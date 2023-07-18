2023 CIO50 Middle East Awards: Nominations are now open

CIO is proud to launch the third edition of CIO50 Awards in the Middle East, recognising the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency and influencing rapid change.\n\nReflective of Foundry\u2019s (formerly IDG Communications) increasing commitment to the region, CIO50 is aligned to a global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO50 Middle East judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list. The Awards will take place on a virtual event on November 27th.\n\nWhether a small project or large company-wide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.\n\nCIO50 Middle East Awards core pillars\n\nIn 2023, the CIO50 Middle East awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within the Middle East\n\nNew CIO Influencer of the Year Award\n\nApart from the prestigious CIO50 List, this year the awards will present the inaugural IT Influencer of the Year Award, which will celebrate who is influencing the IT community.\n\nCIO50 Middle East Team of the Year awards\n\nIn addition to individual recognition, the Team of the Year awards \u2013 introduced in 2022 \u2013 will continue in this year\u2019s awards season, spanning Best IT Team of the Year, Innovation, Customer Value, Talent, Culture, and, a brand new category, Sustainability:\n\nCriteria\n\nThe CIO50 is open to the top technology leader within an organisation who has overall responsibility and control of the IT vision and direction of the company.\n\nThis C-level executive provides innovation, leadership and resiliency within their organisation, while being at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.\n\nSpecifically, the CIO50 questionnaire seeks to determine:\n\n\u2022 the technology innovation\/s that have changed the way an organisation operates.\n\n\u2022 why the innovation\/s are unique in the marketplace.\n\n\u2022 the efforts to ensure diversity at the workplace.\n\n\u2022 how s\/he collaborates and influences the organisation and its leadership team.\n\n\u2022 the role technology plays to help the organisation achieve its objectives.\n\nNominations\n\nNominations are now open and run until September 25th. Submissions are free to enter and can be self-nominated or nominated on behalf of someone else, with all entries set for review by a select and independent CIO50 judging panel, who will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list.\n\nThe more powerful nominations will be the ones that can provide real-world examples of where technology and digital chiefs successfully provide value to their organisations, drive innovation and lead their teams.\n\nTo submit your candidature contact Andrea Benito, editor of CIO Middle East via andrea_benito@foundryco.com