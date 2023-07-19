Empowering citizen developers for real business impact

Given the important role of software applications in powering business processes and the shortage of experienced programmers, it should not be surprising that citizen development is on the rise.\n\nCitizen developers are business users who build new applications or modify existing ones without needing help from the IT or development functions. While it\u2019s one thing to have citizen developers in place to provide tactical help when professional developers are not available, it\u2019s another to empower business users to make a real impact on the business through their development efforts.\n\n\u201cIt\u2019s important to note that citizen developer benefits are focused on productivity gains rather than the misconception that an enterprise could reduce their expenditure because they think they won\u2019t need as many expensive professional developers,\u201d says Adrian Leow, vice president and analyst at research firm Gartner.\n\nCitizen developers for the most part will be focused on use cases that don\u2019t require high levels of complexity, Leow says. For example, building web and mobile forms for employees, partners, or customers; automating personal and departmental workflows; connecting data and content across SaaS applications; and creating reports and data visualizations within a platform to aid productivity.\n\nBy empowering citizen developers, IT leaders can achieve several benefits, including improved business efficiency, efficacy, and agility, Leow says. \u201cWith the right low-code technologies, citizen developers can develop, automate, and integrate processes without any direct IT involvement,\u201d he says. \u201cWhen these users have access to intuitive, self-service tools, they can independently build solutions to solve their individual, team, or departmental process challenges. As a result, citizen technologists can accelerate business-driven hyperautomation.\u201d\n\nCitizen development also enables IT democratization and empowerment. \u201cThe workforce is becoming increasingly tech-savvy, and many younger workers are interested in developing their own applications,\u201d Leow says. When employees have a say in the design of their applications, they are more productive, he says.\n\nFinally, citizen development reduces the burden on IT specialists. \u201cBy empowering autonomy within business units, software engineering leaders can reduce the workload that would otherwise fall to their software engineers, enabling them to focus on more strategic projects that are better aligned to their skills,\u201d Leow says. \u201cSoftware engineering talent is scarce and precious, and this will also help companies to fill the gap in resources.\u201d\n\nBuilding purposeful solutions faster\n\nAt energy company Chevron, citizen development has been a big part of the shift toward digital business.\n\n\u201cOver the past six years, Chevron has cultivated a community of more than 2,500 citizen developers that come from virtually every discipline and organization across our global enterprise \u2014 from new energies to petrotechnical functions to manufacturing and all corporate functions,\u201d such as human resources, legal, and corporate affairs, says Bill Braun, CIO.\n\n\u201cWe\u2019ve focused on making it easy for anyone to responsibly develop solutions regardless of their technical skill level, and that has meant giving them the tools and resources to follow software engineering discipline without even really realizing it,\u201d Braun says.\n\nThe company was an early adopter of Microsoft\u2019s Power Platform, which has provided foundational capabilities for citizen developers, says Braun, who continues to work closely with Microsoft to advance functionality in new areas.\n\n\u201cTraditional instructor-led programs do not cut it in this space,\u201d Braun says. \u201cWe encourage our people to start with a solid use case \u2014 a clear opportunity that is not already addressed by our application portfolio. We then support them through a four-month program that blends some instruction and hands-on coaching.\u201d\n\nCitizen developers are building applications while also learning new problem-solving techniques, ways to break down complexities, and how to teach others, Braun says. \u201cThe real success is the impact they make as they graduate our programs, mentor others, and go on to build many solutions over time,\u201d he says.\n\nCitizen developers \u201care a force multiplier when it comes to rapidly developing solutions not already provided by our application portfolio,\u201dBraun says. \u201cThese individuals are closest to the work, making them the best ones to quickly understand opportunities, parameters, data requirements, and user experience,\u201d Braun says. \u201cMany times, these solutions are niche or needed for a fast response to a developing situation.\u201d\n\nFor example, when flash flooding impacted some of the homes of Chevron\u2019s workforce in Africa, one of the company\u2019s citizen developers quickly created a dynamic tool that enabled rapid damage reporting and resolution tracking. \n\n\u201cThese solutions can also be an important first step in replacing manual, paper-based processes,\u201d Braun says. \u201cAnother example comes from our logistics team, where a developer designed a tool that allowed forklift operators to calculate verified gross mass of exported products. This made it much easier to select products, automatically calculate the verified gross mass, and send necessary information directly to export coordinators for processing.\u201d\n\nThis is not shadow IT, Braun notes. \u201cThis is deliberately blurring the lines between business and IT to accelerate progress,\u201d he says. \u201cWhat\u2019s more, by equipping citizen developers with foundational tools to rapidly build solutions, we also equip our IT organization with telemetry data that spotlights use cases and trends to better inform our core IT roadmaps.\u201d\n\nCreating an army of citizen data scientists\n\nTelecom provider AT&T\u2019s Chief Data Office (CDO) \u2014 its \u201cNorth Star\u201d for data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) \u2014 is acting as a catalyst to spread reusable capabilities across the company to support greater data-driven decision-making at all levels of the company, says Mark Austin, vice president of data science.