Hard-earned advice for nurturing high-performing IT teams

We talk a lot in the IT press about maximizing the benefits of software, hardware, and emerging technologies to create business value. What we don’t spend enough time on is discussing how we can maximize the value of our most precious resource: our people.

The care and retention of IT staff should be viewed as the most pressing job of IT management. AI may someday eliminate the IT department, but as Mark Twain once quipped, “The reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” There will always be a need for technologists to sort through and address the continuing need of companies to use the best technology available to achieve the best strategic results.

The key to maintaining high-performing IT teams is to motivate them through challenging and interesting work — and, at the same time, assure they are rewarded and recognized for their achievements. The same can be said of any department’s people, but IT presents unique challenges when it comes to motivation and recognition.

What makes the IT pro tick

We IT professionals typically like to work alone on projects, free of “helicopter” management — i.e., bosses that hover over us as we work. We also aren’t fans of delegation, believing instead that we can do it faster and better ourselves. We tend to be very logical and precise and often view the world in black-and-white terms — the bit is either on or off. Corporate politics is abhorred and nuance can be lost. “Spell it out” is a common criticism running through our heads. We often have a reputation for not being the best communicators.

And yet, we want to be recognized for our work and achievements. We want to embark on new challenges. Just because we may be the only ones who understand a certain technology doesn’t mean we want to be left in the same spot for years. We want trustworthy managers who know what it’s like to harness technology to create new solutions. And when it comes to technology, we love the new.

Getting the most out of us means assuring we are fulfilled by our jobs, that we learn new things and feel a sense of progression. At the same time, some of us must be developed to step into management roles oftentimes outside our comfort zone.