with the product team promptly acting on user feedback so it can incorporate it into the product roadmap. This close interaction ensures Zeelo can respond to consumer needs in a timely manner and continuously improve its offerings.

Applying its tech stack to its contact center environment, which monitors every shuttle trip in real-time, provides controlled visibility, and deployment of enhancements and new features into Zeelo’s operations.

“Our company doesn’t attempt to build everything itself, and embraces off-the-shelf tools and automation whenever great solutions already exist,” says Zeelo CEO, Sam Ryan. “Through the implementation of carefully tailored automated chatbots, for instance, the company has reduced the time its care team spends replying to user inquiries, which allows it to focus on more complex or critical issues, while enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Collaboration is key

By aligning and closely linking technology development with operational needs, and continuously refining the solution based on user feedback, organizations can create cohesive, efficient, and sustainable operational environments. But it’s essential to recognize the limitations of a purely tech- or operator-focused approach. The value of operational expertise to run operations concurrently with tech platform development also allows organizations to prioritize upgrades and enhancements based on their relevance and impact on user experience.

By actively involving users and incorporating real-time feedback, developers can refine and improve the solution based on operational insights. This approach transforms the environment into a live development space, enabling dynamic tech platforms that evolve alongside the organization.