Microsoft offers Dynamics users fresh incentives to move to the cloud

Microsoft unveiled a new incentive program on Tuesday to help enterprises still running its Dynamics ERP and CRM software on premises to move to the cloud.

The Accelerate, Innovate, and Move program (AIM) covers a broad range of on-premises business applications, including Dynamics AX, Dynamics CRM, Dynamics GP, Dynamics NAV, Dynamics SL, and Dynamics 365 Business, Microsoft said. The program was unveiled at the company’s Inspire virtual event for partners and resellers.

As many as nine-tenths of Microsoft’s Dynamics customers are still running the software on premises, according to one estimate. This means they are missing out on cloud-exclusive features such as Dynamics 365 Copilot, which uses generative AI to provide interactive assistance with tasks such as summarizing meetings, drafting marketing pitches, or responding to customer service requests.

“Our customers and partners have been telling us that generative AI is giving them a new reason to move to the cloud. They want to embrace the new AI Copilot which we launched recently and this is why we are launching AIM so that we can enable them to move to the cloud faster,” said Emily He, corporate vice president of business applications at Microsoft, in a briefing held before the Inspire event.

“AIM provides qualified customers with access to a dedicated team of migration advisors, expert assessments, investment offers, tools, and migration support,” she said.

As part of the program, Microsoft will provide tools such as the Dynamics 365 Implementation Portal and discounted subscription pricing as part of its expanded Bridge to the Cloud 2 (BTTC2) promotional offer, He added.