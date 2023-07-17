Generac powers business transformation with data, AI

Being a company’s first CIO provides room to make your mark, and Generac Power Systems’ Tim Dickson has done just that, moving swiftly to help transform the backup generator manufacturer into an energy technology company.

Dickson, who joined the Wisconsin-based company in 2020, has launched PowerInsights, a homegrown digital platform that employs IoT and AI to deliver a geospatial visualization of Generac’s installed base of generators, as well as insights into sales opportunities.

Crucial to PowerInsights’ development was the company’s fast track to the cloud. The digital platform, which earned a 2023 CIO 100 Award for innovation and IT leadership, was enabled by Generac’s embrace of Microsoft Azure and Azure Data Factory as well as Databricks’ AI platform, all completed over the past two years, Dickson notes.

The CIO, who attributes Generac’s speedy digital transformation in part to his partnerships with Microsoft and Databricks, says PowerInsights’ data and AI capabilities have generated actionable intelligence about Generac’s installed base of customers, including go-to-market scoring, as well as recommendations by product and location.

The analytics and AI tools also help identify potential new customers and offer other new market opportunities for the Fortune 1000 company’s sales team.

Powering transformation with data

To get there, Dickson spent his first year at Generac devising and presenting a detailed digital transformation for the manufacturer, centered around data. Dickson’s AI and analytics strategy would require the company to consolidate a wide range of corporate data spread across various business units — customer data, equipment data, and IoT data from the installed base of generators — into his proposed data factory.