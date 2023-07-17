高級IT人材をリクルーティングするための9つのヒント

\u9ad8\u7d1aIT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3057\u3001\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u4eca\u65e5\u306eIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u304c\u76f4\u9762\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6700\u3082\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u306e\u4e00\u3064\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u306a\u30ec\u30a4\u30aa\u30d5\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u304c\u6ea2\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e2d\u3067\u3082\u3001\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u8ca2\u732e\u3059\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a7\u30c3\u30b7\u30e7\u30ca\u30eb\u3092\u8aac\u5f97\u3057\u3066\u81ea\u793e\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u307b\u307c\u4e0d\u53ef\u80fd\u306b\u611f\u3058\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cIT\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u4e0d\u8db3\u306f\u6df1\u523b\u3067\u3001CIO\u306f\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u308a\u3082\u901f\u304f\u6709\u80fd\u306a\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u5931\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30ac\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306e\u30b7\u30cb\u30a2\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30e0\u30d6\u30e9\u30fb\u30b7\u30e7\u30fc\u30f3\u6c0f\u304c\u6700\u8fd1\u306eQ&A\u3067\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300cIT\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u624d\u80fd\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u7af6\u4e89\u304c\u5897\u3048\u3001IT\u4eba\u6750\u306e\u30b3\u30b9\u30c8\u304c\u7d9a\u3051\u3066\u4e0a\u6607\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u4e88\u671f\u3059\u3079\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\nCIO\u3068\u305d\u306e\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u5341\u5206\u306b\u8a8d\u8b58\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3053\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306b\u5bfe\u51e6\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3001\u304a\u91d1\u3001\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u6295\u3058\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002Bounteous\u306eCTO\u3001\u30bb\u30b9\u30fb\u30c9\u30c3\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u6b21\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30af\u30ea\u30a8\u30a4\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u306a\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u3060\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3001\u7570\u306a\u308b\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u89e3\u6c7a\u7b56\u3092\u5c0e\u5165\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3059\u308b\u975e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u4f01\u696d\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u307e\u3059\u307e\u3059\u5f53\u3066\u306f\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u306f\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u3084\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3001CIO\u306b\u8a71\u3092\u805e\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u3066\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30bf\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u306e\u304b\u3092\u805e\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u4ee5\u4e0b\u306b\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30a2\u30c9\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u3092\u3054\u7d39\u4ecb\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n1. \u624d\u80fd\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u5bc4\u305b\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u5ba3\u4f1d\u3059\u308b\n\n\u300c\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u6c42\u4eba\u63b2\u793a\u677f\u306b\u983c\u308b\u9593\u9055\u3044\u3092\u72af\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f1a\u793eVacare Group\u306eCEO\u3001\u30ca\u30f3\u30b7\u30fc\u30fb\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3067\u306f\u3046\u307e\u304f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u624d\u80fd\u3042\u308b\u30c6\u30af\u30cb\u30ab\u30eb\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u3001\u30aa\u30f3\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u308f\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u884c\u3046\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3068\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u306b\u3053\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u4ed8\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3068\u8a55\u5224\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306fLinkedIn\u306e\u30b3\u30f3\u30c6\u30f3\u30c4\u3084\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u4f01\u696d\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u306b\u6295\u7a3f\u3059\u308b\u8a18\u4e8b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u8a71\u984c\u3084\u3001\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3067\u793e\u54e1\u3084\