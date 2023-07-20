5 ways CIOs can help eliminate a culture of busyness

At the turn of the 20th century, economists predicted that living a life of leisure would be the ultimate aspiration for the elite. These same economists suggested that those who were able to take more time off from work would be considered the most successful.\n\nNow the inverse seems to be the case. Today, those who are seen to exert more effort are deemed to have greater relevance. But in business, evaluating employees based on how busy they are isn\u2019t necessarily an effective measure of performance. For the modern CIO, ensuring that being busy is aligned with being productive demands a proactive approach.\n\nRegarding this culture of busyness, many CIOs say that working longer hours is regularly associated with harder work. Many workplaces still value this idea of compliance, where employees are seen to be more dedicated if they\u2019re the first in the office in the morning and the last to leave at the end of the day. \u201cWe need to shift this focus away from compliance and toward value,\u201d says Warren Hero, CIO and CDO at law firm Webber Wentzel. \u201cFor the CIO, unlocking value means making sure that everyone is in the right seat on the right bus so they can contribute optimally, not maximally.\u201d Others agree. It\u2019s not about working harder; it\u2019s about working smarter.\n\nBelow, these CIOs share five approaches businesses should embrace to stop glorifying busyness and focus on outcomes and results instead.\n\nGet rid of the noise\n\nThe CIO role is to spearhead the implementation of collaboration tools that allow employees to communicate and work together seamlessly, even when they aren\u2019t in the same office, says Helen Constantinides, Group CIO at AVBOB Mutual Assurance Society. \u201cWe also need to provide the necessary training and support to help employees use these collaboration tools to manage their time successfully,\u201d she says. \u201cBut this doesn\u2019t mean that collaboration platforms can eliminate busyness. In fact, all of the notifications from these solutions can actually add to employee stress.\u201d\n\nPeter Robinson, VP of digital enablement at Avnet, believes that technology can alleviate busyness, but it can also make things worse. \u201cSo many of us are getting constant email and messages from different platforms and applications,\u201d he says. \u201cWhile this might appear to keep us connected, it doesn\u2019t make us more productive.\u201d \n\nAnd Kim Sim, CIO at the Mr Price Group says, \u201cAs CIOs, we provide the tools that allow people to be \u2018always on,\u2019 which can add to the problem.\u201d But these tools also provide insights into how people work. CIOs can use this information to help people be more efficient. For example, you can deploy productivity tools to look at individuals in the same team who have different outputs and understand why one person is producing so much more than another. By doing so, you can identify and eliminate any sticking points that contribute to busyness and hamper productivity.\n\nCIOs must always question if the applications they design and use are adding to, or eliminating, a culture of busyness. \u201cWhen we develop applications, we think about engagement and send people countless notifications to keep that application front of mind,\u201d says Hero. \u201cBut these notifications can be distracting and rob people of precious time. From a design perspective, and particularly from a user interface design perspective, we need to rethink what engagement looks like and whether or not it\u2019s valuable.\u201d\n\nGive people time to think\n\n\u201cI believe we\u2019ll get the best work out of our people if they have more time to think,\u201d says Shabhana Thaver, CIO at international banking and wealth management group Investec. And Giulio di Giannatale, CIO at financial services company Sanlam Indie, agrees. Just because there\u2019s space in someone\u2019s calendar doesn't mean it should be filled. \u201cI feel like we\u2019re training professional meeting takers and forcing people to complete their work semi-focused because they\u2019re sitting on back-to-back calls for hours,\u201d he says. \u201cThis utterly destroys innovation.\u201d As CIO, di Giannatale is looking to address this by booking out focused time in people\u2019s calendars both company-wide and across specific roles. In addition, forcing employees to have a clear agenda when they call a meeting, and making sure action items are documented once the meeting is complete, also ensure meetings are more meaningful. \u201cIf there is no action or outcome, the meeting was a waste of time and money,\u201d he says.\n\nIf your teams are spending their entire day in meetings, then the only time they have to do actual work will happen outside of working hours, says Sim. This is a major contributor to busyness culture.