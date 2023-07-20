5 ways CIOs can help eliminate a culture of busyness

At the turn of the 20th century, economists predicted that living a life of leisure would be the ultimate aspiration for the elite. These same economists suggested that those who were able to take more time off from work would be considered the most successful.

Now the inverse seems to be the case. Today, those who are seen to exert more effort are deemed to have greater relevance. But in business, evaluating employees based on how busy they are isn’t necessarily an effective measure of performance. For the modern CIO, ensuring that being busy is aligned with being productive demands a proactive approach.

Regarding this culture of busyness, many CIOs say that working longer hours is regularly associated with harder work. Many workplaces still value this idea of compliance, where employees are seen to be more dedicated if they’re the first in the office in the morning and the last to leave at the end of the day. “We need to shift this focus away from compliance and toward value,” says Warren Hero, CIO and CDO at law firm Webber Wentzel. “For the CIO, unlocking value means making sure that everyone is in the right seat on the right bus so they can contribute optimally, not maximally.” Others agree. It’s not about working harder; it’s about working smarter.

Below, these CIOs share five approaches businesses should embrace to stop glorifying busyness and focus on outcomes and results instead.

Get rid of the noise

The CIO role is to spearhead the implementation of collaboration tools that allow employees to communicate and work together seamlessly, even when they aren’t in the same office, says Helen Constantinides, Group CIO at AVBOB Mutual Assurance Society. “We also need to provide the necessary training and support to help employees use these collaboration tools to manage their time successfully,” she says. “But this doesn’t mean that collaboration platforms can eliminate busyness. In fact, all of the notifications from these solutions can actually add to employee stress.”

Peter Robinson, VP of digital enablement at Avnet, believes that technology can alleviate busyness, but it can also make things worse. “So many of us are getting constant email and messages from different platforms and applications,” he says. “While this might appear to keep us connected, it doesn’t make us more productive.”