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\n\u300c\u4eca\u65e5\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30bf\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u306aIT\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306f\u3001\u81ea\u5206\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u306b\u4e00\u81f4\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u3067\u50cd\u304d\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u610f\u7fa9\u3042\u308b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u8003\u3048\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u4eca\u307e\u3067\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u30b3\u30f3\u30b5\u30eb\u30bf\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30ab\u30a4\u30eb\u30fb\u30a8\u30ea\u30aa\u30c3\u30c8\u535a\u58eb\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u6226\u7565\u3092\u66f4\u65b0\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u7d44\u7e54\u306e\u4fa1\u5024\u89b3\u3084\u6587\u5316\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a9e\u308bIT\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304b\u3089\u306e\u7269\u8a9e\u3092\u7d44\u307f\u5165\u308c\u308b\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c6\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u8981\u7d20\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001Nasuni\u306e\u30bf\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u30a2\u30af\u30a4\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30c7\u30a3\u30ec\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u30de\u30a4\u30af\u30fb\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u6c0f\u304c\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u6226\u7565\u3067\u3059\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306e\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u6226\u7565\u306f\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30baIT\u306e\u610f\u601d\u6c7a\u5b9a\u8005\u3084\u9867\u5ba2\u306e\u9593\u3067\u8a8d\u77e5\u5ea6\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u306e\u306b\u6210\u529f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u30bf\u30ec\u30f3\u30c8\u30a2\u30af\u30a4\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u6211\u3005\u306f\u96a3\u63a5\u3059\u308b\u8074\u8846\u306b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c1\u3059\u308b\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u3001AI\u3001\u6a5f\u68b0\u5b66\u7fd2\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a6\u30c9\u3001SaaS\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306a\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u9818\u57df\u3078\u306e\u6211\u3005\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5ba3\u4f1d\u3057\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30d9\u30c3\u30af\u6c0f\u306f\u8a9e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n2. \u4eba\u3005\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u3046\u6587\u5316\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u5b58\u5728\u3057\u306a\u3044\u6587\u5316\u3092\u5ba3\u4f1d\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002ZS\u306e\u30c7\u30b8\u30bf\u30eb\u30fb\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30d3\u30b8\u30cd\u30b9\u306e\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30f3\u30b0\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u517c\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d8\u30c3\u30c9\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30de\u30cf\u30e0\u30fc\u30c9\u30fb\u30de\u30b8\u30fc\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u307e\u305a\u76ee\u7684\u3092\u6301\u3064\u6587\u5316\u3092\u7bc9\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u308b\u3079\u304d\u3060\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u6587\u5316\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u80b2\u6210\u3057\u3001\u6280\u8853\u8005\u306b\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u76ee\u6a19\u3092\u9054\u6210\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3068\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3001\u6210\u719f\u3057\u3001\u9032\u5316\u3059\u308b\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30de\u30b8\u30fc\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a9e\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u306e\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u306b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u6642\u9593\u3001\u601d\u8003\u3001\u304a\u91d1\u3092\u8cbb\u3084\u3057\u3001\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u80b2\u3066\u3001\u5b75\u5316\u3059\u308b\u6587\u5316\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306b\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u30ad\u30e3\u30ea\u30a2\u3092\u6210\u9577\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5968\u52b1\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5b66\u7fd2\u30d7\u30ed\u30b0\u30e9\u30e0\u3092\u4f5c\u308b\u307b\u3069\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3084\u308a\u305f\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u67d4\u8edf\u6027\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u4ed5\u4e8b\u304b\u3089\u306e\u6c17\u6674\u3089\u3057\u306b\u805e\u3053\u3048\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093 \u2014 \u6642\u9593\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3057\u3001\u8cbb\u7528\u304c\u304b\u304b\u308b\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u3060\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u306f\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u3088\u308a\u751f\u7523\u7684\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059 \u2014 \u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u60c5\u71b1\u3068\u76ee\u7684\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u50cd\u3044\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u80b2\u6210\u3059\u308b\u6587\u5316\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u5b9a\u7740\u306b\u3082\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u304c\u4fa1\u5024\u3042\u308b\u5b58\u5728\u3068\u611f\u3058\u3001\u611f\u8b1d\u3055\u308c\u3001\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u5b89\u5b9a\u611f\u3092\u5f37\u304f\u611f\u3058\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u3092\u9577\u671f\u9593\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u3001Atera\u306e\u5171\u540c\u5275\u696d\u8005\u3067CEO\u306e\u30ae\u30eb\u30fb\u30da\u30b1\u30eb\u30de\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n3. \u305d\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u306f\u672c\u5f53\u306b\u5fc5\u8981\u3067\u3059\u304b\uff1f\n\n\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u5b66\u4f4d\u3084\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u5b66\u4f4d\u3092\u8077\u52d9\u8981\u4ef6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u63b2\u3052\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001IT\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u6a19\u6e96\u7684\u306a\u6163\u884c\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u3057\u304b\u3057\u6700\u8fd1\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\nHireVue\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30d5\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u30b5\u30a4\u30a8\u30f3\u30c6\u30a3\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30ea\u30f3\u30bc\u30a4\u30fb\u30ba\u30ed\u30a2\u30fc\u30ac\u6c0f\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u300c2023\u5e74\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u52d5\u5411\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u8abf\u67fb\u3057\u305f\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306e\u307b\u307c\u534a\u6570\uff0848\uff05\uff09\u304c\u3001\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u306e\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u4eba\u6750\u7372\u5f97\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u8077\u52d9\u306b\u5b9f\u969b\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u9650\u308a\u3001\u6559\u80b2\u3084\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u8077\u6b74\u3092\u91cd\u8996\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3053\u306e\u6226\u7565\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u5f15\u304d\u5bc4\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u624d\u80fd\u306e\u30d7\u30fc\u30eb\u3092\u62e1\u5927\u3057\u3001\u7279\u306b\u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\uff08\u7279\u306b\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u3082\u306e\uff09\u304c\u5927\u304d\u306a\u8ca1\u653f\u7684\u652f\u63f4\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\u3068\u3001\u52b4\u50cd\u529b\u306e\u591a\u69d8\u5316\u306b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u3001\u8ca1\u52d9\u3068\u4f1a\u8a08\u306e\u30d0\u30c3\u30af\u30b0\u30e9\u30a6\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u6301\u3064\u7537\u6027\u3092\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5b66\u4f4d\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3088\u308a\u3082\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u4eba\u3092\u597d\u3080\u30c9\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u5f7c\u306f\u3001\u5168\u304f\u9055\u3063\u305f\u80cc\u666f\u304b\u3089\u30a2\u30a4\u30c7\u30a2\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u591a\u69d8\u6027\u3092\u3082\u305f\u3089\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u306f\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u3001\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u751f\u7523\u7684\u306a\u5168\u304f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u8996\u70b9\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300d\n\n4. \u624d\u80fd\u306e\u3044\u308b\u5834\u6240\u306b\u884c\u304f\n\n\u3082\u3057\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u4ed5\u4e8b\u4e2d\u306b\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3092\u5229\u7528\u3059\u308b\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5 \u2014 \u7279\u306b\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u512a\u79c0\u306a\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u305f\u3061 \u2014 \u3092\u898b\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u6642\u9593\u306e\u7121\u99c4\u3060\u3068\u601d\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306a\u3089\u3001\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3059\u3088\u3046\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u79c1\u306b\u306a\u305c\u5fdc\u52df\u8005\u304c\u3053\u306a\u3044\u306e\u304b\u3068\u5c0b\u306d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3001\u300c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3044\u308b\u5834\u6240\u3067\u904e\u3054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3089\u3068\u3044\u3046\u306e\u304c\u79c1\u306e\u7b54\u3048\u3067\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u305f\u3061\u3068\u540c\u3058\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u306e\u5b66\u7fd2\u30d7\u30e9\u30c3\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30fc\u30e0\u3001GitHub\u3001Discord\u3001Reddit\u306b\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u305f\u3061\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u89e3\u6c7a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u554f\u984c\u306b\u8208\u596e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u5834\u6240\u3067\u6d3b\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u52b1\u307e\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u8208\u5473\u3092\u751f\u307f\u51fa\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u305f\u3061\u306f\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u89e3\u6c7a\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u306e\u3067\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u306b\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u306a\u3044\u3067\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u300c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30a8\u30f3\u30b8\u30cb\u30a2\u3092\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u306e\u8208\u5473\u3092\u5f15\u304f\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3053\u308c\u306e\u305f\u3063\u305f10\uff05\u306b\u3059\u304e\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u300d\n\nIT\u62c5\u5f53\u8005\u304c\u30bd\u30fc\u30b7\u30e3\u30eb\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u306b\u50be\u5012\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u9854\u3092\u3057\u304b\u3081\u308b\u4ee3\u308f\u308a\u306b\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u306b\u3057\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\u305d\u3046\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\n\n\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u6c42\u4eba\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u5c0b\u306d\u3066\u304d\u305f\u3068\u304d\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u8ab0\u306b\u9023\u7d61\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3088\u3044\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n5. \u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u30fb\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\n\n\u79c1\u304c\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u305f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4eba\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3057\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u5168\u54e1\u306b\u53ef\u80fd\u306a\u63a1\u7528\u5019\u88dc\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u983c\u3080\u3053\u3068\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u305d\u306e\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u610f\u56f3\u7684\u306b\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u6642\u9593\u3001\u304a\u91d1\u3001\u4eba\u3092\u96c6\u4e2d\u3055\u305b\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u6709\u7528\u3067\u3059\u3002\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30c6\u30a3\u306b\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc\u30c1\u3057\u3001\u5927\u5b66\u3092\u8a2a\u308c\u3001\u30b8\u30e7\u30d6\u30d5\u30a7\u30a2\u306b\u7acb\u3061\u5bc4\u308b\u306a\u3069\u306f\u3001\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u898b\u3064\u3051\u308b\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306a\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u3059\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001Testlio\u306e\u4eba\u4e8b\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30ab\u30eb\u30c1\u30e3\u30fc\u62c5\u5f53\u526f\u793e\u9577\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30d8\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30fb\u30ea\u30f3\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u3053\u308c\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u30ea\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u305a\u3001\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u52b4\u50cd\u529b\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u6587\u5316\u7684\u306a\u9055\u3044\u3092\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u3082\u5f79\u7acb\u305f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7279\u306b\u3001\u5168\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u6d3b\u52d5\u3059\u308b\u52b4\u50cd\u529b\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u306f\u3002\n\nTestlio\u306f\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3067\u63a1\u7528\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306b\u540c\u3058\u65b9\u6cd5\u3067\u30a2\u30d7\u30ed\u30fc\u30c1\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3067\u304d\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u3092\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ea\u30f3\u30c9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