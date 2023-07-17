Generac powers business transformation with data, AI

Being a company\u2019s first CIO provides room to make your mark, and Generac Power Systems\u2019 Tim Dickson has done just that, moving swiftly to help transform the backup generator manufacturer into an energy technology company. \n\nDickson, who joined the Wisconsin-based company in 2020, has launched PowerInsights, a homegrown digital platform that employs IoT and AI to deliver a geospatial visualization of Generac\u2019s installed base of generators, as well as insights into sales opportunities. \n\nCrucial to PowerInsights\u2019 development was the company\u2019s fast track to the cloud. The digital platform, which earned a 2023 CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership, was enabled by Generac\u2019s embrace of Microsoft Azure and Azure Data Factory as well as Databricks\u2019 AI platform, all completed over the past two years, Dickson notes. \n\nThe CIO, who attributes Generac\u2019s speedy digital transformation in part to his partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks, says PowerInsights\u2019 data and AI capabilities have generated actionable intelligence about Generac\u2019s installed base of customers, including go-to-market scoring, as well as recommendations by product and location. \n\nThe analytics and AI tools also help identify potential new customers and offer other new market opportunities for the Fortune 1000 company\u2019s sales team. \n\nPowering transformation with data \n\nTo get there, Dickson spent his first year at Generac devising and presenting a detailed digital transformation for the manufacturer, centered around data. Dickson\u2019s AI and analytics strategy would require the company to consolidate a wide range of corporate data spread across various business units \u2014 customer data, equipment data, and IoT data from the installed base of generators \u2014 into his proposed data factory. \n\n\u201cIt\u2019s a tale of two companies,\u201d Dickson says of the company\u2019s evolution from standalone manufacturing to a multifaceted energy technology company. \u201cMost manufacturers do not have their data consolidated,\u201d the CIO explains. \u201cFrom an IT perspective, the biggest opportunity for us is consolidating and connecting all our data from across different units in the company into one single data platform for the purpose of strategic analysis and reporting and the potential of that analysis and AI to drive future revenues and growth for the company.\u201d \n\nTo render the most comprehensive data map and recommendations, Dickson and his team collected data from every business unit, every IT system, every server, and every data center. PowerInsights also uses various IoT technologies and services derived from more than 15 acquisitions Generac has completed, including solar batteries, e-thermostats, and software that connects industrial equipment to the internet. Sensors on IoT devices, including Generac\u2019s backup power supplies, clean energy solar batteries, and other energy technologies, feed data into the Azure Data Factory as well. \n\n\u201cAI makes that data usable,\u201d Dickson says of the platform. \u201cWe were able to plot all of our assets and all of our acquired M&A assets into one single map for visualization so we can allow predictive analysis to predict how past weather patterns might impact one region\u2019s stability and predict possible machine failures.\u201d \n\nFor instance, the data and existing models give sales and service teams opportunities to notify existing customers about the need to service their equipment before a frosty winter or imminent storm. PowerInsights also incorporates a licensed external service to determine when and where power outages occur. \n\n\u201cWe have integrated power outage data as well so [our sales and marketing team] can overlay our assets when a power outage occurs in a particular part of the country and reach out to people to see if they\u2019re interested in a generator,\u201d Dickson says. \n\nDickson\u2019s team wrote one AI model, for example, that was released to a small subset of its dealer network \u201cto predict when they could potentially win more business for us both,\u201d he says, adding that Generac\u2019s work with Databricks has furthered the company\u2019s journey into predictive modeling. \n\nFor example, one PowerInsights model predicts the potential path of a power outage based on the path of an incoming hurricane and alerts customers to ensure their systems are serviced. Another model identifies customers living in bordering states who may want to purchase a power supply system. \n\nMilan-based IDC analyst Roberta Bigliani sees great promise in Generac\u2019s digital platform. The \u201cintelligent and predictive strategies\u201d enabled by PowerInsights \u201chelp the OEM improve its products and go-to-market,\u201d Bigliani says. \u201cIoT and AI can provide a precious feedback loop to the design and engineering function to improve design or component sourcing based on usage and failure modes or go to market in a more effective way by targeting disaster-relief organizations or boosting supply to disaster areas.\u201d \n\nDriving success \n\nDuring Dickson\u2019s brief tenure, Generac has increased its IT team by nearly 30% and upskilled its IT staff on Azure and Databricks technologies with help from Microsoft. The company currently employs three data scientists and is training more for future generative AI applications, the CIO says. \n\n\u201cI used my partnership with Microsoft to upskill my IT team,\u201d Dickson says. \u201cI joined during COVID, and I didn\u2019t have any talent pipeline. I was new to town.\u201d \n\nDickson\u2019s ambitious data collection and AI strategy combined with an upskilled IT workforce and a CEO and C-suite who were open to Dickson\u2019s recommendations were all pivotal factors leading to success, the CIO says. Also vital has been the fact that the IT team under his leadership reports directly to the CEO, Dickson notes. \n\nPowerInsights appears to be having an impact, though Dickson was reluctant to share specific financial information about its contribution to the bottom line. \n\nStill, when Dickson joined in August 2020, Generac was a $2.2 billion company. By the end of 2022, the company\u2019s reported revenue was $4.6 billion. \n\nIDC\u2019s Bigliani and her colleague Jean-Fran\u00e7ois Segalotto see Generac exemplifying several trends in the energy equipment space: \u201cservitization\u201d (aka selling outcomes as a service) as well as intelligent and predictive strategies. \n\n\u201cOEMs have shifted from competing only on products to competing on services,\u201d she says. \u201cGenerac and some of their competitors in the power generators space have invested in digital capabilities mainly IoT, AI, and AR that enable them to move from a reactive [strategy], such as break-fix, to a proactive service that includes, for example, predictive or prescriptive maintenance, or even remote support via AR applications.\u201d