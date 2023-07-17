Africa

Americas

Asia

Europe

Oceania

人気のトピック

トピックス

About

Policies

Our Network

More

ホームITマネジメント高級IT人材をリクルーティングするための9つのヒント
著者: Christina Wood
Contributing writer

高級IT人材をリクルーティングするための9つのヒント

特集
Jul 17, 20232分
ITマネジメント

採用に関しては、トップレベルのIT専門家が最も難しいターゲットです。ITリーダーやリクルーターが、優れた才能を持つ人々があなたの企業に参加するために何が必要かを明らかにします。

human capital / recruiter / recruiting / recruitment
クレジットGetty Images

高級IT人材をリクルーティングし、採用することは、今日のITリーダーが直面している最も困難な課題の一つです。テクノロジー企業で大規模なレイオフが発表されているヘッドラインが溢れている中でも、企業に貢献するテクノロジープロフェッショナルを説得して自社に参加させることは、ほぼ不可能に感じることがあります。

「ITスキルの不足は深刻で、CIOは彼らが採用できるよりも速く有能な従業員を失っています」と、ガートナーのシニアディレクターアナリストであるムブラ・ショーン氏が最近のQ&Aで述べています。「ITリーダーは、多くの才能プールで競争が増え、IT人材のコストが続けて上昇することを予期すべきです。」

CIOとそのリクルーティングチームは、この問題を十分に認識しています。彼らはこの問題に対処するために多くの時間、お金、努力を投じてきました。BounteousのCTO、セス・ドッブス氏は次のように説明しています。「私たちはクリエイティブな仕事をしています。まだ存在しないものを作り出しています。私たちは、異なる考え方を持つ人々が必要です。」これは、すべてのテクノロジー企業にとって、そして技術的な解決策を導入しようとする非テクノロジー企業にとっても、ますます当てはまることです。

私はテクノロジーリーダーやテクニカルリクルーター、CIOに話を聞き、彼らがどのようにしてトップレベルのテクノロジータレントを採用するための方法を見つけ出したのかを聞きました。以下に彼らのアドバイスをご紹介します。

1. 才能を引き寄せるためにブランドを宣伝する

「多くの企業が求人掲示板に頼る間違いを犯しています」と、技術系リクルーティング会社Vacare GroupのCEO、ナンシー・ドリーズ氏は「それではうまくいきません」と言います。才能あるテクニカルな人々は、オンラインで仕事を探しているわけではありません。

「あなたが行う仕事と企業文化にこのような才能を引き付けるためのブランドと評判を作り出してください」とドリーズ氏は言います。「それはLinkedInのコンテンツや、あなたが企業サイトに投稿する記事かもしれません。それはあなたの会社についてのニュースの話題や、ソーシャルメディアで社員やクライアントが会社について語ることかもしれません。」

「今日のハイタレントなIT専門家は、自分の価値観に一致する企業で働きたいと思っており、意義ある仕事をしたいと考えており、今まで以上に柔軟性を求めています」と、テクノロジーキャリアコンサルタントのカイル・エリオット博士は言います。「リクルーティングマーケティング戦略を更新するなら、あなたの組織の価値観や文化について語るIT従業員からの物語を組み入れるストーリーテリング要素を追加してください。」

これは、Nasuniのタレントアクイジションディレクター、マイク・ベック氏が重視している戦略です。同社のマーケティング戦略は、エンタープライズITの意思決定者や顧客の間で認知度を高めるのに成功しています。「しかし、タレントアクイジションでは、我々は隣接する聴衆にリーチするブランドを作り、AI、機械学習、フィンテック、クラウド、SaaSのような革新的な領域への我々の機会を宣伝します」とベック氏は語っています。

2. 人々が参加したいと思う文化を作る

しかし、存在しない文化を宣伝することはできません。ZSのデジタル・テクノロジービジネスのマネージングパートナー兼グローバルヘッドであるマハムード・マジード氏は、まず目的を持つ文化を築くことに焦点を当てるべきだと言います。この文化は、人材を育成し、技術者に彼らの目標を達成するための時間とリソースを提供します。