u52b4\u50cd\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6587\u5316\u3001\u9762\u63a5\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u671f\u5f85\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u63a1\u7528\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u5730\u57df\u306b\u3088\u308a\u5927\u304d\u304f\u7570\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u3057\u3001\u5b66\u3073\u3001\u30ea\u30b5\u30fc\u30c1\u3092\u3057\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u3001\u3064\u306a\u304c\u308a\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u3001\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u5168\u3066\u306e\u56fd\u3067\u4fe1\u983c\u3092\u7bc9\u304d\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300cTestlio\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u30de\u30cd\u30fc\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u306f\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u30dd\u30eb\u30c8\u30ac\u30eb\u304cTestlio\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u9375\u3068\u306a\u308b\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u30ea\u30b9\u30dc\u30f3\u306b\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u305d\u3053\u3067\u5730\u5143\u306e\u30c6\u30c3\u30af\u63a1\u7528\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3001\u30cd\u30c3\u30c8\u30ef\u30fc\u30ad\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u305d\u308c\u304c\u4e16\u754c\u7684\u306a\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30ec\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u53c2\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u62db\u5f85\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u308b\u304d\u3063\u304b\u3051\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3092\u3088\u308a\u3088\u304f\u7406\u89e3\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3044\u304f\u3064\u304b\u306e\u5730\u5143\u306e\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3068\u4f1a\u3046\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u540c\u3058\u6226\u7565\u3092\u4e2d\u592e\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u3067\u3082\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u3001\u5c06\u6765\u7684\u306b\u306f\u30a2\u30c6\u30cd\u3068\u30d0\u30eb\u30bb\u30ed\u30ca\u3067\u3082\u4f7f\u7528\u3059\u308b\u4e88\u5b9a\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n6. \u4e00\u98a8\u5909\u308f\u3063\u305f\u5834\u6240\u3067\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u63a2\u3059\n\n\u300c\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306f\u69d8\u3005\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u6e90\u3067\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u63a2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068Bounteous\u306e\u30c9\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u79c1\u306f\u30d6\u30fc\u30c8\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u306e\u5927\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3002\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u30d6\u30fc\u30c8\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u304b\u3089\u51fa\u3066\u304f\u308b\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u3001\u5143\u3005\u5225\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u6d3b\u52d5\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u3001\u30c6\u30af\u30ce\u30ed\u30b8\u30fc\u3067\u306f\u306a\u3044\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u5b66\u4f4d\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306f\u3001\u9069\u5207\u306a\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u8ffd\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u304f\u3001\u9769\u65b0\u7684\u306a\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u5f7c\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u4e2d\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4eba\u751f\u7d4c\u9a13\u304c\u8c4a\u5bcc\u306a\u4eba\u3082\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3001\u3068\u30c9\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u958b\u767a\u306e\u4e16\u754c\u3067\u306f\u65b0\u4eba\u3067\u3042\u3063\u3066\u3082\u3001\u65b0\u5352\u306e\u4eba\u306b\u306f\u306a\u304b\u306a\u304b\u898b\u3064\u3051\u3089\u308c\u306a\u3044\u6210\u719f\u3057\u305f\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u304d\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30d6\u30fc\u30c8\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u306f\u591a\u69d8\u306a\u4eba\u3005\u304b\u3089\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c8\u3092\u884c\u3044\u3001\u3057\u3070\u3057\u3070\u53b3\u683c\u3067\u3001\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u6280\u8853\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u306e\u8ffd\u52a0\u306b\u3060\u3051\u7126\u70b9\u3092\u5f53\u3066\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u826f\u3044\u30d6\u30fc\u30c8\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d7\u306f\u304b\u306a\u308a\u53b3\u683c\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305d\u308c\u3089\u3092\u751f\u304d\u629c\u3044\u305f\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u901a\u5e38\u3001\u6700\u5f8c\u306b\u306f\u305d\u308c\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3059\u308b\u4f55