\n\n\u201cWe have empowered business managers with self-serve access to \u2018single version of truth\u2019 datasets using business intelligence tooling,\u201d Austin says. \u201cWe are also extending low\/no-code AI creation capabilities across the firm. This unlocks a larger segment of analytic talent beyond just our code-savvy cohort within AT&T to create optimized and responsible AI solutions.\u201d\n\nLeveraging automation and data management tools and services from a variety of vendors, including Microsoft and Databricks, AT&T\u2019s CDO has been focused on analytic skill development and employee growth to mobilize this larger segment of analytic talent that it calls \u201ccitizen data scientists.\u201d\n\n\u201cWe are revolutionizing how employees across AT&T navigate the data and AI lifecycle, from [finding] and getting data; to engineering the data for machine learning; to creating, deploying, monitoring, and governing machine learning models used in artificial intelligence,\u201d Austin says.\n\nAs a result, AT&T\u2019s 300 professional data scientists are now greatly outnumbered by the 3,000 citizen data scientists from across the company in almost every department. \u201cThey are deploying and using AI in everything from marketing campaigns to network design and management to calculating the most efficient routes for technicians headed out on the road to service our customers,\u201d Austin says.\n\nThe combination of professional data scientists and citizen developers \u201chas been incredibly powerful,\u201d Austin says. \u201cIn the last year, AT&T has seen $3.1 billion in business value from AI, including both cost savings and additional revenue from AI-enhanced products and services,\u201d he says. \u201cThat\u2019s a 24% increase over the previous year, and we expect that growth rate to increase.\u201d\n\nEmpowering staff and customers\n\nMDaudit, a healthcare technology software provider, is using an AI-powered analytics platform called Thoughtspot Everywhere from ThoughtSpot to enable nontechnical users to help create dashboards to better serve the needs of their teams.\n\nFor example, MDaudit\u2019s product management team, which includes more than 10 citizen developers, created curated content for healthcare customers based on personas, says Ritesh Ramesh, CEO at MDaudit.\n\n\u201cThese personas include the executives, functional leaders, and operational employees that are driving compliance, coding, and revenue integrity outcomes,\u201d Ramesh says.\n\nIn addition to its internal teams, MDaudit has enabled citizen developers at customer organizations so they can create their own dashboards and insights through MDaudit\u2019s self-service model.\n\n\u201cOur solution enables healthcare executives to measure their teams\u2019 productivity, as well as performance measures and outcomes when it comes to compliance and revenue risk,\u201d Ramesh says.\n\nThe approach of delivering curated insights and do-it-yourself development across the customer base has accelerated the ability of customers to put insights into the hands of users at every level at the right time for them to drive real-time decision-making, Ramesh says.\n\nFor example, one of MDaudit\u2019s customers has 15,000 providers and is looking for insights to continuously monitor risky providers to audit almost on a weekly basis. \u201cThe analytics we have delivered [via citizen development] helps them do that.\u201d\n\nHow to succeed with citizen development \n\nnterprise IT leaders offer hard-earned advice for those seeking to make the most of their citizen development strategies. \n\nFocus on business value. As with any technology project, citizen developers should be encouraged to direct their efforts toward solutions that matter to the business, AT&T\u2019s Austin says.\n\n\u201cOur mandate across CDO is not to invent or deploy technology for its own sake. Rather, our mission is to deliver value to the company and to our customers,\u201d he says. \u201cThat mentality is critical for both professional data scientists and citizen developers. We encourage our citizen data scientists to find the pain points for employees and customers and address those.\u201d\n\nBuild tools and support systems. While citizen development offers the lure of hands-off IT, the strategy\u2019s true payoff can only be realized with IT involvement and investment. \u201cWe launched a Center of Excellence that trains and assists our citizen developers. And it\u2019s working,\u201d he says. Of the more than 3,000 software bots that have been created at AT&T, 92% of them came from the business units, not the CDO, he says.\n\nCommunicate and train often. IT leaders should also institute ongoing processes for nurturing citizen development efforts, through both summits and additional training. \u201cHave weekly or biweekly forums for sharing and use case result reviews, and hold summits midyear,\u201d Austin says. \u201cFund the platform centrally, to avoid delays and allow people to use [tools] and create value.\u201d\n\nOpen pathways to data. Organizations should embrace citizen developers as a force multiplier for IT, Chevron\u2019s Braun says. \u201cDemand for IT talent and services will always outpace supply,\u201d he says. \u201cWe have to make it easy for anyone \u2014 regardless of technical skills \u2014 to responsibly develop solutions to the problems they understand best.\u201d\n\nThat means providing them with foundational technologies that ensure secure, reliable, and efficient design and access to data, Braun says. \u201cWith that foundation, you also arm IT with clear telemetry data to \u2018see\u2019 what is being developed and used, bringing what might have once been shadow IT into the light,\u201d he says.\n\nSpotlight success. It\u2019s also important to champion citizen developers and encourage other leaders to do the same. \u201cSome leaders will ask potential citizen developers why they\u2019re doing something that is an \u2018IT thing,\u2019\u201d Braun says. \u201cThe reality is that the future requires everyone in an organization to have digital skillsets \u2014 capabilities once only thought to be IT responsibilities. These skills will only make your workforce more valuable. Help others understand that dynamic.\u201d\n\nInstitute safeguards. For citizen development to work, it\u2019s vital to have the right safeguards in place. \u201cYou can build a citizen developer program without increasing the risks we\u2019ve all seen from shadow IT,\u201d Braun says. \u201cPut engineered technical controls in place to manage the path to production and ensure cyber, privacy, and operational risks are part of your design, trainings, and expectations \u2014 all from the start.\u201d