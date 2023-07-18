Data center investments simplify IT and cloud modernization

HPE Aruba Networking is coming off a very strong Q2 2023 with our Intelligent Edge revenue reaching $1.3 billion, up 50% from the prior-year period. We have invested in the areas of security and private 5G with two recent acquisitions that expand our edge-to-cloud portfolio to meet the needs of organizations as they increasingly migrate from traditional centralized data centers to distributed “centers of data.”

We have also been investing heavily to expand our data center networking capabilities across switching, automation, and integration into HPE compute, storage, and HPE GreenLake. At Atmosphere ’23 we showcased many of these new solutions and technologies, and based on customer endorsements and industry recognition as a leader in GigaOm’s Radar Report for Data Center Switching, we’d say the market is certainly taking notice.

One solution in particular, the HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000, was highlighted during the Atmosphere keynote by Jayant Tulsiani, Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, DXC Technology, who detailed how this solution is helping them deploy a next-generation secure network fabric at scale. This solution, the industry’s first distributed services switch, embeds accelerated network and security services into the data center fabric, helping DXC dramatically increase workload security and data visibility, while reducing the need to deploy costly traditional security infrastructure and appliances.

Source: Atmosphere ’23 keynote, a summary of DXC experience deploying HPE Aruba Networking SD-WAN, DCN solutions

This week at HPE Discover 2023, we are continuing our momentum by announcing expanded HPE GreenLake service offerings and networking integration into HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud to simplify and accelerate customer data center and cloud modernization efforts.

What’s being announced:

New HPE GreenLake for Aruba Data Center Networking Service Packs

Today’s environment of economic uncertainty and budget scrutiny requires organizations to improve the traditional IT acquisition process of significant up-front capital investment, long-term budgeting, and elongated procurement cycles. As a result, organizations are embracing new as-a-service (XaaS) models to reduce the complexity of managing IT ecosystems, align usage with budgets, and improve operational efficiencies.

To meet this demand, the HPE Aruba Networking CX 8000, HPE Aruba Networking CX 9000 and HPE Aruba Networking CX 10000 series data center switching portfolios are now available for network-as-a-service (NaaS) consumption with HPE GreenLake for Aruba networking service packs, enabling full compute, storage, and networking data center stack integration.

This news is also exciting for partners as these new service packs expand opportunities in the data center networking market and enable the bundling of custom value-added services into monthly NaaS subscriptions.

Each service pack includes the required switching hardware, licenses, management software (HPE Aruba Networking Central), and support components, along with Customer Experience Management (CEM), all bundled in a 3- or- 5-year monthly subscription. The new service packs will be orderable later in 2023.

Rapid private cloud deployment, across globally distributed colocations

HPE is also announcing HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition, enabling customers to build self-service clouds on demand when and where they are needed. This solution allows the creation of virtual machines (VMs) across hybrid clouds on demand, provides self-management of private clouds from VMs to infrastructure with AIOps-driven simplicity, and offers capabilities to address edge use cases by connecting to thousands of distributed IT locations providing managed services for cloud-native and traditional applications.

HPE is also announcing the availability of our private cloud portfolio as a pre-provisioned offering at Equinix data centers around the world, providing guaranteed space to grow with business needs, and helping lower capital costs and egress and data processing fees.

As the shift from centralized data centers to distributed “centers of data” continues, new architectures are needed to provide secure connectivity that delivers an exceptional experience for users and applications regardless of where they live, on-premises, or at the edge. This next wave of data center connectivity requires higher-performing fabrics, distributed services, and flexible consumption options.

HPE Aruba Networking solutions are deeply integrated into a wide variety of HPE compute, storage, HCI, and HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud offerings. This integration ensures secure, high-performance connectivity, simplified IT operations, and rapid full IT stack (compute, storage, network) IaaS deployment and consumption flexibility.