\u304b\u7d20\u6674\u3089\u3057\u3044\u3082\u306e\u3092\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30c9\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n7. \u6280\u8853\u7cfb\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u8005\u3092\u901a\u3058\u305f\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u8003\u3048\u308b\n\nPeopleCaddie\u3068\u3044\u3046\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u305f\u5951\u7d04\u52b4\u50cd\u529b\u3092\u5c02\u9580\u3068\u3059\u308b\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u578b\u306e\u30b9\u30bf\u30c3\u30d5\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u4f01\u696d\u306eCOO\u517cCTO\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30c6\u30a3\u30e0\u30fb\u30ed\u30fc\u30ec\u30a4\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u304c\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306a\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u3092\u6e80\u305f\u3059\u305f\u3081\u3060\u3051\u3067\u306a\u304f\u3001\u30ea\u30af\u30eb\u30fc\u30c6\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u6226\u7565\u3068\u3057\u3066IT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u4e00\u6642\u7684\u306b\u63a1\u7528\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u3067\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064IT\u4eba\u6750\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u3080\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u4e88\u7b97\u306b\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3088\u3044\u9078\u629e\u3068\u306a\u308a\u3001\u8fc5\u901f\u306b\u898f\u6a21\u3092\u62e1\u5927\u30fb\u7e2e\u5c0f\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u53ef\u80fd\u3068\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u4eba\u6750\u3084\u81ea\u5206\u3067\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u9032\u3081\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u597d\u3080\u4eba\u6750\u306b\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3063\u305f\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u304c\u77ed\u671f\u9593\u3060\u3051\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3059\u308b\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u7279\u5316\u3057\u305f\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u30bb\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u6301\u3064\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3068\u30ed\u30fc\u30ec\u30a4\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u305f\u3068\u3048\u3070\u30016\u30f6\u6708\u304b\u304b\u308bSAP\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3068\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d42\u308f\u308a\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306f\u9ad8\u984d\u306aSAP\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u3092\u5fc5\u8981\u3068\u3057\u305f\u308a\u3001\u4fdd\u6709\u3057\u305f\u3044\u3068\u601d\u308f\u306a\u3044\u304b\u3082\u3057\u308c\u307e\u305b\u3093\u300d\u3002\n\n\u3053\u308c\u306f\u307e\u305f\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306b\u30b9\u30ad\u30eb\u3092\u6301\u3064\u4eba\u3005\u3092\u7d20\u65e9\u304f\u7d44\u7e54\u306b\u53d6\u308a\u8fbc\u307f\u3001\u9577\u671f\u9593\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u50cd\u3044\u305f\u5f8c\u3067\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u3092\u6b63\u793e\u54e1\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3044\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u826f\u3044\u65b9\u6cd5\u3068\u3082\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3053\u308c\u3092\u5951\u7d04\u304b\u3089\u96c7\u7528\u3078\u306e\u6226\u7565\u3068\u3057\u3066\u53d6\u308a\u7d44\u3080\u3053\u3068\u304c\u591a\u3044\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30ed\u30fc\u30ec\u30a4\u6c0f\u306f\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u307e\u305f\u306f\u3001\u6700\u521d\u306f\u5358\u7d14\u306a\u5951\u7d04\u306e\u8ab2\u984c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u59cb\u307e\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u304c\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u306f\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u3092\u6c17\u306b\u5165\u308a\u3001\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u6b63\u793e\u54e1\u3068\u3057\u3066\u8fce\u3048\u5165\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3082\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300d\n\n8. \u9762\u63a5\u3067\u5931\u6557\u3057\u306a\u3044\n\n\u63a1\u7528\u3068\u96c7\u7528\u304c\u7c21\u5358\u3060\u3063\u305f\u304b\u3064\u3066\u306e\u6642\u4ee3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u304c\u5fc3\u914d\u3057\u3066\u6e96\u5099\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u306b\u3082\u95a2\u308f\u3089\u305a\u3001\u9762\u63a5\u3092\u884c\u3046\u5074\u306f\u4e0d\u5341\u5206\u306a\u6e96\u5099\u3067\u9762\u63a5\u306b\u81e8\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\n\n\u3057\u304b\u3057\u3001\u4eca\u306e\u96c7\u7528\u72b6\u6cc1\u3067\u306f\u305d\u3046\u306f\u3044\u304d\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u9ad8\u3044\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u6301\u3064\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3001\u8a9e\u3089\u308c\