Okta Global CIO Alvina Antar on driving diversity and why we need a passwordless future

Three years into her role as Global CIO at identity and access management company Okta, Alvina Antar reflects on her path to becoming a CIO.\n\nPrior to joining Okta in 2020, she spent six years as Zuora\u2019s first-ever CIO, and took the cloud-based accounting solution for subscription-based businesses through a successful IPO in 2018.\n\nAntar got her start in IT at Dell where she joined as a graduate software engineer. She spent 17 years there, honing her skills across various domains before eventually moving into M&A and leading the organisation\u2019s acquisition integration strategy.\n\n\u201cDell was pivoting from a hardware company to a software and solution company, which gave me a different world of exposure to being in a Fortune 500 company to early-stage startups we were acquiring,\u201d she says. \u201c[It required an] understanding of agility and a complexity of integrating not just the people, but the technology, and ensuring the evolution of business models. That was an amazing experience that gave me a ton of knowledge on not only the breadth and depth of all of the areas of the business, but also the differences in industry and size of organisations.\u201d\n\nWith this broad experience, Antar set her sights on landing the role of a CIO. She joined Zuora, an early-stage startup and a former customer of Dell, where she made a significant impact, helping scale it from $30m to $300m and taking it public.\n\n\u201cThat was an incredible experience to define what I believed it looked like in the modern technology world,\u201d she says. \u201cI was the voice of the customer there as we were selling to CIOs and CFOs.\u201d\n\nHer experience as a customer of Okta in her time at Zuora led to her current role as global CIO, which she says was the opportunity of a lifetime.\n\n\u201cIt's been unbelievable in terms of being able to drive the transformation of Okta into a multi-product business across workforce identity and customer identity, and also being the voice of the customer as we sell to CIOs and CISOs,\u201d she says. \u201cI've only worked for founder-led companies. There's something special about a visionary, founder-led organisation that has compelled me and motivated and inspired me.\u201d\n\nFostering Women in IT\n\nAntar says inclusivity is one of her core values, and she believes that organisations should do more to reflect the diverse world they operate in. She is a co-founder of the Silicon Valley CIO Women\u2019s Network and a member of the Girls in Tech Board of Directors, which works to erase the gender pay gap in tech.\n\nDespite ongoing conversations about gender diversity in tech, women are still underrepresented and underpaid. According to the Australian Computer Society's 2021 Digital Pulse report, women make up just 29% of the tech workforce in Australia. Meanwhile in the US. while women make up 47% of all employed adults, as of 2022, they hold only 28% of computing and mathematical roles.\n\nAt the senior leadership level there\u2019s been modest progress but women hold only 26% of C-suite roles, according to a 2022 report from McKinsey\n\nAntar advocates for measuring progress and driving diversity across all roles within an organisation, from the boardroom to executive leadership and beyond. While progress has been made, she acknowledges there\u2019s still work to be done to achieve true representation. She suggests holding organisations accountable for diversity metrics, not only through demands or enforcement, but by fostering an organic culture that genuinely reflects the customers they serve.\n\nWhile not sharing Okta\u2019s pay equity gap, she says the company is proactive in reviewing and addressing any internal disparities.\n\nShe advises any women with aspirations to be a CIO to make sure their voices are heard.\n\n\u201cBe fearless in all that you do, and ultimately don\u2019t look around and hold back, because you may be the only girl in the room,\u201d she says. \u201cBe confident in what differentiates you.\u201d\n\nShe adds it\u2019s important to also have people who have your back and push you forward.\n\n\u201cSurround yourself with bigger and better people that really propel you and see something in you that you may not even see in yourself,\u201d she says. \u201cI had mentors and sponsors who saw something in me that pushed me beyond my own expectations.\u201d\n\nConsumer expectations on data privacy\n\nAs technology continues to shape our lives, the issue of data privacy and consumer trust is paramount. Antar emphasises the responsibility of CIOs in securing enterprise data and safeguarding customer privacy.\n\nOkta\u2019s recent customer identity trends report reveals consumers want more control over their data and are willing to sacrifice convenience for greater ownership.\n\nThis was especially true in financial services, where 86% of global consumers want more control, closely followed by healthcare (83%) and the public sector (81%)\u2014all of which are likely to involve sensitive or private personal information.\n\n\u201cCIOs should prioritise securing enterprise data and ensuring data privacy and protection,\u201d says Antar. \u201cConsumer expectations around data protection are increasing, and it's crucial to have clear strategies in place for data governance, data residency, and data retention. Customers expect their data to be protected within the enterprise as much as within the products they use."\n\nA passwordless future\n\nAs an executive in the IAM sector, Antar is unsurprisingly passionate about a passwordless future\u2014both for Okta itself and for its customers.\n\n\u201cDriving a passwordless journey is not only to drive increased security because we all know that passwords are the weakest link in the security chain,\u201d she says. \u201cBut it's also integral from an experience perspective to provide the most seamless experience to our employees.\u201d\n\nShe points to a global report from Okta in 2021 that found that one of the most common passwords in the ANZ region is \u2018password\u2019.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s scary; it\u2019s just eight characters,\u201d she says, \u201cIt\u2019s ultimately what has caused so much risk, so something many of our customers are focusing on is how to ensure they're removing the reliance on passwords.\u201d\n\nShe says the future is biometric authentication. \u201cOur focus across both our workforce identity platform, as well as our customer identity platform, is to ensure biometric factors like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning across all devices, applications, and infrastructure is the future,\u201d she says. \u201cSo that's something we're completely focused on.\u201d