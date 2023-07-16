Okta Global CIO Alvina Antar on driving diversity and why we need a passwordless future

Three years into her role as Global CIO at identity and access management company Okta, Alvina Antar reflects on her path to becoming a CIO.

Prior to joining Okta in 2020, she spent six years as Zuora’s first-ever CIO, and took the cloud-based accounting solution for subscription-based businesses through a successful IPO in 2018.

Antar got her start in IT at Dell where she joined as a graduate software engineer. She spent 17 years there, honing her skills across various domains before eventually moving into M&A and leading the organisation’s acquisition integration strategy.

“Dell was pivoting from a hardware company to a software and solution company, which gave me a different world of exposure to being in a Fortune 500 company to early-stage startups we were acquiring,” she says. “[It required an] understanding of agility and a complexity of integrating not just the people, but the technology, and ensuring the evolution of business models. That was an amazing experience that gave me a ton of knowledge on not only the breadth and depth of all of the areas of the business, but also the differences in industry and size of organisations.”

With this broad experience, Antar set her sights on landing the role of a CIO. She joined Zuora, an early-stage startup and a former customer of Dell, where she made a significant impact, helping scale it from $30m to $300m and taking it public.

“That was an incredible experience to define what I believed it looked like in the modern technology world,” she says. “I was the voice of the customer there as we were selling to CIOs and CFOs.”