\n\nAccording to Max Chan, Avnet CIO, employees became accustomed to book meeting after meeting during the pandemic because it was easy to end one and then click a button to join another right away. But this isn\u2019t healthy, he says. It\u2019s also not practical as many of us return to the office because we need time to walk to a different meeting room, take a breath or grab a cup of coffee.\n\nIf we want to eliminate this culture of busyness, says Chan, we need to be clear about our intentions. When he sends an email after hours, he makes sure to include a subject line that clearly states the intention of the message and, thus, what the person needs to do with this information. \u201cI state my intent so people immediately know if something is urgent or not.\u201d\n\nPartner with leadership to drive the right outcomes\n\nAs leaders, it's crucial to prioritize outcomes achieved, especially in the world of hybrid and remote work, adds Constantinides. \u201cRather than fixating on the process, we should concentrate on the results,\u201d she says. \u201cAn outcome-based model provides employees with the confidence and autonomy to excel in their work.\u201d For her, this entails establishing clear expectations and objectives, communicating them effectively, empowering teams with accountability, measuring outcomes, and offering clear feedback.\n\nI don\u2019t think this is only a CIO issue; it\u2019s a leadership issue, says Thaver. In many business environments, perceptions of busyness have existed for years. Eliminating these ideas demands that leaders push a culture of learning, unlearning and relearning so an environment is created where it\u2019s possible, and encouraged, for people to change bad habits.\n\nAccording to Naren Gangavarapu, CIO at the Northern Beaches Council, CIOs must partner with the leadership and other important business stakeholders to manage expectations and make sure that outcomes are the most important metric for success. \u201cIn IT, where operations have to run 24\/7, a focus on busyness leads to burnout and has a negative impact on the wellbeing of teams, which can have a ripple effect on how well the business functions and how effectively the business can meet their customers\u2019 needs,\u201d he says. For Gangavarapu, the CIO must push business to ask questions like:\n\nFocus on things that add real value\n\nSpeaking of benefits, di Giannatale highlights the importance of avoiding work you might think is important but don\u2019t know how it adds value. \u201cIn the software development life cycle process, people will regularly start creating tasks in development backlogs just to fill time because they feel like the backlogs are getting too thin,\u201d he says. \u201cThis often means people have to work overtime to complete work that isn't valuable, despite being deemed \u2018important.\u2019\u201d For di Giannatale, one way to avoid this is to have a session to determine any outstanding technical debt in the feature team and then force a value discussion. \u201cNew business features always look like the target, but they need to drive real value or you\u2019re just writing code to look good,\u201d he says. \u201cSometimes there\u2019s more value in tackling technical debt. Here, the definition of value is important because money is not the only form of value the business should chase.\u201d\n\nWhen we look at what people are spending time on, we need to ask if you\u2019re improving how the business is running, and if you\u2019re growing and transforming the business. For Robinson, if you work 40 hours a week and not doing any of these things, it might be time to rethink your workflows and how you spend your time.\n\nFind hacks that work\n\nCIOs must think about how to multiply time and use time as effectively as possible. \u201cIn the past, when I used to have one-on-ones with my team, I would sit across a table or do a video call and we\u2019d chat for about an hour,\u201d Hero says. Today he does one-on-one walking meetings. It takes about 22 minutes to get around the block and he believes he and his colleagues have had more in-depth conversations walking around the block than they do in a longer meeting sitting at a boardroom table. \u201cThis is because walking engages a different part of your brain so you\u2019re more likely to approach the problem from a fresh perspective and come up with different and unique ideas,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen we think about how the CIO can up productivity, we often assume the answer is to throw technology at the problem, but we also need to focus on the human.\u201d \n\nFor Hero, CIOs can also help to eliminate busyness by leveraging data to make decision-making smoother and simpler. \u201cIf we can gather all the data, combine it and then present it to our colleagues and teams, highlighting the different pros and the cons, it\u2019ll be far easier for them to make the right decision, quickly,\u201d he says.