「人々に成長し、成熟し、進化する能力を与えてください」とマジード氏は語ります。彼のリーダーシップチームは、このアイデアに多くの時間、思考、お金を費やし、人材を育て、孵化する文化を作り出すことに焦点を当ててきました。新たな技術スキルを学び、キャリアを成長させることを奨励するためのカスタマイズされた学習プログラムを作るほどです。

「私たちはまた、人々がやりたいことをするための非常に大きな柔軟性を与えています」と彼は言います。これは仕事からの気晴らしに聞こえるかもしれません — 時間がかかるかもしれませんし、費用がかかるかもしれません。しかし効果的だと彼は言います。「それは人々をより生産的にします — 彼らは情熱と目的を持って働いています。」

育成する文化を作り出すことは、従業員の定着にも役立ちます。

「従業員が価値ある存在と感じ、感謝され、仕事の安定感を強く感じる企業文化は、従業員を長期間維持するのに役立ちます」と、Ateraの共同創業者でCEOのギル・ペケルマン氏は言います。

3. その学位は本当に必要ですか？

特定の技術系学位や高度な学位を職務要件として掲げることは、IT採用の標準的な慣行となってきました。しかし最近、テクノロジーリーダーたちはこれを見直しています。

HireVueのチーフデータサイエンティストであるリンゼイ・ズロアーガ氏によると、「2023年の採用動向レポートで調査したリーダーのほぼ半数（48％）が、スキルファーストのアプローチを採用して人材獲得を行い、それが現在の職務に実際に関連していない限り、教育や過去の職歴を重視しないと述べています。」

この戦略は、あなたが引き寄せることができる才能のプールを拡大し、特に技術系の学位（特に高度なもの）が大きな財政的支援を必要とすることを考えると、労働力の多様化に非常に効果的です。

「私は、財務と会計のバックグラウンドを持つ男性を採用しました」と、特定の学位を持つ人よりも問題を解決できる人を好むドブス氏は言います。「彼は、全く違った背景からアイデアを引き出し、組織に多様性をもたらしました。彼はしばしば、非常に生産的な全く異なる視点を持っていました。」

4. 才能のいる場所に行く

もし、あなたが仕事中にソーシャルメディアを利用するスタッフ — 特にあなたが採用しようとしている優秀なエンジニアたち — を見て、それが時間の無駄だと思っているなら、ドリーズ氏はそれを見直すよう提案しています。

「人々は私になぜ応募者がこないのかと尋ねます」と彼女は言います、「あなたはこれらの人々がいる場所で過ごしていないからというのが私の答えです。そして、あなたのエンジニアたちと同じように、彼らはオープンソースの学習プラットフォーム、GitHub、Discord、Redditにいます。

「チームのエンジニアたちを活用し、彼らが解決している問題に興奮している人々を活用してください」とドリーズ氏は言います。「これらの場所で活動するように彼らを励ましてください。それはあなたの会社に対する興味を生み出します。」

しかし、あなたのエンジニアたちはリクルーターではないと彼女は言います。エンジニアリングの問題を解決するようにリクルーターに求めることはありませんので、エンジニアにリクルートを求めないでください。「あなたのエンジニアをリクルーターとパートナーにしてください」と彼女は言います。「人々の興味を引くことはこれのたった10％にすぎません。」

IT担当者がソーシャルメディアに傾倒することに顔をしかめる代わりに、彼らをリクルーターとパートナーにしてください。そうすれば、人々があなたの

会社の求人について尋ねてきたとき、彼らは誰に連絡すればよいかを知っています。

5. あなたのネットワークを活用・拡大する

私が話をしたほとんどの人は、あなた自身のネットワークを活用し、チームの全員に可能な採用候補を見つけるために彼らのネットワークを活用するように頼むことを提案しました。また、そのネットワークを意図的に拡大するために時間、お金、人を集中させることも有用です。コミュニティにアウトリーチし、大学を訪れ、ジョブフェアに立ち寄るなどは、才能を見つける明らかな方法です。

