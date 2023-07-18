2023 CIO50 Middle East Awards: Nominations are now open

CIO is proud to launch the third edition of CIO50 Awards in the Middle East, recognising the top 50 senior technology executives driving innovation, strengthening resiliency and influencing rapid change.

Reflective of Foundry’s (formerly IDG Communications) increasing commitment to the region, CIO50 is aligned to a global awards program and viewed as a mark of excellence within the enterprise. Nominations are now open for the 2023 awards, with all entries to be reviewed by a select and independent CIO50 Middle East judging panel which will rate each section of the questionnaire to determine the final list. The Awards will take place on a virtual event on November 27th.

Whether a small project or large company-wide initiative, submissions span digital transformation, cloud, and security, in addition to infrastructure modernisation, agile workplace innovation, and the implementation of both established and emerging technologies.

CIO50 Middle East Awards core pillars

In 2023, the CIO50 Middle East awards will be judged on the core pillars of innovation and leadership, honouring transformational, inspiring, and enduring CIOs at both in-country and regional levels within the Middle East

Under the innovation pillar, the nomination will describe the technology innovations introduced over the past two years that have changed the way the business operates.

Under the leadership pillar, the nomination will describe the ways in which the technology leader has collaborated and influenced the organization and its leadership team.

CIO50 Hall of Fame – first 10 winners.

CIO of the Year

CISO of the Year

New CIO Influencer of the Year Award