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u6587\u5316\u3001\u5831\u916c\u3068\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u3001\u305d\u3057\u3066\u305d\u308c\u3089\u5168\u3066\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u9762\u63a5\u3067\u306e\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u306a\u5370\u8c61\u3092\u898b\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u624d\u80fd\u3042\u308b\u4eba\u304c\u5f79\u8077\u306b\u8208\u5473\u3092\u6301\u3063\u305f\u3089\u3001\u9577\u3044\u8a55\u4fa1\u3084\u30c6\u30b9\u30c8\u3068\u3044\u3063\u305f\u53e4\u3044\u5b66\u6d3e\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u6226\u7565\u306b\u983c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u5931\u6557\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3042\u308a\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\n\n\u300c\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u8a00\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u5b9f\u884c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u304b\u3069\u3046\u304b\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u7406\u89e3\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3067\u3082\u3001\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u5354\u529b\u7684\u306b\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3057\u3087\u3046\u300d\u3002\n\n\u5f7c\u5973\u306f\u3001\u30af\u30e9\u30a4\u30a2\u30f3\u30c8\u304c\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u5f79\u8077\u306b\u5f15\u304d\u3064\u3051\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u5927\u304d\u306a\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u3059\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3067\u3001\u6570\u6642\u9593\u306b\u308f\u305f\u308b\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u542b\u3080\u9762\u63a5\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u4f5c\u308a\u4e0a\u3052\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3046\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u898b\u3066\u304d\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u306f\u9762\u63a5\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u6d88\u3048\u3001\u304a\u305d\u3089\u304fReddit\u3084GitHub\u306b\u623b\u3063\u3066\u4ed6\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u3053\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u3068\u304b\u5909\u308f\u3089\u306a\u3044\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3068\u8b66\u544a\u3092\u767a\u3057\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u30c9\u30ea\u30fc\u30ba\u6c0f\u306f\u3001\u554f\u984c\u3092\u30db\u30ef\u30a4\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30c9\u306b\u66f8\u304d\u51fa\u3057\u3001\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u8b70\u8ad6\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u5354\u529b\u7684\u306a\u8b70\u8ad6\u3092\u4fc3\u3057\u3001\u6280\u8853\u80fd\u529b\u3068\u554f\u984c\u89e3\u6c7a\u80fd\u529b\u3092\u5f15\u304d\u51fa\u3059\u3053\u3068\u3092\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u3057\u3066\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u306b\u3082\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u306b\u306f\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306e\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u5168\u54e1\u3092\u542b\u3081\u3066\u3001\u307f\u3093\u306a\u304c\u53c2\u52a0\u3057\u3001\u304a\u4e92\u3044\u3092\u77e5\u308b\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u6301\u3064\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u306b\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u901a\u3058\u3066\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306b\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3046\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30c9\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u63d0\u6848\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u81ea\u5206\u81ea\u8eab\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8a71\u3059\u306e\u304c\u597d\u304d\u3067\u3059\u3002\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u6b63\u3057\u3044\u8cea\u554f\u3092\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u5f7c\u3089\u304c\u305d\u306e\u7a2e\u306e\u4f1a\u8a71\u306b\u3069\u306e\u3088\u3046\u306b\u95a2\u4e0e\u3059\u308b\u304b\u3092\u5b66\u3076\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306b\u305d\u306e\u4eba\u7269\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u591a\u304f\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3092\u6559\u3048\u3066\u304f\u308c\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3002\n\n\u30c9\u30d6\u30b9\u6c0f\u306f\u81ea\u8eab\u306e\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u9762\u63a5\u306e\u65b9\u6cd5\u3092\u6307\u5c0e\u3057\u3001\u9762\u63a5\u306e\u4e8b\u5f8c\u5206\u6790\u3092\u884c\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u304b\u3089\u6700\u5927\u9650\u306e\u6210\u679c\u3092\u5f97\u308b\u3088\u3046\u52aa\u3081\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n9. \u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30b9\u30bf\u30a4\u30eb\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u67d4\u8edf\u3067\u3042\u308b\u3053\u3068\n\n\u7279\u306b\u9078\u629e\u80a2\u304c\u591a\u3044\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