しかし、Testlioの人事およびカルチャー担当副社長であるヘルディン・リンド氏は、これだけではあなたが必要とするリーチを得ることはできず、多様な労働力を作り上げるための採用における文化的な違いを理解するのにも役立たないと言います。特に、全世界の市場で活動する労働力にとっては。

Testlioは世界中で採用を行っています。「そして、私たちはすべての候補者に同じ方法でアプローチすることはできないことを知っています」とリンド氏は言います。労働に対する文化、面接プロセスに対する期待、そして採用に関する全てのことは、地域により大きく異なることがあります。「だから私たちは準備をし、学び、リサーチをし、ネットワークを作り、つながりを作り、私たちが採用を行っている全ての国で信頼を築きます」と彼女は言います。

「Testlioの雇用ブランドマネージャーは現在、ポルトガルがTestlioの顧客にとって鍵となる市場であるため、リスボンにいます。彼らはそこで地元のテック採用カンファレンスに参加し、ネットワーキングを行い、それが世界的なリモートカンファレンスに参加する招待を受けるきっかけとなり、市場をよりよく理解するためにいくつかの地元のリクルーターと会う機会となりました。同社は、この同じ戦略を中央アジアでも使用し、将来的にはアテネとバルセロナでも使用する予定です。」

6. 一風変わった場所で才能を探す

「私たちは様々な情報源で才能を探しています」とBounteousのドブス氏は言います。「私はブートキャンプの大ファンです」。テクノロジーブートキャンプから出てくる多くの人々は、元々別の分野で活動していました。彼らは、テクノロジーではない分野で学位を持っていることもあります。これは、適切な技術スキルを追加することで、彼らを素晴らしく、革新的なチームメンバーにすることができると彼は言います。

「彼らの中には、人生経験が豊富な人もいます」、とドブス氏は説明します。「だから彼らが開発の世界では新人であっても、新卒の人にはなかなか見つけられない成熟したレベルを持ってきています」。

ブートキャンプは多様な人々からリクルートを行い、しばしば厳格で、特定の技術スキルの追加にだけ焦点を当てています。良いブートキャンプはかなり厳格です。「それらを生き抜いた人々は通常、最後にはそれを証明する何か素晴らしいものを持っています」とドブス氏は言います。

7. 技術系の契約者を通じたリクルーティングを考える

PeopleCaddieという高度にスキルを持った契約労働力を専門とするハイブリッド型のスタッフィング企業のCOO兼CTOであるティム・ローレイ氏は、多くの企業が一時的なニーズを満たすためだけでなく、リクルーティング戦略としてIT人材を一時的に採用していると言います。

特定の分野で高度にスキルを持つIT人材を取り込むことは、会社の予算にとってよい選択となり、迅速に規模を拡大・縮小することが可能となります。また、高度に特化した人材や自分で仕事を進めることを好む人材に素早くアクセスすることができます。

「高度にスキルを持った従業員は、あなたの会社が短期間だけ必要とする非常に特化したスキルセットを持つかもしれません」とローレイ氏は説明します。「たとえば、6ヶ月かかるSAPの導入を行っているとします。その終わりには、あなたは高額なSAPの専門家を必要としたり、保有したいと思わないかもしれません」。

これはまた、高度にスキルを持つ人々を素早く組織に取り込み、長期間一緒に働いた後で、彼らを正社員にしたいかどうかを決定する良い方法ともなります。

「企業はこれを契約から雇用への戦略として取り組むことが多いです」とローレイ氏は説明します。「または、最初は単純な契約の課題として始まることもありますが、彼らはその人を気に入り、最終的には正社員として迎え入れることもあります。」

