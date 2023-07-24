LaLiga transforms fan experience with AI

IT is playing a key role in how the world’s most popular sport is played and experienced in Spain. The country’s premier football division, LaLiga, is leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) to deliver new insights to players and coaches, and to transform how fans enjoy and understand the game.

The transformation, which started in partnership with Microsoft in 2016, is also enabling LaLiga to expand its business by offering technology platforms and services to the sports and entertainment industry at large.

“With our first agreement, we started becoming a technology, data-oriented, and cloud organization,” says Ana Rosa Victoria Bruno, innovation manager at LaLiga, one of the world’s top football leagues, with a worldwide audience of more than 2.8 billion.

At the core of LaLiga’s transformation is a data analysis platform called Mediacoach, which uses Azure infrastructure to collect, interpret, and showcase insights from approximately 3.5 million data points captured in near real-time per match. Mediacoach has evolved to become the centerpiece of LaLiga Tech, an end-to-end technology subsidiary that leverages LaLiga’s innovations to offer technology platforms, services, and consultancy to the sports and entertainment industry.

Insights gleaned from Mediacoach are intended for technical staff—coaches and doctors, for example—but LaLiga has also created Beyond Stats, a portal powered by Mediacoach that packages and presents data for media and fans via a range of accessible dashboards.

“We started by giving this data to the technical staff of the clubs, but we decided it was the moment to offer these advanced statistics to the fans and the media,” Bruno says. “We identified the trend that fans were eager to consume this data and know more about competitions.”