u3001\u3082\u306f\u3084\u81ea\u5b85\u3067\u306e\u751f\u6d3b\u3001\u5e78\u305b\u3001\u5065\u5eb7\u3092\u4ed5\u4e8b\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u72a0\u7272\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u671b\u3093\u3067\u3044\u307e\u305b\u3093\u3002\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u3082\u3057\u307e\u3060\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u6765\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u6c42\u3081\u3066\u3044\u305f\u308a\u3001\u7af6\u5408\u4ed6\u793e\u3068\u81ea\u793e\u306e\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u3092\u6bd4\u8f03\u3059\u308b\u6642\u9593\u3092\u3068\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u308a\u3001\u6614\u306e\u8003\u3048\u65b9\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\/\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\/\u5065\u5eb7\u306e\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306b\u56fa\u57f7\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3089\u3001\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u624d\u80fd\u3092\u96c7\u3046\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u56f0\u96e3\u306b\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3057\u307e\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u300c\u8cc7\u683c\u306e\u3042\u308b\u5019\u88dc\u8005\u3092\u7372\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306f\u96e3\u3057\u3044\u300d\u3068\u30d9\u30f3\u30c8\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u30ba\u306e\u4e0a\u7d1a\u526f\u793e\u9577\u3067CIO\u30c1\u30e3\u30f3\u30d4\u30aa\u30f3\u306e\u30af\u30ec\u30a2\u30fb\u30e9\u30c8\u30b3\u30a6\u30b9\u30ad\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u300c\u3060\u304b\u3089\u3001\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u88cf\u5ead\u306b\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u306b\u5bfe\u3057\u3066\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u3067\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3002\n\n\u79c1\u304c\u8a71\u3092\u3057\u305f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u30ea\u30e2\u30fc\u30c8\u3084\u30cf\u30a4\u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30c9\u306e\u30aa\u30d7\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5fc5\u8981\u3060\u3068\u540c\u610f\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u300c\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u304c\u4f55\u304b\u3092\u8a3c\u660e\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3059\u308c\u3070\u3001\u305d\u308c\u306f\u79c1\u305f\u3061\u306e\u52b4\u50cd\u529b\u304c\u30aa\u30d5\u30a3\u30b9\u306b\u7269\u7406\u7684\u306b\u5171\u6709\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u306a\u304f\u3066\u3082\u3001\u751f\u7523\u7684\u3067\u5354\u8abf\u7684\u306b\u4ed5\u4e8b\u3092\u3053\u306a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3053\u3068\u3060\u300d\u3068\u30e9\u30c8\u30b3\u30a6\u30b9\u30ad\u30fc\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\n\n\u305d\u3053\u3067\u6b62\u307e\u3089\u305a\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u30ef\u30fc\u30af\/\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30d0\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u306e\u7279\u5178\u3059\u3079\u3066\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3066\u307f\u3066\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\n\n\u300c\u96c7\u7528\u4e3b\u304c\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u6c17\u5019\u3068\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30cb\u30fc\u30ba\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u798f\u5229\u539a\u751f\u3092\u898b\u76f4\u3057\u3001\u66f4\u65b0\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306f\u307e\u308c\u3067\u3059\u300d\u3068\u30b9\u30ce\u30fc\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30a6\u30a7\u30a2\u306e\u4eba\u4e8b\u30fb\u6587\u5316\u62c5\u5f53\u30a8\u30b0\u30bc\u30af\u30c6\u30a3\u30d6\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u30d7\u30ec\u30b8\u30c7\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u30ea\u30b8\u30fc\u30fb\u30d0\u30fc\u30c8\u30f3\u6c0f\u306f\u8a00\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002 \u7279\u306b\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u304c\u5f7c\u3089\u306e\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u5065\u5eb7\u3092\u6c17\u306b\u304b\u3051\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u793a\u3059\u3053\u3068\u306f\u3001\u73fe\u5728\u306e\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u3067\u3059\u3002\u300c\u30ea\u30fc\u30c0\u30fc\u306f\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u30d0\u30fc\u30f3\u30a2\u30a6\u30c8\u3092\u8efd\u6e1b\u3057\u3001\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u6e80\u8db3\u5ea6\u3068\u5b9a\u7740\u7387\u3092\u7dad\u6301\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u3001\u7cbe\u795e\u7684\u5065\u5eb7\u306e\u7dad\u6301\u7b56\u304c\u5f93\u696d\u54e1\u306e\u65e5\u5e38\u306b\u7d44\u307f\u8fbc\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u78ba\u8a8d\u3059\u308b\u52aa\u529b\u3092\u7a4d\u6975\u7684\u306b\u884c\u3046\u5fc5\u8981\u304c\u3042\u308a\u307e\u3059\u300d\u3068\u306e\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002