8. 面接で失敗しない

採用と雇用が簡単だったかつての時代では、候補者が心配して準備をしているのにも関わらず、面接を行う側は不十分な準備で面接に臨んでいました。

しかし、今の雇用状況ではそうはいきません。

高い才能を持つ候補者は、あなたのブランド、語られる企業文化、報酬と福利厚生、そしてそれら全てについての面接でのリアルな印象を見ています。だから、才能ある人が役職に興味を持ったら、長い評価やテストといった古い学派の採用戦略に頼ることで失敗してしまうことはありません。

「彼らが言っていることを実行できるかどうかを知る必要があることは理解しています」とドリーズ氏は言います。「でも、評価を協力的に行いましょう」。

彼女は、クライアントが候補者を役職に引きつけるために大きな努力をする一方で、数時間にわたる評価を含む面接プロセスを作り上げてしまうケースを見てきました。候補者は面接プロセスから消え、おそらくRedditやGitHubに戻って他の人々にこの会社とか変わらないようにと警告を発してしまいます。

ドリーズ氏は、問題をホワイトボードに書き出し、問題解決の方法を議論することで協力的な議論を促し、技術能力と問題解決能力を引き出すことを提案します。そして、それはお互いを知る機会にもなります。このプロセスにはチームのメンバー全員を含めて、みんなが参加し、お互いを知る機会を持つようにします。

「人々にシナリオを通じてあなたに話をしてもらうように求めてみてください」とドブス氏は提案します。「人々は自分自身について話すのが好きです。あなたが正しい質問をすれば、彼らがその種の会話にどのように関与するかを学ぶことができ、それはあなたにその人物について多くのことを教えてくれます」。

ドブス氏は自身のチームに面接の方法を指導し、面接の事後分析を行うことで、このプロセスから最大限の成果を得るよう努めています。

9. ライフスタイルに対して柔軟であること

特に選択肢が多い人々は、もはや自宅での生活、幸せ、健康を仕事のために犠牲にすることを望んでいません。だから、もしまだオフィスに来るように求めていたり、競合他社と自社の福利厚生を比較する時間をとっていなかったり、昔の考え方のワーク/ライフ/健康のバランスに固執していたら、このレベルの才能を雇うことが必要以上に困難になってしまいます。

「資格のある候補者を獲得するのは難しい」とベントレーシステムズの上級副社長でCIOチャンピオンのクレア・ラトコウスキ氏は言います。「だから、人々があなたの裏庭にいないことに対してオープンでいることが重要です」。

私が話をしたほとんどの人々は、この時点でリモートやハイブリッドのオプションを提供することが必要だと同意していました。「パンデミックが何かを証明したとすれば、それは私たちの労働力がオフィスに物理的に共有されていなくても、生産的で協調的に仕事をこなすことができるということだ」とラトコウスキー氏は言います。

そこで止まらず、あなたのワーク/ライフバランスの特典すべてを見直してみてください。

「雇用主が現在の気候と従業員のニーズに基づいて福利厚生を見直し、更新することはまれです」とスノーソフトウェアの人事・文化担当エグゼクティブバイスプレジデントのリジー・バートン氏は言います。 特に、あなたが彼らの精神的健康を気にかけていることを示すことは、現在のテーマです。「リーダーは、従業員のバーンアウトを軽減し、従業員の満足度と定着率を維持するために、精神的健康の維持策が従業員の日常に組み込まれていることを確認する努力を積極的に行う必要があります」とのことです。

著者： Christina Wood
Contributing writer

最も人気のある作家

もっと見せて

特集

The 10 highest-paying industries for IT talent

著者： Sarah K. White
Jun 22, 20237分
給与ITジョブズ職歴
イメージ
特集

The RACI matrix: Your blueprint for project success

著者： Bob Kantor
Sep 14, 202210分
ITガバナンスのフレームワークプロジェクト管理ツールIT指導者
イメージ
特集

10 highest-paying IT jobs

著者： Sarah K. White
Apr 27, 20237分
給与ITジョブズ職歴
イメージ